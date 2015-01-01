पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:दिवाली सिर्फ रोशनी का ही त्योहार नहीं है पर समय के साथ यह आपकी जिंदगी में मैच्योरिटी का दीया भी जला देती है

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

दी पावली बचपन से ही मेरा पसंदीदा त्योहार रहा है। इसका एक सामान्य-सा कारण है कि यह हर साल एक जैसी नहीं रही। बच्चों को तोहफे के साथ सरप्राइज़ देने के इकलौते इरादे से घर पर हर कोई ओवरटाइम करता था। दिवाली की सुबहें सालों से कभी नहीं बदली- जब आप सुबह 4 बजे सोकर उठते हैं तो ये अभी भी सपनों की तरफ दिखती है, धुंए से भरी हुई धुंधली।

घर के बाहर लटकी आकाश कैंडिल से फैलकर आती हुई रौशनी खिड़की के शीशों पर घूमती हुई चमक बिखेरती है। सालों इकलौता बच्चा होने के कारण, जहां तक पटाखों की बात आती थी, मैं ही अकेला निर्णय लेने वाला था। खासकर क्या लाया जाएगा और कौन इन्हें फोड़ेगा। पर पटाखों के मामले में सब कुछ एक दिन बदल गया, खासकर तब जब मैं खुलकर पटाखे फोड़ने लगा।

1968 की दिवाली से दो महीने पहले हमारे परिवार में एक नया मेहमान आया- छोटी बहन। उसके बाद पहला पटाखा कभी भी सुबह 4 बजे नहीं फोड़ा गया, क्योंकि सबको लगता था कि इससे छोटी बच्ची परेशान होगी और मेरे पटाखे कम होते चले गए। अपनी पसंदीदा चीज़ को त्यागने का ये मेरा पहला अनुभव था। तब से समय के साथ हर दिवाली पर मैं कुछ ना कुछ मिस करता हूं। बिस्तर से सीधा भागते हुए बाथरूम की ओर जाना, कूदते हुए दादी के गले से लिपट जाना मैं याद करता हूं। मुझे अभी भी मसालों की खुशबू से महकती उनकी नौ गज की साड़ी याद है।

मिनटों तक मैं उनके लम्बे काले सफ़ेद बाल देखता रहता था, जो लकड़ी से निकलती चिंगारियों के कारण सोने से सुनहरे दमकते और चमकते थे ! फिर मुझे पीतल के बड़े हांडा (पतीले) याद आए, जिसमें एक साथ पूरे परिवार के नहाने के लिए पानी गर्म किया जाता था। लकड़ी की आग से काली और धूसर पड़ गई उसकी पेंदी को राख और भिगोकर रखी हुई इमली से घिसकर साफ किया जाता था। हांडा के ऊपरी चमकदार हिस्से पर कच्चे चावल के पेस्ट से सूरज और चांद बनाए जाते थे। आग को लगातार जलाए रखने और ताज़ी हवा के लिए पीतल की फुकनी से फूंकने की उस कला को भी मैं याद करता हूं।

इसका भी एक खास तरीका है, जिसमें अंगारों को जलाए रखने के लिए आपको सही तरीके से फूंकना होता है, गलती से अगर आपने फूंकने के बजाय सांस ले ली तो उस धुंए और कार्बन के साथ आपको बुरी खांसी हो सकती है। और फिर मुझे अपनी मां की याद आने लगी वो हमेशा पूजा के कमरे में हमारा इंतजार करती थीं। अपनी नई साड़ी में बेहद सुंदर लगती मां अपने लंबे काले बालों को ढीला एक साथ एक चोटी में बांधतीं, उनकी आंखों में प्यार की रोशनी जलती। उनकी आंखों में रौशन दीयों का अक्स देखना दोहरी खुशी देता था। उन्हें गले लगाते ही चंदन की साबुन की महक आती थी।

जब मैंने इन सारी चीज़ों में आनंद महसूस करना शुरू कर दिया तो मुझे अहसास हुआ कि मेरे अंदर दीपावली के लाखों दीये जल रहे हैं। शायद मेरे पारिवारिक बंधन ने मुझे पटाखों की कमी महसूस नहीं होने दी। यही कारण है कि मुझे मुंबई के सुदूर पश्चिमी उपनगर वसई में स्लम में रहने वाले वो दर्जनों बच्चे पसंद हैं। पिछले तीन दिनों से वे अपने इलाके में साइकिल रैली निकाल रहे हैं और नागरिकों को दिवाली के दौरान पटाखे फोड़ने से रोकने के लिए जागरूक करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

10 से 16 साल के इन वंचित वर्ग के बच्चों को एक नए बने एनजीओ शरण फाउंडेशन ने सचेत किया है, ये अपनी साइकिल पर हाथ से बनाकर चिपकाई हुई पट्टिका लगाए घूम रहे हैं। शायद इन बच्चों में भी पटाखों के जरिए जीवन में त्याग की आदत लग रही है।

फंडा यह है कि दिवाली सिर्फ रोशनी का ही त्योहार नहीं है पर समय के साथ यह आपकी जिंदगी में मैच्योरिटी का दीया भी जला देती है और दूसरों की खुशी के लिए त्याग करने का पाठ भी पढ़ा देती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें