पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • Columnist
  • Gradually Create An Understanding That If We Humans Are A Combination Of Two Or Two Things Then Life Will Become Very Simple.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:धीरे-धीरे यह समझ पैदा कर लें कि हम मनुष्य दो-दो कर चार बातों का जोड़ हैं तो जीवन बड़ा सरल हो जाएगा

22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

‘जिंदा हैं पर जिंदगी से शर्मिंदा हैं ऐसी आवाज़ कहीं आपके भीतर से तो नहीं निकलती? मन में यदि ऐसा भाव जागता है तो फिर इस बात का चिंतन अवश्य करिएगा कि हम मनुष्यों का शरीर चार बातों का जोड़ है। इनमें से दो को हम जड़ यानी पदार्थ या धर्मग्रंथों की भाषा में माया भी कह सकते हैं और बाकी दो भाग चेतन यानी परमात्मा का रूप हैं।

मतलब एक तरफ जड़ है, दूसरी ओर चेतन है। जब हमारा जन्म होता है तो जो पदार्थ की स्थिति है वह शरीर बन जाता है और फिर उसमें मन उतर आता है। तो शरीर और मन ये दो जड़ हैं, पदार्थ हैं। लेकिन हमारे भीतर एक आत्मा और एक परमात्मा भी होता है जो चेतन है। जब मृत्यु आती है तो जड़ यहीं रह जाता है और मृत्यु के साथ चेतन जाता है। यदि धीरे-धीरे यह समझ पैदा कर लें कि हम मनुष्य दो-दो कर चार बातों का जोड़ हैं तो जीवन बड़ा सरल हो जाएगा।

अब प्रश्न यह उठता है कि जड़ और चेतन आपस में मिलते कैसे हैं? तो उत्तर यह कि इसका माध्यम होती है वासना। जीवन में जितनी अधिक वासना होगी, ये दोनों उतने चिपके हुए होंगे और ये जितने चिपके होंगे, हम उतने ही अशांत होंगे। तो यदि शांति चाहते हैं, इन दोनों (जड़ और चेतन) को अलग करें। फिर देखिए आप कैसे शांत होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें