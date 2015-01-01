पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थाॅमस एल. फ्रीडमैन का कॉलम:चुनाव में सामने आईं अमेरिकी राजनीति तंत्र की कई खामियां

5 मिनट पहले
थाॅमस एल. फ्रीडमैन, तीन बार पुलित्ज़र अवॉर्ड विजेता एवं ‘द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स’ में नियमित स्तंभकार

अमेरिका एक मामले में हार गया। हमने हाल ही में अमेरिका के इतिहास का सबसे विभाजनकारी और बेईमान राष्ट्रपति कार्यकाल देखा, जिसने अमेरिका के लोकतंत्र के दो स्तंभों विश्वास और सच्चाई पर हमला किया। ट्रम्प ने एक दिन भी लोगों का राष्ट्रपति बनने की कोशिश नहीं की और उन्होंने ऐसे नियम तोड़े, जैसा कभी किसी राष्ट्रपति ने नहीं किया।

लीडरशिप एक्सपर्ट और ‘हाऊ: व्हाय हाऊ वी डू एनीथिंग मीन्स एवरीथिंग’ किताब के लेखक डोव सीडमैन कहते हैं, ‘नतीजा जो भी रहा, लेकिन यह स्पष्ट है कि अमेरिकियों का यह कहना ‘अब बहुत हुआ’ पर्याप्त नहीं था। कोई नीली लहर नहीं चली। लेकिन इससे ज्यादा जरूरी यह है कि कोई नैतिक लहर भी नहीं थी। हमें बांटने वाले नेतृत्व को हटाने के लिए कोई व्यापक अस्वीकृति नहीं थी।’

अमेरिका कई जटिल टुकड़ों वाला देश है, जहां अब कुछ भी महत्वाकांक्षी काम नहीं किया जा सकता क्योंकि महत्वाकांक्षी चीजें मिलकर की जाती हैं। हम तो अब महामारी में मास्क पहनने तक के लिए साथ नहीं आते। इस चुनाव ने अमेरिका की खामियां सामने ला दी हैं। ट्रम्प ने चुनाव अभियानों के दौरान खुद को कम होते श्वेत बहुसंख्यकों के नेता के रूप में पेश किया।

जरा ये दो आंकड़े देखिए: अमेरिकी जनगणना ब्यूरो परियोजना के मुताबिक इस साल के मध्य तक देश के 7.4 करोड़ बच्चों में ज्यादातर अश्वेत होंगे। और ऐसा अनुमान है कि 2040 के दशक तक अमेरिकी आबादी में श्वेतों की संख्या 49% और लैटिनो, अश्वेत, एशियाई व बहुनस्लीय आबादी 51% हो जाएगी।

कई श्वेत, खासतौर पर बिना कॉलेज डिग्री वाले वर्किंग-क्लास श्वेत पुरुष इस तथ्य को लेकर सहज नहीं हैं। उन्होंने ट्रम्प को इस बदलाव के सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक और आर्थिक निहितार्थों के विरुद्ध खड़े होने वाले के रूप में देखा। जिसे कई डेमोक्रेट्स अच्छा ट्रेंड मान रहे हैं, उसे कई श्वेत आधारभूत सांस्कृतिक खतरे के रूप में देख रहे हैं। यह उस घातक ट्रेंड को बढ़ा रहा है, जिसे इस चुनाव ने मजबूत किया।

‘इंडिस्पेंसिबल: व्हेन लीडर्स रियली मैटर’ के लेखक गौतम मुकुंदा कहते हैं, ‘रिपब्लिकन पार्टी का भविष्य ट्रम्पवाद है। ट्रम्पवाद की अनोखी बात यह है कि वह कभी बहुसंख्यक अमेरीकियों का समर्थन पाने की कोशिश भी नहीं करता। इसीलिए रिपब्लिकन सत्ता पर नियंत्रण रखने के लिए हर कानूनी रणनीति का इस्तेमाल करते रहेंगे, भले ही वह लोकतांत्रिक रूप से नुकसानदेह हो और अमेरिकी उनके खिलाफ वोट करते रहें। इसका मतलब है कि सरकार के अमेरिकी तंत्र पर पड़ रहे तमाम दबाव जारी रहेंगे क्योंकि हमारे प्राचीन इलेक्टोरल सिस्टम में रिपब्लिकन्स अमेरिकी लोगों से बहुमत न मिलने के बावजूद सैद्धांतिक रूप से व्हाइट हाउस और सीनेट को नियंत्रित करते रहेंगे। कोई भी सिस्टम ऐसा तनाव नहीं झेल सकता और एक दिन वह टूट जाएगा।’

बाइडेन की जीत के बावजूद रिपब्लिकन्स इस राजनीतिक रणनीति पर आधारभूत ढंग से पुनर्विचार नहीं करेंगे, जो उन्होंने ट्रम्प के अधीन रहकर सीखी है। लेकिन हार्वर्ड में प्रोफेसर और ‘द टायरैनी ऑफ मेरिट’ के लेखक माइकल सैंडल कहते हैं कि डेमोक्रेट्स को काफी पुनर्विचार की जरूरत है। वे कहते हैं, ‘भले ही बाइडेन ने अपने कामकाजी वर्ग से होने की जड़ों पर जोर दिया, लेकिन डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी को अब भी पेशेवर कुलीनों और कॉलेज शिक्षित वोटरों की पार्टी ज्यादा माना जाता है, उन ब्लू कॉलर वोटरों की नहीं, जो कभी इसका आधार होते थे।

यहां तक कि महामारी जैसी घटना ने भी इसे नहीं बदला है। डेमोक्रेट्स को खुद से पूछना होगा कि कामकाजी लोग अमीर-जनवादी लोगों को क्यों अपनाते हैं, जिनकी नीतियां उनकी ज्यादा मदद नहीं करती हैं? डेमोक्रेट्स को उस अपमान की भावना को संबोधित करना होगा जो कामकाजी लोगों को महसूस हुई कि अर्थव्यवस्था ने उन्हें पीछे छोड़ दिया और नामचीन कुलीन उन्हें नीचा समझते हैं।’

बाइडेन ने कामकाजी वर्ग तक थोड़ी पहुंच बनाई है, लेकिन कोई बड़ा बदलाव नहीं दिखा। शायद इसलिए क्योंकि कई कामकाजी-वर्ग के वोटर उदारवादियों की उस सांस्कृतिक सेंसरशिप से नाराज हैं, जो कॉलेज कैंपसों से निकल रही है। जैसा कि नेशनल रिव्यू के संपादक रिच लोरी ने भी कुछ दिन पहले लिखा था, ‘कई लोगों के लिए ट्रम्प भड़ास निकालने का माध्यम थे, उन लोगों के खिलाफ जो खुद को अमेरिकी संस्कृति को चलाने वाला मानते थे। हालांकि यह वोट देने के लिए बहुत अच्छा कारण नहीं है।’

मैं स्वीकार करता हूं कि मुझे अपनी बेटियों को अभी भी यह समझाना मुश्किल हो रहा है कि सबकुछ ठीक हो जाएगा, यह कि देश ने पहले भी बुरा वक्त देखा है। और मुझे उम्मीद है कि ऐसा ही होगा। हम अब समझ पाएंगे कि इस तरह लगातार एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ नहीं हुआ जा सकता। लेकिन मैं अभी यह पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ नहीं कह पा रहा हूं। मैं जानता हूं कि ‘प्रकृति की बेहतर परियां’ अब भी मौजूद हैं। लेकिन हमारी राजनीति और हमारा राजनीतिक तंत्र इन्हें अभी भी उस तेजी से, उस स्तर पर उभरने के लिए प्रेरित नहीं कर रहा, जिसकी उन्हें अभी जरूरत है।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

