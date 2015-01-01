पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:इस दीपावली ऐसा उपहार दें जो लोगों की जिंदगी में रोशनी फैलाए!

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

मुझे ऐसे उपहार लेना बहुत पसंद है, जिन्हें खूबसूरती से पैक किया जाए! यह जानना अच्छा लगता है कि किसी ने समय निकालकर, सोच-समझकर आपका गिफ्ट पैक किया। मुझे गिफ्ट बॉक्स पर लगी, सिल्की रिबन से बनी गांठ के सिरे पकड़कर खोलना भी पसंद है। मैं उपहारों को असली या नकली फूलों से सजाने के तरीकों पर काफी सोचता हूं। क्या आप भी ऐसा महसूस करते हैं? या मैं ही अकेला हूं, जिसे लगता है कि यह बहुत आनंददायक अहसास है?

यही कारण है कि मुझे मोबाइल का वह विज्ञापन पसंद आया, जिसमें दो बच्चों को कागज के फूलों से सजा, कम्पास बॉक्स के आकार का छोटा-सा गिफ्ट बॉक्स मिलता है। कैमरा उनके चमकते चेहरों पर फोकस करता है, जो और भी दमक उठते हैं जब बच्चे वह बॉक्स खोलकर कहते हैं, ‘फुलझड़ी’। लेकिन मैं अब भी आसपास ऐसे कई लोगों को देख रहा हूं जो पहले ही वेतन कटने और बोनस न मिलने से जूझ रहे हैं। उन्हें रोशनी का यह त्योहार तंग बजट में मनाना पड़ेगा।

घर सजाने से लेकर उपहार सजाने तक, लोग डीआईवाय (खुद बनाना) आइडिया ज्यादा चुन रहे हैं, ताकि जेब में छेद न हो। इसीलिए स्कूल न जाकर घर में ही पढ़ने वाली (होम स्कूल्ड) आठ वर्षीय बच्ची मिराया गांधी ने मेरा ध्यान खींचा। स्कूल न जाने का मतलब अनपढ़ होना नहीं है। उसकी मां नेहा गांधी उसे किसी फॉर्मल स्कूल में भेजने तैयार नहीं हैं लेकिन उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन इस होशियार बच्ची को अच्छा इंसान बनाने में लगा दिया है।

मैंने मिराया को पिछले हफ्ते इंदौर में अपने दोस्त के घर देखा, जहां वह अपनी कलाकृतियां बेचने आई थी। दरअसल, जब मिराया ने अपने इलाके के कुछ वंचित बच्चों की मदद करना चाहा तो उसकी मां नेहा ने कहा, ‘अगर तुम मदद करना चाहती हो तो खुद काम कर पैसा कमाओ और उससे मदद करो।’ तब से मिराया ने गिफ्ट कार्ड्स, बुकमार्क्स और उपहार सजाने के छोटे फूल जैसी चीजें बनाना शुरू किया। वे मशीन से बनाई गई चीजों जितनी पर्फेक्ट नहीं थीं, न ही कई बार इस्तेमाल करने लायक मजबूती थीं, लेकिन उनमें एक बच्ची की मासूमियत की खूबसूरती थी।

कोई भी उन्हें निश्चिततौर पर संभालकर रखेगा, जब उन्हें उसके पीछे के उद्देश्य और बनाने वाले के बारे में पता चलेगा। रोचक यह है कि उसके किसी प्रोडक्ट की कीमत 5 रुपए से ज्यादा नहीं थी और उसने 45 रुपए की कलाकृतियां मेरे दोस्त को बेच दी थीं। कभी-कभी होम स्कूल्ड बच्चे कम बोलते हैं और मिराया उनमें से एक है। इसीलिए नेहा ने उसे इंदौर के पिपल्या कुमार स्थित सोसायटी मैपल वुड्स में कलाकृतियां बेचने को कहा ताकि वह अनजान लोगों से बात करे।

मेरे दोस्त द्वारा खरीदे गए सामान देने के बाद उसने धीरे से दो और आइटम देने की कोशिश करते हुए कहा, ‘अंकल, मेरे पास छोटे नोट स्टीकर हैं, जिसे गिफ्ट पर चिपकाकर संदेश लिख सकते हैं।’ हालांकि वे आइटम उन स्टीकर से थोड़े ही बेहतर थे, जो आमतौर पर बच्चों की स्कूल की किताबों पर चिपकाते हैं। मेरे दोस्त ने दोनों 10 रुपए में खरीद लिए। बच्ची 55 रुपए की बिक्री कर खुशी-खुशी दौड़ते हुए चली गई। यकीन मानिए, उस बच्ची की खुशी फुलझड़ी से ज्यादा चमकदार थी और इसके पीछे के उद्देश्य की चमक के कारण वे उत्पाद तमाम बचकानी खामियों के बावजूद किसी ‘कलाकार के सृजन’ से कम नहीं लग रहे थे।

