प्रीतीश नंदी का कॉलम:नई संसद इमारत, बुलेट ट्रेन में किसी की रुचि नहीं है, हमें अभी नौकरी और वैक्सीन चाहिए

16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रीतीश नंदी, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार व फिल्म निर्माता

हमारे प्रधानमंत्री और हाल ही चुनाव हारे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प में कुछ रोचक समानताएं हैं। यही समानताएं उन्हें एक बार साथ लाई थीं, जिसने भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों को कुछ बेहतर किया। लेकिन ट्रम्प को बेहतर शब्द पसंद नहीं है। इसलिए उन्होंने ऐसी चीजें भी कीं जो अमेरिका में रह रहे भारतीयों की जिंदगी मुश्किल बना दे।

बतौर राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प ने हर चीज को व्यापार के चश्मे से देखा क्योंकि वे वास्तव में बिजनेजमैन ही थे। जब उन्हें ईरान या चीन को सजा देनी थी तो उनपर व्यापार प्रतिबंध लगा दिए। जब दोस्तों की मदद करनी थी तो कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स घटा दिए। मोदी गुजरात से हैं और गुजरातियों को व्यापार समुदाय मानते हैं। इसलिए वे भी व्यापार को राजनीति के आधार की तरह देखते हैं। वे उसे विकास कहते हैं।

वे अन्य जरूरी चीजों की कीमत पर भारत के भविष्य को विकास के चश्मे से देखते हैं। इसीलिए उनकी नए भारत की योजना में नोटबंदी और जीएसटी जैसी चीजें आती हैं, जो आम आदमी और अर्थव्यवस्था को नुकसान पहुंचाती हैं। उनके 6 साल के कार्यकाल में अमीर और अमीर हो गए और छोटे व्यापार नष्ट होते गए।

मोदी यह नहीं समझ पाए कि जो काला धन पैदा करते हैं, वे आम मध्यमवर्गीय लोग नहीं, बल्कि अमीर हैं। और अमीर नोटबंदी से लेकर जीएसटी तक किसी को भी हरा सकते हैं। ट्रम्प और मोदी में एक और समानता है। वे दोनों मजबूत बहुसंख्यक वोटों के बल पर सत्ता में आए। मोदी दक्षिणपंथी हिन्दू वोट के साथ अतिवादी तत्वों के समर्थन से और ट्रम्प दक्षिणपंथी श्वेत वोट व कुछ लोगों के अनुसार रूस के समर्थन से।

(शायद यही कारण है कि पुतिन दुनिया के उन कुछ नेताओं में शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने जो बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी।) न भारत और न ही अमेरिका यह समझ पाया कि यह रूढ़िवादी वोट बैंक कितना मजबूत था, जबकि हम इस बहकावे में थे कि आखिरकार उदारवादी मत और मुखर मीडिया ही राष्ट्रीय रातनीति का नतीजा तय करती है।

इसमें आश्चर्य नहीं कि 2017 में हिलेरी क्लिंटन को 30 लाख पॉपुलर वोट्स ज्यादा मिलने के बावजूद ट्रम्प जीते। दूसरी तरफ मोदी, जिनका चुनाव अभियान तब तेज हुआ जब मनमोहन सिंह के नेतृत्व वाली यूपीए-2 सरकार के घोटाले सामने आए थे, वे आसानी से सत्ता में आ गए क्योंकि लोगों को बदलाव चाहिए था।

अमेरिका में वोटर यह समझ गए कि उदारवादी कितने भी कमजोर क्यों न लगते हों, वे झूठे, आडंबरपूर्ण और किसी भी मामले में सलाह न मानने वाले ट्रम्प से तो बेहतर ही होंगे। हालांकि ट्रम्प होशियार थे। उनकी प्रेसीडेंसी आसानी से गंवाने की कोई योजना नहीं थी। वे अब भी बाइडेन को कानूनी तरीकों से रोकने के सारे तरीके आजमा रहे हैं।

आखिर ट्रम्प ने एक महाभियोग, 26 यौनिक दुराचार के आरोपों और करीब 4000 मुकदमों से खुद को बचाया है। उन्होंने अपने टैक्स रिटर्न सार्वजनिक करने से भी इनकार कर दिया था। रोचक यह है कि उन्होंने अमेरिका से ज्यादा आयकर चीन में चुकाया है।

दूसरी तरफ मोदी ने दोनों चुनाव आसानी से जीते। फिर भी उनकी समस्याएं कुछ समान हैं। ट्रम्प की तरह उनकी टीम में भी हुनर की ज्यादा कीमत नहीं है। मोदी के प्रशंसक चाहे ऐसा मानते हों, लेकिन वे न तो होशियार अर्थशास्त्री हैं और न ही महामारी विशेषज्ञ। उन्हें सौम्य शक्ति व संस्कृति का महत्व भी ज्यादा समझ नहीं आता, जिसमें भारत अच्छा है।

इसलिए वे किसी अच्छे गुजराती व्यापारी की तरह केवल विकास की बात करते हैं, जैसे भारत की सभी समस्याओं का हल यही हो। लेकिन विकास अकेले नहीं हो सकता। इसके निरुपण के लिए उन्हें अच्छे विचारकों और विश्लेषकों की जरूरत है।

जी हां, मोदी चुनाव जिता सकते हैं। जैसे अभी बिहार में किया। लेकिन इसका क्या फायदा। लोग अब भी उन सुधारों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, जिसका उन्होंने वादा किया था। अगर कांग्रेस वाकई नाकारा थी तो भाजपा शासन के 6 वर्षों में आपके और मेरे जीवन में कोई वास्तविक अंतर क्यों नहीं दिखता?

डिजिटल हो जाना हर समस्या का हल नहीं हो सकता। नोटबंदी ने भ्रष्टाचार खत्म नहीं किया। जीएसटी ने करोड़ों छोटे व्यापारियों का जीवन दयनीय बना दिया। सच यह है कि सख्त शासन का पालन कमजोरों को ही परेशान करता है। एकाधिकार बढ़ रहे हैं। बैंकों को बड़े बिजनेस घराने लूट रहे हैं।

वास्तविक बदलाव आम आदमी की जिंदगी को आसान बनाने से आता है। और यह तब होगा जब सरकार हर चीज में दखलअंदाजी बंद करे। हम साम्यवादी देश नहीं हैं। हमें सरकार से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। मोदी ने खुद कम शासन का वादा किया था। लेकिन आज सरकार हमारे जीवन के हर पहलू में दखलअंदाजी करती है।

हम अभी बुरी स्थिति में हैं। महामारी और अर्थव्यवस्था की स्थिति पर तुरंत ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। यह मोदी का अच्छा वक्त है कि वे दिखाएं कि उनमें दोनों को संभालने का कौशल है। बाकी चीजें इंतजार कर लेंगी। नई संसद इमारत, बुलेट ट्रेन में किसी की रुचि नहीं है। हमें अभी नौकरी और वैक्सीन चाहिए। ताकि हम सामान्य जीवन की ओर लौट सकें।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

