पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:कहीं हम भी अच्छे काम करके बुरे परिणाम की तैयारी तो नहीं कर रहे हैं

29 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

अपने इंसान होने पर इतराना और घबराना एक साथ चलता है। रावण के साथ भी ऐसा ही हो रहा था। पहले खूब इतराया कि मेरे पास इतने वरदान हैं, इतना बल है। फिर, जब सामने राम आए तो घबराया। जब भाई पर ही शक्ति छोड़ी, (जिसे राम ने अपने ऊपर ले ली) तो विभीषण को भी क्रोध आ गया। जिस भाई के सामने कभी सिर उठाकर बात नहीं करते थे, उस पर ही गदा लेकर दौड़ पड़े। लेकिन, यहां विभीषण एक बड़े काम की बात बोल गए।

‘सादर सिव कहुं सीस चढ़ाए। एक एक के कोटिन्ह पाए।। तेहि कारन खल अब लगि बांच्यो। अब तव कालु सीस पर नाच्यो।। अरे अभागे, तूने आदर से अपने सिर, भगवान शिव को चढ़ाए हैं। उसी के बदले इतना सब पाया है और इसी कारण तू अब तक बचा हुआ है। लेकिन, अब काल तेरे सिर पर नाच रहा है। यहां विभीषण ने कहा है- ‘उसी कारण।’ कौन-सा कारण? कि तूने एक सदकर्म किया था शिव उपासना का।

देखिए, लोग सदकर्म से भी बुरी बात का संचय कर लेते हैं। तप किया जाता है पुण्य सृजन के लिए, परंतु रावण ने तप किया पाप अर्जन के लिए। इस घटना से, विभीषण की इस बात से हमें भी सीख लेना चाहिए कि कहीं हम भी अच्छे काम करके बुरे परिणाम की तैयारी तो नहीं कर रहे हैं.?

