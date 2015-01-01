पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेखर गुप्ता का कॉलम:रिज़वी के बाद भी कायम रहेगा पाक में कट्‌टरपंथ का आकर्षण

शेखर गुप्ता, एडिटर-इन-चीफ, ‘द प्रिन्ट’।

पाकिस्तान के मौलाना खादिम हुसैन रिज़वी का अचानक इस गुरुवार लाहौर में देहांत हो गया। वे पूरी तरह स्वस्थ थे। उनकी अचानक मौत ने सोशल मीडिया पर साजिश की चर्चा में जान फूंक दी है। उनका कोई इलाज नहीं चल रहा था, हालांकि अफवाहें हैं कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से वे बुखार और सांस लेने में तकलीफ से जूझ रहे थे।

लेकिन उनका आखिरी भाषण देखिए जिसमें वे सरकार पर तंज़ कसते हुए कहते हैं, ‘धरने के लिए मैं तेरी इजाजत लूंगा, यह मुगालता तूने कैसे पाला? तेरे प्यो दा हैगा पाकिस्तान?’ इस भाषण में कहीं उनकी सांस टूटती नहीं दिखती।

बड़ी तादाद में फौजी उनके मुरीद हैं। और बताया जाता है कि रिज़वी खुद जनरलों और उनके महकमे के असर में थे। लेकिन जैसा कि ऐसे सभी पात्रों (ओसामा बिन लादेन समेत) के साथ होता है, उनके पांव उनकी जूती से बड़े हो गए थे।

हाल में उन्होंने इस्लामाबाद में जो धरना दिया उसने इमरान खान और उनकी हुकूमत को मुश्किल में डाल दिया। मौलाना की मांग थी कि वहां का फ्रांसीसी दूतावास बंद किया जाए, पाक संसद फ्रांस से राजनयिक संबंध खत्म करने का प्रस्ताव पास करे।

मौलाना ने मुसलमानों का आह्वान किया कि वे फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों का सिर कलम कर दें। वे पहले भी यूरोपीय देशों को धमका चुके हैं। हमेशा की तरह उन्होंने अपनी ही शर्तों पर धरना खत्म किया। उन्होंने दावा किया कि सरकार ने उनकी सभी मांग मान ली हैं। जाहिर है, वे हुकूमत की बर्दाश्त की हद से बाहर चले गए थे। और ऐसा लगता है कि कोरोना को भी यह बर्दाश्त नहीं हुआ!

रिज़वी का जन्म 22 जून 1966 को एटॉक के पास पिंडी गेब नामक गांव में हुआ था। लेकिन उनका सियासी-मजहबी जन्म 4 जनवरी 2011 को हुआ। इस दिन, ईशनिंदा कानून खत्म करने का सुझाव देने वाले, पाकिस्तानी पंजाब के गवर्नर सलमान तासीर (लेखक आतिश के अब्बाजान) की सुरक्षा में तैनात एक सिपाही मुमताज़ कादरी ने उनका कत्ल कर दिया था।

सिपाही कादरी इस्लाम के सुन्नी सूफी-बरेलवी पंथ का मुरीद था और रिज़वी इस पंथ के प्रमुख मौलवी हैं। उस दौरान वे लाहौर के मशहूर दाता दरबार में तकरीर कर रहे थे। रिज़वी ने पहला मुद्दा कादरी का ही उठाया और मशहूर हो गए। उन्होंने उसे गाज़ी कहकर सम्मानित किया और मांग की कि उसूल के पक्के कादरी को माफी दी जाए। सरकार अपने फैसले पर कायम रही।

कादरी को रावलपिंडी की अडियाला जेल में 29 फरवरी 2016 को फांसी दे दी गई। रिज़वी ने उग्र विरोध प्रदर्शनों का नेतृत्व किया। रिज़वी का सितारा बुलंद होने लगा। खासकर पंजाब व सिंध के कुछ हिस्सों और इसके दक्षिण में अनपढ़, बेरोजगार नौजवानों की बढ़ती आबादी में रिज़वी की लोकप्रियता बढ़ रही थी, उन्हें ‘अल्लामा’ की उपाधि से नवाजा गया।

इस मामले के अगले साल ही उनकी ताकत शिखर पर पहुंच गई। नवाज़ शरीफ की हुकूमत आ गई थी। मौलाना ने इस्लामाबाद में पहला धरना दिया। उनका कहना था कि सरकार ने पाक में चुनाव के लिए भरे जाने वाले पर्चे में मुस्लिम उम्मीदवारों के लिए एक ‘बदनीयत बदलाव’ कर दिया था। इसमें यह शर्त जोड़ दी गई थी कि मुस्लिम उम्मीदवार को घोषणा करनी होगी कि वे मोहम्मद को आखिरी पैगंबर कबूल करते हैं।

इसमें मंशा यह थी कि अहमदियों को परे रखा जाए। रिज़वी का कहना था कि यह इस्लाम के खिलाफ साजिश है। उनकी मांगें मान ली गईं और उन्होंने अपनी फतह का ऐलान कर दिया। इस तरह अल्लामा खादिम रिज़वी नामक हस्ती का जन्म हुआ। उन्होंने अपना परचम फिर 2018 में लहराया, जब सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आशिया बीबी को आरोप से बरी कर दिया।

रिज़वी ने इसे मजहब की तौहीन बताया और फिर धरना शुरू कर दिया। तब तक हुकूमत मुश्किल में फंस गई थी। ईसाई महिला को जब बरी कर दिया गया था और उसकी चर्चा पश्चिमी दुनिया में फैल चुकी थी, तब उसे कैद में रखना आसान नहीं था। उसे नीदरलैंड ले जाया गया, जहां उसे शरण दी गई। लेकिन रिज़वी हमेशा ही सुर्खियों में आते रहे। उन्होंने अपने संगठन को बाकायदा एक सियासी पार्टी ‘तहरीक-ए-लब्बैक पाकिस्तान’ (TLP) में तब्दील कर लिया था।

वैसे, रिज़वी के लिए चुनौतियां ज्यादा जटिल थीं। इसकी वजह यह है कि इमरान खान भी अपनी पार्टी और सियासत ज़्यादातर रूढ़िवादी इस्लाम के नाम पर चला रहे थे। संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में 2019 में उन्होंने जो भाषण दिया था उसे ही देख लीजिए।

कितनी शिद्दत से उन्होंने पश्चिमी देशों को याद दिलाया था कि वे वह सब करने से परहेज करें जिससे मुसलमानों को यह लगता हो कि ‘हमारे पवित्र पैगंबर की तौहीन हो रही है… यह हमें चोट पहुंचाती है।’ इमरान ने दुनिया को ईशनिंदा कानून अंग्रेजी में पढ़कर सुनाया। रिज़वी यही बात पंजाबी भाषा में कह रहे थे।

रिज़वी अब नहीं रहे। लेकिन अनपढ़, बेरोजगार और नाराज युवाओं की बढ़ती व्यापक आबादी में कट्टरपंथ के प्रति आकर्षण कायम है। और हुकूमत के लिए इस तरह के सुविधाजनक हथकंडों की जरूरत भी अभी खत्म नहीं होने वाली है। इस बीच, पाकिस्तान में साज़िशों की तरह-तरह की कहानियों की तरह रिज़वी की अचानक मौत को लेकर भी ऐसी कहानियां चलती रहेंगी।
(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

