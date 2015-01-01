पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:हर मकान का अपना एक अलग व्यक्तित्व होता है, तापसी पन्नू को नए मकान की मुबारकबाद

10 मिनट पहले
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

तापसी पन्नू दीपावली के अवसर पर मुंबई में अपने नए मकान में प्रवेश करेंगी। उनका परिवार कुछ दिन पूर्व ही मुंबई आ गया है। तापसी पन्नू आई.आई.टी. में सफलता पाकर आई.ए.एस अफसर बनने के इम्तिहान देने की तैयारी कर रही थीं। उन्हें एक विज्ञापन फिल्म में अवसर मिला। विज्ञापन देखकर एक तमिल फिल्म में उन्हें नायिका की भूमिका अभिनीत करने का अवसर मिला।

फिल्म की सफलता के बाद नीरज पांडे ने उन्हें ‘बेबी’ नामक फिल्म में अवसर दिया। इस फिल्म के एक सीन में वे खलनायक की पिटाई करती हैं। उनकी शारीरिक चुस्ती के कारण दर्शक को यकीन हो जाता है कि यह महिला किसी पुरुष की पिटाई कर सकती है। नीरज पांडे के सहयोगी शिवम नायर ने तापसी के साथ ‘नाम शबाना’ बनाई। यह फिल्म भी सफल रही। शूजीत सरकार ने ‘पिंक’ में उन्हें अभिनय का अवसर दिया। ‘पिंक’ में अमिताभ बच्चन ने एक उम्रदराज वकील की भूमिका को यादगार बनाया।

फिल्म में वे इस तरह चलते हैं मानो कोई पर्वत कंधे पर उठाकर चल रहे हों। दरअसल मुकदमे के समय उनकी पत्नी एक गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित है। संवाद अदाएगी में अमिताभ बच्चन यह बखूबी जानते हैं कि कहां से कुछ क्षणों की चुप्पी बनाए रखना आवश्यक है। अपनी सारी मांस-पेशियों पर उनका पूरा नियंत्रण है। वे मांस-पेशियों पर नियंत्रण खोने की बीमारी मायसेन्थिया ग्रेविस से भी मुक्त हो चुके हैं।

इसी माह तापसी पन्नू अपनी नई तमिल फिल्म की शूटिंग करके मुंबई आईं। उन्हें बखूबी स्मरण रहता है कि तमिल फिल्म ने ही उनके लिए मुंबई फिल्म जगत के द्वार खोले। दक्षिण भारत के फिल्म उद्योग संगठित हैं और कलाकार अनुशासित हैं। बहरहाल यह बात ग़ौरतलब है कि तापसी पन्नू के कंप्यूटर विशेषज्ञ बन जाने से उन्हें अधिक लाभ होना या अभिनय क्षेत्र अधिक सुविधाजनक है।

इनफॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी के व्यापक क्षेत्र में अनुसंधान के अवसर हैं और आप पूरे मानव संसार का कल्याण कर सकते हैं। अभिनय व्यक्ति को एक ही जीवन में अनेक अनुभव का अवसर प्रदान करता है। आप जैकल और हाइड दोनों की भूमिकाएं कर सकते हैं। रोटी, कपड़ा, मकान के साथ मनोरंजन भी आवश्यक है। तापसी पन्नू और भूमि पेडनेकर ने ‘सांड की आंख’ नामक फिल्म में उम्रदराज दादियों की भूमिकाएं कीं। प्राय: फिल्म नायिकाएं कम उम्र का पात्र अभिनीत करना चाहती हैं। वे अपना बीसवां जन्मदिन 3 वर्ष तक मनाकर ही 21वर्ष की होती हैं। भूमि एवं तापसी को अपनी प्रतिभा पर विश्वास है। यह फिल्म सफल रही।

तापसी पन्नू ‘ब्लेज और गारविन’ कॉमिक स्ट्रिप की ब्लेज अभिनीत कर सकती हैं। यह भूमिका ‘नाम शबाना’ की तरह ही है। तापसी को रणबीर कपूर या रणवीर सिंह के साथ प्रेम कहानी अभिनीत करने का अवसर मिलना चाहिए परंतु एक पर आलिया भट्ट और दूसरी पर दीपिका पादुकोण का कॉपीराइट है। तापसी पन्नू को लेकर अमेरिकन फिल्म ‘कम सेप्टेम्बर’ और ‘यंग वन्स’ से प्रेरित फिल्म भी बनाई जा सकती है। ज्ञातव्य है कि राज कपूर और नरगिस अभिनीत ‘चोरी-चोरी’ तथा महेश भट्ट की पूजा और आमिर अभिनीत फिल्म एक ही अमेरिकन फिल्म से प्रेरित थीं।

शिवम नायर बीमार पड़े थे। अब वे सेहतमंद हो रहे हैं। ‘बेबी’ और ‘नाम शबाना’ के निर्माण के समय से ही उनके बीच संवाद कायम है। वर्तमान में प्रेम कहानियां कम बनाई जा रही हैं। संकीर्णता व हिंसा चहुं ओर छाई हुई है। बहरहाल तापसी नए मकान में प्रवेश करेंगी और वहां रहते हुए उन्हें नए विचार आ सकते हैं। शायद शादी का ख्याल भी उनके मन में आए परंतु विवाह के बाद भी अभिनय जारी रखा जा सकता है। इनफॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी में प्रवेश का विचार भी आ सकता है। हर मकान का अपना एक अलग व्यक्तित्व होता है। ऋषिकेश मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘मुसाफिर’ में मकान ही पात्रों के विचारों का निर्णायक था।

