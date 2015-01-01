पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का काॅलम:एक को शिक्षा देना मतलब पूरे परिवार को शिक्षा देना

40 मिनट पहले
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु।

इस गुरुवार, अन्य छात्रों की तरह जी. सहाना ने भी तमिलनाडु के त्रिची में केएपीवी गवर्नमेंट मेडीकल कॉलेज से अपना एमबीबीएस एडमिशन कार्ड लिया। लेकिन इस 18 वर्षीय लड़की के लिए यह सिर्फ उसके परिवार का गरीबी के साथ संघर्ष का नतीजा नहीं था, बल्कि यह 2018 में गाजा चक्रवात के खिलाफ जीत भी है, जिसने उनसे सबकुछ छीन लिया था।

डॉक्टर बनने के सपने की ओर पहला कदम बढ़ाने में उसकी दो चीजों ने मदद की। पहली, उसे सरकारी मेडीकल कॉलेज में सरकारी स्कूलों के छात्रों के लिए 7.5% कोटा के तहत सीट मिली। और दूसरी, टॉलीवुड एक्टर शिवकार्तिकेयन ने चेन्नई में उसकी नीट की कोचिंग क्लास स्पॉन्सर करने का फैसला लिया।

एक्टर ने सहाना की मेहनत देख यह फैसला लिया क्योंकि उसने अपने छप्पर वाले घर में बिना बिजली के रहते हुए भी 2019 में हुई बारहवीं की परीक्षा में 87.3% अंक हासिल किए थे। अब शिवकार्तिकेयन उसकी पूरी शिक्षा स्पॉन्सर करेंगे, जब तक उसे मेडीकल डिग्री न मिल जाए।

स्वाभाविक है कि गाजा के बाद जिंदगी में बहुत कुछ खोने और स्वास्थ्थ सुविधाएं पाने के लिए पड़ोसियों के पास पैसे की कमी देखकर, डॉक्टर बनकर उनकी मदद करनी की उसकी प्रतिबद्धता और मजबूत हो गई होगी। सूरज गुप्ता का उदाहरण देखें, जो हाल ही में आईआईटी-खड़गपुर से जुड़ा। कुछ साल पहले आईआईटी-बॉम्बे में पढ़ चुके उसके शिक्षक उसे राष्ट्रीय उद्यान से जुड़ा यह बड़ा कैम्पस किसी टूर की तरह दिखाने ले गए थे क्योंकि सूरज को गणित बहुत पसंद थी।

उन्होंने न सिर्फ खूबसूरती दिखाने के लिए ये टूर दिया था, बल्कि सूरज को उन नौकरियों के बारे में भी बताया, जो आईआईटी में पढ़ने के बाद मिलती हैं। इससे उसने आईआईटी को अपना लक्ष्य बना लिया और अंतत: वहां पहुंच गया। एक कॉलेज प्रोफेसर का ही उदाहरण देखें, जिन्होंने राष्ट्रव्यापी लॉकडाउन के बीच एक 67 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को अपने परिवार से मिलवाया और फिर उनकी 14 वर्षीय पोती की पढ़ाई जारी रखने में मदद की। बिशप कॉटन विमन्स क्रिश्चियन कॉलेज, बेंगलुरु में हिन्दी विभाग के प्रमुख, प्रोफेसर विनय यादव ने देखा कि एक बुजुर्ग उसके घर के पास भटक रहे हैं। वे परेशान लग रहे थे।

उन्होंने विनय को बताया कि उन्हें सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया है और वे अब घर नहीं जा पा रहे। विनय उन्हें दिन में तीन बार खाना देते रहे और दो हफ्तों के लिए रहने की जगह दी, फिर उन्हें बुजुर्ग के पास से एक पर्ची मिली, जिसपर पत्नी का नंबर था।

फोन करने पर पता चला कि दंपति ने हाल ही में एक बेटे को खो दिया था और तब से ये बुजुर्ग मानसिक रूप से अस्थिर हो गए थे और बिना जानकारी दिए कहीं चले जाते थे। जब विनय उन्हें मिलाने ले गए तो उन्हें दादी के साथ रह रही 14 वर्षीय पोती भी मिली, जो नौवीं में पढ़ती है।

उसकी मां ने दूसरी शादी कर ली थी और बेटी के पास कोई आसरा नहीं था। जब विनय को पता चला कि यह लड़की रचना पढ़ाई में होशियार है तो उन्होंने उसे शहर के विभिन्न संगठनों से स्पॉन्सरशिप दिलाई। शिक्षा सशक्त करती है और मुझे लगता है कि इससे किसी को भी वंचित नहीं रहना चाहिए। किसी से भी सपने देखने और जिंदगी में वे जो चाहें, उसे पाने का अवसर नहीं छिनना चाहिए। यह छोटे-छोटे तरीकों से शुरू हो सकता है। हममें से ज्यादातर जानते हैं कि मां कितनी उपाय कुशल होती हैं। और हमारी लड़कियों में निवेश का अर्थ है भविष्य में निवेश।

फंडा यह है कि जब भी आपको किसी को शिक्षित करने का मौका मिले, भले ही क्रैश कोर्स के लिए, तो उसकी शिक्षा पाने में मदद जरूर करें, क्योंकि इससे आप पूरे परिवार को और कभी-कभी पूरे मोहल्ले को शिक्षित करते हैं।

