पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प स्वयं को ताश के खेल का ट्रम्प कार्ड समझ रहे हैं, राजा भंजदेव जैसा होगा उनका हाल

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

ट्रम्प ‘व्हाइट हाउस’ छोड़ने के लिए राजी नहीं हो रहे हैं। इस तरह वे सारे अमेरिकन नागरिकों का अपमान कर रहे हैं। मतगणना को दोषी करार दे रहे हैं और सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अर्जी लगाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने देश के रक्षा सचिव को बर्खास्त कर दिया है। आज नागरिक 4 वर्ष पूर्व डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को मत देने पर शर्मसार हैं। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प गणतांत्रिक देश में सामंतवादी की तरह व्यवहार कर रहे हैं। संभवत: अमेरिकन फौज को ‘व्हाइट हाउस’ को एक भीतरी आतंकवादी से मुक्त कराना होगा। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को ट्रम्पिज़्म से कौन मुक्त कराएगा? डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प स्वयं को ताश के खेल का ट्रम्प कार्ड समझ रहे हैं।

अरसे पूर्व म.प्र. के एक भाग में राजा प्रवीर भंजदेव, भारत के स्वतंत्र होने के अरसे बाद तक स्वयं को राजा मानते रहे और सामंतवादी विचारहीनता के प्रतीक बन गए। तत्कािलक मुख्यमंत्री द्वारका प्रसाद मिश्र ने आदेश दिया कि सिपाही, प्रवीर भंजदेव के किले को घेर लें और राजभवन खाली करने का निवेदन तीन बार करें। इसके बाद आक्रमण करके महल को मुक्त कराएं। बड़ी कठिनाई से सामंतवादी किले पर फतह पाई।

अनुराग कश्यप की फिल्म ‘गुलाल’ में प्रस्तुत किया गया कि अनेक भूतपूर्व महाराज एकत्रित होते हैं। वे योजना बनाते हैं कि एक फौज का गठन करने के लिए दिल्ली पर आक्रमण किया जाए और गणतंत्र व्यवस्था को भंग करके सामंतवाद को पुन: स्थापित किया जाए। अनुराग कश्यप ने यह समझ लिया था कि सामंतवादी प्रवृत्तियां कुचले हुए सांप की मृत्यु के बाद भी कुलबुलाती रहती हैं।

राज कपूर ने भारत के स्वतंत्र होने के 45 वर्ष बाद 1982 में ऋषिकपूर और पद्मिनी अभिनीत फिल्म ‘प्रेमरोग’ बनाई। दरअसल ‘प्रेमरोग’ समाज में व्यवहार के दोहरे मानदंड को उजागर करती है। शम्मी कपूर अभिनीत पात्र सामंतवादी ठाकुर है। ऋषिकपूर अपने मामा के घर रहता है। ठाकुर साहब उसे आर्थिक मदद देकर उच्च शिक्षा प्राप्त करने के लिए महानगर भेजते हैं। बड़े ठाकुर के छोटे भाई की बेटी और ऋषिकपूर बचपन के साथी रहे हैं। पद्मिनी और ऋषिकपूर की प्रेमकथा चर्चा में आती है।

बड़े ठाकुर साहब ऋषिकपूर को बुलाकर समझाते हैं कि वह उनकी विधवा भतीजी को लेकर भाग जाए। इस कार्य में वे मदद करेंगे लेकिन खुले स्वरूप से इस प्रेम का समर्थन नहीं कर सकते। जब यह सौदेबाजी की जा रही है तब शहर की बिजली गुल हो जाती है। नायक कहता है कि वह भागकर विवाह नहीं करेगा, बड़े ठाकुर से सरेआम आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करके विवाह करेगा। यह प्रकरण व्यक्तिगत प्रेम का नहीं वरन सामंतवादी प्रवृत्तियों के खिलाफ एक युद्ध है। ठीक इसी क्षण बिजली आ जाती है और ठाकुर साहब कहते हैं कि नैतिकता के इस युद्ध में नायक को विजय प्राप्त हो और वे स्वयं हार जाएं। इस सीन में बिजली का जाना और आना प्रतीकात्मक है।

अडूर गोपालकृष्णन की एक फिल्म में सामंतवाद के विरुद्ध शशस्त्र क्रांति होती है। पराजित सामंतवादी निहत्था गिड़गिड़ा रहा है। गरीब और सताए व्यक्ति के हाथ में तलवार है। सदियों की गुलामी उसके रक्त में शामिल हो गई है। वह दुष्ट अन्यायी सामंतवादी का कत्ल नहीं करता और तलवार फेंककर चला जाता है। यह उस डर को अभिव्यक्त करता है जो अवाम की सोच में शामिल हो गया है। ज्ञातव्य है कि श्याम बेनेगल की ‘अंकुर’ और ‘निशांत’ भी सामंतवादी प्रवृत्तियों के विरुद्ध बनाई गई फिल्में हैं।

ग़ौरतलब है कि गुरुदत्त की ‘साहब बीवी और गुलाम’ का नायक और ‘प्रेमरोग’ का नायक समान विचार के प्रतीक हैं। गरीब शिक्षा प्राप्त करके सामंतवादी कुरीतियों को समाप्त कर देगा परंतु दोषपूर्ण शिक्षा प्रणाली ने इस आदर्श को यथार्थ नहीं होने दिया। आज भी कुछ टापू ऐसे हैं जिनके पथरीले किनारों पर परिवर्तन की लहरे अपना माथा लहुलुहान करती हैं। एक ठाकुर मुख्यमंत्री ने ‘प्रेमरोग’ को कर मुक्त कर देने से इंकार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें