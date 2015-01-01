पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:पत्रकार की बॉयोपिक में दिखेंगी एंजेलिना जोली और प्रवासी भारतीय

29 मिनट पहले
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक।

हॉलीवुड स्टार एंजेलिना जोली विश्वयुद्ध के समय के पत्रकार डॉन मैककुलिन की बॉयोपिक ‘अनरीजनेबल बिहेवियर’ के नाम से बनाने जा रही हैं। पत्रकार ने युद्ध के फोटोग्राफ्स के लिए जान जोखिम में डाली थी। युद्ध के समय पत्रकार के हाथ में कैमरा और फौजी के हाथ में बंदूक होती हैै। एक युद्ध की हक़ीकत अवाम तक पहुंचाता है, दूसरा गोली दागता है।

वर्तमान में पत्रकारों पर दबाव डाला जा रहा है। अखिल भारतीय लोकप्रियता प्राप्त करने वाले इंदौर के राजेंद्र माथुर की मूर्ति को अपने स्थान से हटाकर रोड डिवाइडर पर डाल डाल दिया गया है। कोई वाहन मूर्ति को रौंद सकता है। क्या राजेंद्र माथुर दोबारा मरेंगे?

इंदौर पत्रकार संघ को चाहिए कि वे मूर्ति को अपने संगठन के दफ्तर में ससम्मान रखें। शायद मूर्ति पत्रकारों को साहस दे कि वे पाठकों के सामने यथार्थ प्रस्तुत करें। एंजेलिना, लारा क्राफ्ट की भूमिका में नाम कमाया था। उन्होंने बतौर बाल कलाकार अपने पिता के साथ एक फिल्म की थी। 1993 में उन्होंने ‘सारवार ’ नामक फिल्म बनाकर आर्थिक अपराध को उजागर किया था। लगभग उसी समय भारत में हर्षद मेहता ने शेयर मार्केट में धूम मचा कर शेयर मार्केट और बैंक का धन आसानी से हथिया लिया था।

वर्तमान में इंटरनेट पर हर्षद मेहता बॉयोपिक बहुत लोकप्रिय हो रही है। कार्यक्रम में इस आशय की बात कही गई है कि भारत में लोग भ्रष्ट होने के लिए हमेशा तत्पर रहते हैं। ईमानदार वही है जिसे भ्रष्टाचार का अवसर नहीं मिलता। भ्रष्टाचार पर भारत का एकाधिकार नहीं है। ज्ञातव्य है कि अमेरिका में घटित एक घपले को दो पत्रकारों ने ही उजागर किया था। ‘वॉटर गेट स्कैंडल’ पर फिल्म बन चुकी है। आधुनिकतम कंप्यूटर से जानकारी चुराने वाले को हैकर कहते हैं।

फिल्म ‘अ वेडनसडेे’ में हैकर केंद्रित एक सीन है। शशिकपूर ने फिल्म ‘न्यू देहली टाइम्स’ में पत्रकार की भूमिका में थे। पत्रकार एक कातिल की तलाश में है। एक व्यक्ति उसे बार-बार बताना चाहता है। उससे एक व्यक्तिगत बदला लेना है। पत्रकार कुछ समय बाद सब कुछ समझ जाता है। वह पहचान बताने वाले के पीछे यह सोचकर आगे बढ़ता है कि एक को पकड़वाने के बाद दूसरे का सुराग भी उसे मिलेगा। फिल्म में मीडिया, राजनीति और अपराध जगत के गठबंधन का पर्दाफ़ाश किया गया है। आज अमेरिका की एंजेलिना का जिक्र इसलिए है कि हाल ही में वहां हुए चुनाव में जो बिडेन और कमला हैरिस चुने गए हैं। वाइस प्रेसिडेंट कमला हैरिस भविष्य में अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट बन सकती हैं। भारतीय मूल के लाखों लोग अमेरिका में बसे हैं और उन्हें अमेरिकी नागरिकता प्राप्त है।

हमारे यहां जैसे अपने जन्म, माता-पिता, दादा-दादी, नाना-नानी का ब्यौरा मांगा जा रहा है, वैसे अमेरिका में मांगा जाता तो संभवत: वे मत देने योग्य नहीं होते। नागरिकता के प्रमाण की नीति संभवत: बंगाल में आगामी चुनाव के कारण अपनाई जा रही है। आज सरकार और आम जनता की प्राथमिकता होना चाहिए कि महामारी बढ़ने से रोकें। नागरिकता बोध ही इसका असली वैक्सीन है। शोधकर्ता इस काम में लगे हैं। वैक्सीन की कीमत क्या होगी? क्या आम आदमी वैक्सीन को सस्ते में उपलब्ध करा पाएगी? समय ही इन प्रश्नों का उत्तर देगा।

