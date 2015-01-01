पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:कोरोना ने सबकुछ बदल दिया परंतु कुछ देशों में नेताओं के कार्यकलाप जस की तस चल रहे हैं

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

शीत काल में यूरोप में खुले मैदान पर बर्फ जम जाती है। पूनम की रात चांद की किरणें बर्फ से परावर्तित होकर रात को चमकीला बना देती हैं। इन रातों को व्हाइट नाइट्स कहा जाता है। पूरा वातावरण एक सुंदर उज्ज्वल स्वप्न की तरह हो जाता है। इस तरह जगमग रात जादुई असर करती सी जान पड़ती है।

संभवत: ऐसे नज़ारे से प्रेरित होकर शैलेंद्र ने फिल्म ‘चोरी चोरी’ के लिए गीत लिखा, ‘जो दिन के उजाले में ना मिला दिल ढूंढें ऐसे सपने को इस रात की जगमग में डूबी मैं ढूंढ रही हूं अपने को ।’ यूरोप में क्रिसमस की रात लोग ऐसे ही मैदानों पर जश्न मनाते हैं। मेले में कुछ लोग अपने से बिछड़ जाते हैं और बिछड़े हुए लोग लंबे अरसे बाद एक-दूसरे से मिल पाते हैं।

फ़िल्मकार मनमोहन देसाई ने एक पटकथा राज कपूर को सुनाई। राज कपूर ने फिल्म में काम करना स्वीकार किया। पटकथा रूसी लेखक दोस्तोयेव्स्की की कथा ‘व्हाइट नाइट्स’ से प्रेरित थी। राज कपूर, नूतन और रहमान अभिनीत ‘छलिया’ में देश के विभाजन के समय नूतन अपने नन्हें बालक के साथ अपने पति रहमान से बिछड़ गई थी।

नूतन गरीबों की बस्ती में आश्रय पाती है। उस बस्ती का नवयुवक राज कपूर हमेशा मस्ती करता रहता है परंतु लोगों की मदद भी करता है। राज कपूर अभिनीत पात्र को नूतन से एकतरफा प्रेम हो जाता है। नूतन कभी बढ़ावा नहीं देती। फिल्म के क्लाइमेक्स में बिछड़े हुए पति-पत्नी रहमान और नूतन मिल जाते हैं। ज्ञातव्य है कि दोस्तोयेव्स्की की ‘व्हाइट नाइट्स’ से प्रेरित फिल्म ‘सांवरिया’ संजय लीला भंसाली ने रणबीर कपूर, सोनम कपूर के साथ बनाई। ‘छलिया’ में रहमान अभिनीत भूमिका ‘सांवरिया’ में सलमान खान ने अभिनीत की थी। नीतू सिंह ने कुछ समय तक भंसाली की फिल्म में रणबीर के काम करने की बात छुपाए रखी।

जब ऋषि कपूर को यह बताया गया, तब वे बहुत नाराज़ हुए क्योंकि वे अपने पुत्र को स्वयं ही प्रस्तुत करना चाहते थे जैसे उनके पिता राज कपूर ने उन्हें किया था। बहरहाल ऋषि, भंसाली के सैट पर गए। सैट नहरों के शहर वेनिस की तरह था और एक इमारत के ऊपर आर.के वैसे ही लिखा था, जैसे राज कपूर के स्टूडियो पर था।

सब कुछ काल्पनिक रूरीटेनिया की तरह रचा गया था। ‘सांवरिया’ में रणबीर कपूर एक सीन में ‘बॉबी’ में ऋषि कपूर की तरह तौलिया लपेटे थे। लेकिन फिल्म असफल हुई। इसके बाद भी रणबीर कपूर अपनी प्रतिभा के दम पर आज भी सक्रिय हैं। ज्ञातव्य है कि दोस्तोयेव्स्की की ‘क्राइम एंड पनिशमेंट’ से प्रेरित फिल्म ‘फिर सुबह होगी’ में राज कपूर ने अभिनय किया था। इस फिल्म के साहिर लुधियानवी के गीत और खय्याम का संगीत आज भी लोकप्रिय है।

आजकल किशोर वर्ग में एक मज़ाक वायरल हो गया है कि इस वर्ष क्रिसमस 14 दिन बाद मनाया जाएगा, क्योंकि सांता क्लॉज़ को धरती पर आते ही 14 दिन क्वारंटाइन में बिताने पड़ेंगे। कोरोना के कारण क्रिसमस घरों में मनाया जाएगा और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर भीड़ नहीं होगी। कोरोना ने सबकुछ बदल दिया परंतु कुछ देशों में नेताओं के कार्यकलाप जस की तस चल रहे हैं।

