पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:किसी को कुछ देना निश्चितरूप से किसी की जिंदगी को मजबूत बनाने की कला है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

तीन दिन पहले मेरा इस्त्रीवाला, नंदकिशोर लगभग 8 महीने बाद काम के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश से लौटा है। वह आमतौर पर पिछले 20 साल से रात नौ बजे आकर इस्त्री के लिए कपड़े ले जाता और पिछले दिन के कपड़े लौटा जाता। वह एक डायरी में हिसाब रखता और महीने में एक बार पैसा ले जाता। लेकिन पिछले तीन दिनों से वह रोज पैसे लेने लगा। उसने पैसे लेने का तरीका बदल दिया है, यह मुझे तब पता चला जब मेरी पत्नी ने मुझसे पैसे मांगे। इसके अलावा मैंने देखा कि वह पहले एक दिन छोड़कर या तीन दिन में एक बार आता था, लेकिन अब अचानक रोज आने लगा है। कोई भी बदलाव पत्रकार में जिज्ञासा जगाता है और मैं भी अपवाद नहीं हूं।

जब मैंने उससे पूछा तो पता चला कि उसके पास खाने को पैसे नहीं हैं। इसलिए वह पूरे दिन काम करता है, पैसे इकट्‌ठे करता है, किराना खरीदता, तब उसकी पत्नी परिवार के लिए खाना बनाती है, जिसमें तीन बच्चे हैं। उसने कहा, ‘मेरी पूरा परिवार इस्त्री में मेरी मदद कर रहा है, हम इस संकट से दीवाली तक बाहर आ जाएंगे।’

मैं अपनी पत्नी की ओर मुड़ा और बोला कि उसे पूरे महीने के किराने का पैसा दे दो, ताकि वह बिजनेस फिर खड़ा करने पर ध्यान दे और बच्चे पढ़ाई पर ध्यान दें। मैं जानता हूं कि कोई रोज पैसों के लिए तंग करे तो मुंबईकर नाराज होते हैं। मुझे दरअसल डर था कि उसके कुछ ग्राहक न छूट जाएं। साथ ही, जब पेट खाली हो, मन बिजनेस में नहीं लग सकता।

जैसे ही उसे महीनेभर के खर्च के पैसे मिले, उसकी आंखों में आंसू आ गए, लेकिन मैं उसके हाव-भाव में नया आत्मविश्वास देख सकता था। वह तुरंत बोला, ‘साहेब धन्यवाद, मैं अगले महीने पैसे लौटा दूंगा।’ मैंने कहा, ‘वापस मत करना, लेकिन इसे किसी और को दे देना, जो तुम्हारी जैसी परिस्थिति में हो।’ इस घटनाक्रम से कुछ घंटे पहले ही मुझे उडुपी के 58 वर्षीय शिक्षक मुरली काडेकर के बारे में पता चला था। वे पांच साल पहले हेडमास्टर बने थे और 37 साल के शिक्षण कॅरिअर के बाद 31 अक्टूबर को रिटायर हुए थे।

मुरली ने सरकार द्वारा सहायता प्राप्त कन्नड मीडियम के नित्तूर हाई स्कूल में 32 वर्ष काम किया। स्कूल के ज्यादातर छात्रों के माता-पिता प्रवासी मजदूर हैं। आठवीं से दसवीं कक्षा में 177 छात्र हैं। कई वर्षों में मुरली ने सौर ऊर्जा आधारित साधनों से 90 छात्रों के घर में बिजली पहुंचाई है। उन्होंने ऐसा स्कूल से 400 किमी दूर बेंगलुरु स्थित सेल्को कंपनी के माध्यम से किया।

इनमें एक छात्रा थी, नयना। वह ‘कोरागा’ नाम के स्थानीय समुदाय के गरीब परिवार से थी और एक साल पहले ही स्कूल में आई थी। उसकी मां एक अपार्टमेंट में बतौर हाउसकीपर काम करती है, जबकि पिता नारायण रोज कमाने वाले कामगार है। नयना एक होनहार छात्र थी।

इस शनिवार रिटायरमेंट के लिए मुरली ने यह दिन न सिर्फ अपने लिए, बल्कि पूरे शहर के लिए यादगार बना दिया। मुरली ने नौवीं की इस छात्रा के बेतरतीब घर को दोबारा बनाना शुरू किया। जो कभी एक छत के नीचे सात लोगों को टूटा-फूटा घर था, वह अब एक हॉल, बेडरूम और किचन का बड़ा घर है, जिसमें नए रंग किए गए हैं।

मुरली ने यह घर अपने रिटायरमेंट के पैसों से 4 लाख रुपए में कम लागत वाले तरीकों से बनवाया है। लेकिन वे इस संतोष के साथ रिटायर हुए हैं कि उन्होंने वाकई एक छात्र की जिंदगी बना दी। उनकी पत्नी विनोदा भी सरकारी स्कूल में प्राचार्या हैं, लेकिन कोई नहीं जानता कि उनका रिटायरमेंट प्लान क्या है। शायद मुरली की कहानी ने ही मुझे इस्त्रीवाले की मदद के लिए प्रेरित किया।

फंडा यह है कि किसी को कुछ देना निश्चितरूप से किसी की जिंदगी को मजबूत बनाने की कला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें