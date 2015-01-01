पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:इस समय हमें अपने बच्चों को पुष्ट करना है युवाओं को परिपक्व होना है और प्रौढ़ व बुजुर्गों को अपने वरिष्ठ होने का अर्थ समझना होगा

18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम

जिन घरों में तीन पीढ़ियां एक साथ रह रही हैं, वो इसे सौभाग्य ही मानें। छत भले ही बंट गई हो पर आपस में प्रेम बना हुआ हो, जीवन के संघर्षों का सामना मिलकर कर रहे हों, ऐसे लोग कभी नहीं हारेंगे। अभी तो ऐसा दौर चल रहा है जब तीनों पीढ़ी की परीक्षा एक साथ ली जा रही है। इस समय हमें अपने बच्चों को पुष्ट करना है युवाओं को परिपक्व होना है और प्रौढ़ व बुजुर्गों को अपने वरिष्ठ होने का अर्थ समझना होगा।

सबसे पहले तीनों को यह समझना होगा कि हम व्यक्ति नहीं, मनुष्य हैं। श्री कृष्ण द्वारा अर्जुन को सुनाई पूरी गीता इस बात का प्रमाण है कि कृष्ण ने प्रयास किया था व्यक्ति अर्जुन, मनुष्य अर्जुन बन जाए। व्यक्ति के उद्देश्य बड़े सीमित होते हैं, इरादे केवल निजहित के होते हैं, लेकिन मनुष्य होते ही इरादे विस्तार ले लेते हैं। फिर वह दूसरों के लिए भी जीने की तमन्ना करने लगता है।

बच्चों को पुष्ट करने का अर्थ है उनका पोषण बहुत अच्छे से किया जाए, उनमें ऐसा बल व शक्ति डाली जाए कि घर के सीमित दायरे में भी उनकी उमंग, उनका उत्साह बना रहे। इसी तरह युवाओं के जीवन में भ्रम और भ्रांति के लिए कोई अवकाश नहीं होना चाहिए और प्रौढ़ वर्ग अपने सारे कार्य करने में खुद समर्थ हो जाए। इस कठिन समय में ये तीनों मिलकर ही परिवारों को बचा सकेंगे।

