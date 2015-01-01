पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रीतीश नंदी का कॉलम:भारत को बदलाव की जरूरत है, सिर्फ महान लोकतंत्र से ही ऐसा हो सकता है

प्रीतीश नंदी, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार व फिल्म निर्माता

इस बात पर अभी ध्यान न दें कि नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत का क्या मतलब था, जब उन्होंने कहा, ‘हमारे यहां कुछ ज्यादा ही लोकतंत्र है।’ उन्होंने एक लेख में स्पष्ट कर दिया कि उनका मतलब था कि भारत के सुधार चीन जैसी गति से नहीं बढ़ सकते क्योंकि ‘हमारे यहां लोकतंत्र कुछ ज्यादा है।’

हालांकि, असली सवाल यह नहीं है कि हम कांत की बात मानते हैं या नहीं। कई लोग सोचते हैं कि वे तथाकथित ‘विकास’ के एवज में हमारे लोकतांत्रिक अधिकारों को नियंत्रित करने के तर्क के परीक्षण की कोशिश के लिए शासन के साधन की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। आज की दफ्तरशाही लफ्फाजी में इसे सुधारों का पर्यायवाची कह सकते हैं।

इसीलिए पहले हमें अपनी परिभाषा सही करनी होगी। यह विकास क्या है जिसके बारे में हम सुनते रहते हैं और यह हमें कैसे प्रभावित करता है? पिछले छह साल में यह शब्द खूब उछाला गया लेकिन जब इसे होते हुए देखने की बात आती है तो इसका हमारे जीवन में बहुत कम असर दिखता है। बेशक नोटबंदी विकास नहीं थी। न ही जटिल जीएसटी व्यवस्था लागू करना विकास था। और भाजपा के अति-प्रशंसक भी राम मंदिर निर्माण और सरदार पटेल की विशाल मूर्ति को निश्चित रूप से विकास नहीं कहेंगे।

फिर विकास है क्या? अहमदाबाद के लिए बुलेट ट्रेन? नई संसद बनाने के लिए सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट? या ओटीटी को सूचना व प्रसारण मंत्रालय के तहत लाने का कानून? या वे कृषि कानून विकास हैं, जिनका किसान पुरजोर विरोध कर रहे हैं? या फिर आप भाजपा शासित राज्यों में लव जिहाद के कानून को विकास कहेंगे?

भक्तों को छोड़कर ज्यादातर लोग थोड़े भ्रमित हैं। हम विकास की इतनी बातें सुनते हैं लेकिन हमें सिर्फ भ्रमित, विभाजनकारी काम होते दिखते हैं। फिर भी भाजपा चुनाव जीतती रहती है। यानी कुछ तो है, जो वे सही कर रहे हैं। शायद यह मोदी का जादू है। या शायद उनमें बहुसंख्यक मानसिकता को समझने की क्षमता है। मुझे लगता है कि कांग्रेस भी इसके अनुसरण की कोशिश में है। युवा गांधियों ने अब चुनाव के समय मंदिर जाने के हुनर में महारत हासिल कर ली है। क्या इसका मतलब है कि वे भी विकास का समर्थन कर रहे हैं?

मुझे यह स्वीकारने में खुशी है कि मुझे यह समझ नहीं आता। मैं ऐसे भारत में बड़ा हुआ हूं जहां सभी सरकार से असंतुष्ट थे। फिर भी खादी टोपी छह दशकों तक सत्ता में रही। चुनाव जीतने के लिए वे नए-नए नारे खोजते रहे। 1965 में जय जवान, जय किसान से लेकर 1971 में गरीबी हटाओ तक। लेकिन उनके वादे अधूरे ही रहे।

फिर मनमोहन सिंह बतौर वित्त मंत्री 1991 में ऐतिहासिक आर्थिक सुधार लाए। वह भारत को बदलने की दिशा में पहला असली कदम था। दुर्भाग्य से, जब यही मनमोहन सिंह प्रधानमंत्री बने, तब कांग्रेस ने अपना अवसान देखा। यूपीए-2 ने आर्थिक मापदंडों पर बुरा प्रदर्शन नहीं किया, उसे तो घोटालों ने खत्म किया। लोग घोटालों के बारे में सुन-सुनकर थक चुके थे। उन्होंने सोचा कि कांग्रेस बाहर गई तो मोदी भारतीय राजनीति में नया एजेंडा लाएंगे, बदलाव का एजेंडा। उन्होंने विकास के लिए नहीं, बदलाव के लिए वोट दिया था। राजनीति की गुणवत्ता में बदलाव।

क्या ऐसा हुआ? यह असली सवाल है। यह नहीं कि भारत को कितने लोकतंत्र की जरूरत है। भारत को बदलाव की जरूरत है और केवल अधिक महान लोकतंत्र से ही ऐसा हो सकता है। चीन गलत आदर्श है। मोदी यह जानते हैं, इसलिए उन्होंने पहला संधि प्रस्ताव जापान के समक्ष रखा। जापान युद्ध में बर्बाद होने के बाद फिर विकास कर समृद्ध होने का सर्वश्रेष्ठ उदाहरण है। उसने अपने हर लोकतांत्रिक संस्थान को जिंदा रखा, उसे और सशक्त किया।

आज उसकी अर्थव्यवस्था दुनिया की सर्वश्रेष्ठ से प्रतिस्पर्धा करती है, चीन की तरह शॉर्टकट अपनाए बिना। आज हम अमेरिका और जापान के साथ क्वाड में शामिल ऑस्ट्रेलिया के भी दोस्त हैं। ये कारगर लोकतंत्र के बेहतरीन उदाहरण हैं। फिर भी, यह हास्यास्पद है कि जब बात आर्थिक विकास की आती है तो हम केवल चीन से तुलना करते हैं, जो आर्थिक विकास में तो आगे है, लेकिन लोकतांत्रिक संस्थानों को पोषित करने में बहुत पीछे। हम सभी जानते हैं, क्या ज्यादा जरूरी है।

आज हमारे किसान नाराज हैं, छात्र नाखुश हैं, अल्पसंख्यक विश्वास खो रहे हैं, कामगार दिशाहीन हैं, बेरोजगार युवा तनाव में हैं। मंदी घूर रही है। यह सर्वसम्मति का समय है। अर्थव्यवस्था के हर साझेदार को हर सुधार के लिए मनाना चाहिए। इसकी जगह हम इतिहास में गलत समय पर हुईं गलत चीजों के बारे में सोच रहे हैं। और नहीं, कांत जी, लोकतंत्र कभी भी जरूरत से ज्यादा नहीं हो सकता। यह हमारी पहचान परिभाषित करता है। यही हमारा चरित्र बनाता है और इसमें हमें महाशक्ति बनाने की क्षमता है। बस हमें रास्ता दें और देखें हम देश को कहां ले जा सकते हैं।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

