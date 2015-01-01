पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नवनीत गुर्जर का कॉलम:मंत्री किसानों से बातचीत नहीं कर रहे, वे सिर्फ अपनी नौकरी बचा रहे हैं

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवनीत गुर्जर, नेशनल एडिटर, दैनिक भास्कर

बोलो तो दांत कड़कड़ाते हैं। हंसो तो खांसी आने लगती है। खांसते देख लोग दूर भागने लगते हैं। फिर हर व्यक्ति को समझाओ कि कोरोना की नहीं, ये ठंड की खांसी है। साधारण है। क्या करें, ठंड होती ही ऐसी है। पूरे उत्तर भारत में मौसम बदल गया है। बर्फ, बारिश और शीतलहर। कुल मिलाकर, बात यह है कि उत्तर भारत में कड़ाके की ठंड है।

कड़ाका भी इतना कि दरवाजा, खिड़की खोलकर झांक भर लो तो ठंड चांटा मार जाती है। एक तो मुई ठंड में चांटा भी लट्ठ जैसा लगता है। सब के सब घर में दुबके हुए हैं। हालांकि ठंड के मौसम में यह सब हर साल होता है। पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा ठंड पड़ती है लेकिन इस बार वहां ठंड का नामोनिशान नहीं है। क्यों? क्योंकि पंजाब इस वक्त पंजाब में है ही नहीं। वो तो दिल्ली की सीमा पर डेरा डाले बैठा है। ख़ैर, पंजाब पर इन दिनों दिल्ली की ठंड मेहरबान है।

दिल्ली को किसी की भी नहीं पड़ी। कहते हैं कई साल से दिल्ली के कान ही नहीं हैं। अब तो लगता है उसकी आंखें भी नहीं हैं। दूरदृष्टि के तो क्या कहने! दिल्ली में बैठा किसान नहीं दिखता। भुज का किसान नजर आ जाता है। सरकारें ऐसी क्यों होती हैं? गहरे पाताल से उपजी हुई या फिर ऊंचे आसमान से टपकी हुई। इनकी दृष्टि निरा निरीह। देवमय भी। दैत्यमय भी। इनका आलिंगन! जैसे कोई कब्र में उतरता जाए! यह दशा देखकर मन में फिर सवाल उठता है- आखिर सरकारें होती ही क्यों हैं?

भरी ठंड में हज़ारों किसान खड़े हैं। पड़े हैं। धरती उनका बिछौना है और आसमान को ओढ़ रहे हैं। पीछे पंजाब में उनकी गायें अपने खूंटों से बंधी रो रही हैं। उनकी भैंसे रंभाती रह गईं। उनके भरे-भराए घर पीछे छूट गए। उनके खेत अपने मालिकों का मुंह ताकतें रह गए। वहां उदासी सोई पड़ी है। सन्नाटा छाया हुआ है।

जब से आंदोलन शुरू हुआ है, किसान रातोरात भागते हैं। दिल्ली तक राशन पहुंचाते हैं। वे गांवों की सीमा तक चलकर थक जाते हैं। वे बीसियों कोस भागते हैं, फिर सो जाते हैं। कोई देखने, सुनने वाला नहीं। सरकार के क्या कहने! वार्ता जारी है। वार्ता में होता कुछ नहीं है।

बड़े-बड़े मंत्री, अफ़सर आते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री ने जो बात मन की बात में कही, उसे दोहराकर निकल जाते हैं। ये काहे के मंत्री बने फिरते हैं! प्रधानमंत्री, प्रधानमंत्री की इतनी रट लगाते हैं कि लगता है ये किसानों से बातचीत नहीं कर रहे, अपनी नौकरी बचा रहे हैं। जिनकी नौकरी कुछ समीकरणों के कारण सुरक्षित है, वे नंबर बढ़ाने की जुगत में लगे हुए हैं। कई बार तो वार्ता में ऐसे मंत्री और अफ़सर आ जाते हैं, जिन्हें खेत और खलिहान का ‘ख’ भी पता नहीं है। बस हाजिरी लगाने चले आते हैं।

जब निर्णय प्रधानमंत्री को ही करना है, तो ख़ुद सामने क्यों नहीं आते। कोई ठीक बात तो करे! हो सकता है किसानों की कुछ मांगें अनुचित हों, लेकिन जो उचित हैं, उनका निराकरण तो करो! अभी तक हुई बातचीत से तो लगता ही नहीं कि सरकार किसी भी तरह इस मामले में गंभीर है या कुछ करना चाहती है।

कहते हैं कि ये बिल किसानों के लिए बहुत फ़ायदेमंद है। जब फ़ायदा लेने वाला ही नहीं चाहता तो आपको क्या पड़ी है? मान न मान, मैं तेरा मेहमान! जिसके फायदे के लिए बिल लाए हैं, उसे नहीं चाहिए तो पीछे क्यों पड़ गए हो! क्या कोई छिपा हुआ एजेंडा है? या किसी से कोई तगड़ा वादा कर बैठे हैं? और अगर ऐसा है, तो बताते क्यों नहीं? देश वो भी भुगतने को तैयार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें