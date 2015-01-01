पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विराग गुप्ता का कॉलम:डिजिटल मीडिया के नियमन में सरकार अब भी बहुत पीछे है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विराग गुप्ता, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील

सन 1991 में भारत में उदारीकरण के साथ विश्व में वेबसाइट के चलन की शुरुआत हुई। उसके 30 साल बाद अब भारत समेत पूरा संसार लगभग 1.8 अरब वेबसाइट्स और 45 लाख एप्स के नागपाश में बंध-सा गया है। सबसे बड़ा बाज़ार होने के बावजूद भारत में सरकार, संसद व सुप्रीम कोर्ट, इंटरनेट की प्रचंडता को समझने में विफल रहे हैं।

इसकी एक मिसाल केंद्र सरकार की नई अधिसूचना है, जिससे ऑनलाइन समाचार और ओटीटी सामग्री को अब सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के अधीन कर दिया गया है। इंटरनेट की दुनिया में भारत के आईटी इंजीनियर विश्व का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं। लेकिन इस सरकारी अधिसूचना से ऐसा लग रहा है कि नौकरशाही ने इंटरनेट नियमन के प्ले ग्रुप में पहला कदम ही रखा है।

अभिव्यक्ति की आज़ादी को बड़े पैमाने पर प्रभावित कर सकने वाले इस बड़े कदम से सरकार की मंशा के साथ तीन बड़े संवैधानिक सवाल खड़े होते हैं। संविधान के अनुच्छेद 77 के तहत जारी इस अधिसूचना से यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि 9 नवंबर के पहले सरकार का कौन-सा मंत्रालय ऑनलाइन न्यूज़ और ओटीटी कंटेंट का नियमन कर रहा था।

अगर यह विषय नए तरीके से सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय को आवंटित किया गया है तो फिर पिछले कई वर्षों से हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने भारत सरकार की तरफ से हलफनामे और जवाब किस मंत्रालय की तरफ से फाइल किए जा रहे थे?

दूसरा बड़ा सवाल यह है कि फेसबुक, गूगल, ट्विटर व नेटफ्लिक्स जैसी विदेशी कंपनियों पर भारत सरकार के नियम कैसे लागू किए जाएंगे? अंतर्राष्ट्रीय डिजिटल कंपनियों को नियमों से परे रखकर, यदि भारत के डिजिटल मीडिया को ही इन नए नियमों के तहत निशाना बनाया गया तो फिर सिंगापुर और दुबई की कंपनियों के माध्यम से भारत के डिजिटल मीडिया पर वर्चस्व रखने का चलन और बढ़ जाएगा। तीसरा, डिजिटल मीडिया के नियमन में सरकारी महकमों में अंधेरे के साथ भारी कनफ्यूजन भी है।

कंटेंट का अधिकार सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के पास आ गया लेकिन ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म्स के नियमन का अधिकार किस मंत्रालय के पास है, यह पूरे ट्रांजैक्शन ऑफ बिजनेस रूल्स में नहीं दिखता। कैबिनेट सचिवालय द्वारा नोटिफाई इन नियमों को देखें तो दूरसंचार और ब्रॉडकास्टिंग से जुड़े मामले दूरसंचार विभाग के अधीन आते हैं जबकि साइबर और आईटी कानून से जुड़े मामले आईटी मिनिस्ट्री के अधीन हैं। विदेशी मीडिया और मनोरंजन की कंपनियां भारत में जो व्यापार करती हैं उससे जुड़े विदेशी व्यापार और एफडीआई से जुड़े मामले वाणिज्य मंत्रालय के तहत आते हैं।

डिजिटल कंपनियों पर टैक्स का मामला वित्त मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत आता है। विदेशी कंपनियों से संपर्क करने के लिए विदेश मंत्रालय की मदद लेनी होती है, जबकि विदेशी कंपनियों के खिलाफ भारत में कार्रवाई का अधिकार राज्यों की पुलिस और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय के कार्यक्षेत्र में ही आता है।

पंचतंत्र और जातक कथाओं में आंखों में पट्टी बांधे उस विद्वान से हम सभी वाकिफ हैं, जो हाथी की सूंड को टटोलकर उसे सांप बताता है। उसी तर्ज़ पर डिजिटल के प्रति नौकरशाही के टटोलू रवैये की वजह से क़ानून के राज के साथ अर्थव्यवस्था भी चौपट हो रही है।

संविधान के अनुच्छेद 19 के तहत अभिव्यक्ति की आज़ादी के हक़ को समानता के अधिकार के साथ देखना जरूरी है। इसलिए प्रिंट व टीवी मीडिया की तर्ज पर डिजिटल मीडिया का नियमन करना सरकार का संवैधानिक उत्तरदायित्व है। इसके लिए सरकार को सभी मंत्रालयों के सहयोग से पांच महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाने होंगे।

पहला, भारत में रेहड़ी से लेकर छोटी-बड़ी दुकानों को कई तरह का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होता है। उसी तरह से भारत में व्यापार कर रही हर वेबसाइट, एप या डिजिटल कंपनी के केंद्रीकृत स्तर पर रजिस्ट्रेशन की व्यवस्था बननी चाहिए।

प्रिंट व टीवी मीडिया की तर्ज पर डिजिटल कंपनियों के संपादक की वैधानिक जवाबदेही तय करने के लिए इंटरमीडियरी नियमों में बदलाव जरूरी है, जो आईटी मंत्रालय के पास कई सालों से लंबित है। दूसरा, सरकार से विज्ञापन या फिर डाटा शेयरिंग का लाभ लेने वाली कंपनियों को चीन और अमेरिका की बजाय, भारत के संविधान और नियमों के तहत काम करने की अनिवार्यता होनी चाहिए।

तीसरा, अमेरिका में एफसीसी के पास रेडियो, टीवी, वायर, सैटेलाइट और केबल के नियमन का अधिकार है। भारत में भी उसी तर्ज पर वैधानिक अधिकारों के साथ केंद्रीय नियामक का गठन हो तो राज्यों की मनमर्जी और दमन में कमी आएगी।

चौथा, गूगल, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, अमेज़न, नेटफ्लिक्स और यू-ट्यूब जैसी न्यूज़ व मनोरंजन परोसने वाली बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों की भारत में आर्थिक जवाबदेही तय होनी चाहिए। उनकी भारीभरकम आमदनी से सरकार को टैक्स के साथ यूजर्स और परंपरागत मीडिया को भी आर्थिक लाभ मिले तो अर्थव्यवस्था में जान भी आएगी।

पांचवां, सोशल मीडिया में फर्जी फालोअर्स और यूजर्स के माध्यम से फेक न्यूज़ और हेट न्यूज़ फैलाना संविधान और लोकतंत्र दोनों के साथ घिनौना मजाक है। इससे निपटने के लिए आईटी एक्ट और आईपीसी के तहत सख्त कानून और पुख्ता व्यवस्था बनाई जाए तो फिर सही अर्थों में कानून का शासन लागू होगा।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

