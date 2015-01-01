पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजदीप सरदेसाई का कॉलम:एंकर बनाम आम आदमी: किसकी आजादी बड़ी है?

2 घंटे पहले
राजदीप सरदेसाई, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार

जस्टिस डीवाय चंद्रचूड ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 11 नवंबर को टीवी एंकर अर्नब गोस्वामी को जमानत देते हुए कहा, ‘यह संदेश सभी हाई कोर्ट तक पहुंचने दें। कृपया व्यक्तिगत आजादी की सुरक्षा के लिए अपने न्याय के अधिकार का इस्तेमाल करें। क्योंकि बतौर संवैधानिक अदालत यही हमारे अस्तित्व का कारण है… अगर अदालत आज हस्तक्षेप नहीं करती, तो हम बर्बादी के रास्ते पर बढ़ रहे हैं…।’

जस्टिस चंद्रचूड द्वारा ‘व्यक्तिगत आज़ादी’ के इस सराहनीय सिद्धांत के बारे में बताने के एक दिन बाद ही मेघायल हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य में गैर-जनजातीय लोगों पर हो रहे हमलों के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर लिखने पर शिलॉन्ग की वरिष्ठ पत्रकार फैट्रिशिया मुखिम के खिलाफ दर्ज आपराधिक मामला वापस लेने से इनकार कर दिया। मुखिम कोई टीवी सेलिब्रिटी नहीं हैं। वे कोई राजनीतिक प्रतिनिधि नहीं हैं, इसलिए उनके खिलाफ फैसला होने पर मंत्री या दल समर्थन में ट्वीट नहीं करेंगे। वे जेल गईं तो शायद ही हंगामा हो। लेकिन इस देश की नागरिक होने के नाते उनके पास निजी आज़ादी का मौलिक अधिकारी है।

वास्तव में यह ‘व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता’ को लागू करने का भेदभावपूर्ण तरीका है, जो न्यायिक तंत्र के दोहरे मापदंड को सामने लाता है। यह वही सुप्रीम कोर्ट है, जिसने जम्मू-कश्मीर में जेलों में बंद लोगों की कई बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिकाओं पर अपना कर्तव्य पूरा नहीं किया। यह वही अदालत है जिसने वकील और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सुधा भारद्वाज की जमानत याचिका यह कहते हुए खारिज कर दी थी कि आप जमानत का सामान्य आवेदन क्यों नहीं देतीं? यानी तीन साल से जेल में बंद भारद्वाज को जरूरी प्रक्रिया का पालन करने को कहा गया, जबकि एक सेलिब्रिटी पत्रकार के लिए ‘जरूरी प्रक्रिया’ की उपेक्षा की गई।

यह वही अदालत है जो हाथरस मामले से जुड़ी खबरें करने पर केरल के पत्रकार सिद्दीकी कप्पन की यूएपीए के तहत उप्र पुलिस द्वारा की गई गिरफ्तारी के मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने में अनिच्छुक थी। यह जमानत याचिकाओं में न्यायिक हस्तक्षेप की मनमर्जी है, जिसपर सवाल उठाने चाहिए। राजस्थान राज्य बनाम बालचंद मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जमानत के कुछ नियम तय किए, जबकि केस के मेरिट के आधार पर विवेक से फैसला लेने की अनुमति भी दी थी। लेकिन न्यायिक विवेक की धारणा प्रक्रियात्मक निरपेक्षता के साथ चलनी चाहिए, न कि लहर और दिखावे के आधार पर।

हां, राजनीतिक बदले के भाव से लगाया गया आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का आरोप जमानती होना चाहिए लेकिन यही सिद्धांत तब भी लागू होना चाहिए था, जब एक पत्रकार प्रशांत कनौजिया को राम मंदिर से जुड़े ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करने पर उप्र पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर दो महीने जेल में रखा गया। सच यह है कि जमानत याचिकाओं पर प्रतिक्रिया गिरफ्तार हुए व्यक्ति की हैसियत और राजनीतिक माहौल के आधार पर तय होती है।

‘व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता’ की धारणा के खोखलेपन का फादर स्टैन स्वामी के मामले से बड़ा उदाहरण नहीं हो सकता। पिछले महीने 83 वर्षीय फादर स्वामी को यूएपीए के तहत एलगर परिषद केस में गिरफ्तार किया गया। फादर स्वामी ने विशेष अदालत में याचिका लगाई कि उन्हें पानी पीने के लिए स्ट्रॉ और सिपर के इस्तेमाल की अनुमति दी जाए क्योंकि वे पारकिंसन बीमारी के कारण गिलास नहीं पकड़ सकते। राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी के वकील ने आवेदन पर जवाब देने के लिए 20 दिन का समय मांगा। स्ट्रॉ से पानी पीने देने के निवेदन पर जवाब के लिए तीन हफ्तों का समय, क्या इससे ज्यादा हास्यास्पद कुछ हो सकता है?

इससे पहले इसी अदालत ने स्वास्थ्य के आधार पर दायर फादर स्वामी की जमानत याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था। अब सोचिए अगर फादर स्वामी मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता की जगह कोई राजनेता या ‘प्रतिष्ठित’ नागरिक होते तो। जैसा कि कई मामलों में देखा गया है, जैसे ही एक नेता या प्रभावशाली शख्सियत गिरफ्तार होती है, उन्हें अस्पाल में शिफ्ट कर दिया जाता है। इसके विपरीत एक और 80 वर्षीय एलगर आरोपी वरवरा राव, जिन्हें जून 2018 में गिरफ्तार किया गया था, स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। एक 80 साल के कवि-कार्यकर्ता द्वारा सबूतों को मिटाने या न्याय से भागने की कितनी ज्यादा आशंका है, कि उसे जमानत नहीं दी जाती?

इसीलिए जस्टिस चंद्रचूड के अच्छे शब्दों की गूंज उनकी अदालत से बाहर तक जानी चाहिए, अगर वाकई वे न्यायिक तंत्र के लिए नैतिक और कानूनी मार्गदर्शक के रूप में काम करना चाहते हैं। यह वह देश है, जहां 70% कैदी विचाराधीन हैं। 2019 के अंत में करीब एक लाख लोग एक साल से ज्यादा विचाराधीन थे। मामले लंबित होने से जेलों में भीड़ बढ़ रही है। आखिर क्यों छोटे अपराधों में जमानत के लिए महीनों सुनवाई का इंतजार करना पड़ता है, जबकि बड़े लोगों की त्वरित सुनवाई होती है? विशेषाधिकार वालों के साथ ‘विशेष व्यवहार’ की धारणा समान नागरिकता के संवैधानिक मौलिक सिद्धांत के विरुद्ध है। एक टीवी एंकर की व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता, एक आम आदमी की व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता से बड़ी नहीं है।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

