लेफ्टि. जनरल एसए हसनैन का कॉलम:बाइडेन के आने का मतलब व्हाइट हाउस में पारंपरिक अमेरिकी नेतृत्व का आना होगा

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लेफ्टि. जनरल एसए हसनैन , कश्मीर में 15वीं कोर के पूर्व कमांडर

मैं अपनी बात उस बात से शुरू करूंगा कि जो अंत में कही जानी चाहिए, लेकिन इतनी महत्वपूर्ण है कि शुरू में कहना जरूरी है। यह एक भारतीय टीवी शो के बारे में है, जो मैं तब देख रहा था जब एरिजोना और नेवाडा में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के वोटों की गिनती चल रही थी।

एंकर ने पांचों मशहूर सदस्यों से पूछा कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की कुर्सी पर किसके रहने से उन्हें चैन की नींद आएगी, ट्रम्प या बाइडेन? पांचों ने बेझिझक बाइडेन का नाम लिया। ऐसे में सवाल यह है कि बाइडेन जीते तो भारत और अमेरिका संबंधों पर क्या असर पड़ेगा?

इसमें शक नहीं कि डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प चार साल भारत के दोस्त रहे हैं। फिर भी उनकी अस्थिरता और गैर-पारंपरिक नेतृत्व शैली ने भारत को भी चिंतित रखा। बाइडेन के आने का मतलब व्हाइट हाउस में पारंपरिक अमेरिकी नेतृत्व का आना होगा। सुपर पॉवर होने के नाते अमेरिका के शीर्ष पर ऐसा नेतृत्व होना चाहिए जो सिर्फ अमेरिका को प्राथमिकता न दे, बल्कि दुनिया के हित भी पूरे करे।

यही अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति 1945 से करते आए हैं। बाइडेन से उम्मीद है कि वे राष्ट्रपति पद पर वही पुराना मूल्य तंत्र वापस लाएंगे, जिसमें लोकतंत्र को बढ़ावा, स्थिरता, मानव अधिकार, संस्कृति, धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता और समावेशिता शामिल हैं। ट्रम्प के कार्यकाल में एक अलग तरह का अमेरिकावाद ज्यादा था।

राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प बेशक भारत के कूटनीतिक साझेदारी को नई ऊंचाई पर ले गए। मैं हाल ही में दिल्ली में हुई 2+2 वार्ता को परिवर्तनकारी मानता हूं, जिसकी पहल 15 वर्ष पहले फ्रेमवर्क एग्रीमेंट ऑफ 2005 से हुई थी। इस संंबंध की प्रक्रिया रिपब्लिकन्स ने शुरू की और इसे बढ़ाया डेमोक्रेट्स ने।

इसमें फिलहाल बदलाव की संभावना कम दिखती है, खासतौर पर चीन के बढ़ते खतरे को देखते हुए। यह ओबामा का सिद्धांत था कि अमेरिका को इंडो पैसिफिक पर ध्यान देना चाहिए, जिसे पुनर्संतुलन कहा गया था। ट्रम्प ने इस विरासत को आगे बढ़ाया और इसमें कुछ बदलाव की जरूरत नहीं है।

बाइडेन को भी लद्दाख के मौजूदा खतरे और भारत को समझने में झिझक नहीं होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है कि भारत के साथ परिवर्तनकारी संबंध को बाइडेन भी सक्रियता से अपनाएंगे और भारत को आधुनिक तकनीकें और आर्म्ड ड्रोन्स जैसे हथियार देने के बारे में कोई संदेह नहीं रखेंगे। साथ ही भारत का सबसे बड़ा व्यापार सहयोगी अमेरिका व्यापार की अच्छी वापसी चाहेगा, जिसमें कम से कम बाधाएं हों ताकि दोनों अर्थव्यवस्थाएं बढ़ सकें।

फिर भारत और भारतीय किस बात को लेकर संशय में हैं? यह मुख्यत: जम्मू-कश्मीर और पाकिस्तान है। बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस धारा 370 और कश्मीरियो के अधिकारों से जुड़ी बातें करते रहे हैं। बाइडेन ने खुद सीएए और एनआरसी पर टिप्पणी की थी। कई लोग मानते हैं कि बाइडेन कश्मीर पर भारत का कम समर्थन करते हैं। यहां दो चीजें देखनी होंगी। पहली, इनमें से कोई भी बात नीति से जोड़कर नहीं कही गई, वे सिर्फ निजी विचार थे।

जरूरी नहीं कि पद पर बैठने से पहले राष्ट्रपति या उपराष्ट्रपति द्वारा दिया गया मत नीति में बदले, क्योंकि पद पर आने के बाद विशेषज्ञ, सलाहकार और अन्य उनके मत बदल सकते हैं। पाकिस्तान पर अमेरिका की कुछ बाध्यताएं हैं। ट्रम्प जानते थे कि अफगानिस्तान नीति पाक के सहयोग के बिना काम नहीं कर सकती।

चीन के हाथों बिक चुके पाकिस्तान के लिए बाइडेन की सहानुभूति की उम्मीद कम है। हालांकि पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था को बचाने की मानवीय नीति को पाकिस्तान समर्थन की नीति के रूप में नहीं देखा जाना चाहिए।हालांकि रातोंरात कुछ भी नहीं बदलेगा। संस्थागत सहयोग और नेतृत्व से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे फैसले जल्द लेने होंगे, जो अमेरिका से पारंपरिक रूप से जुड़े रहे हैं।

अमेरिका को फिर से नेतृत्व की भूमिका में लाने के लिए डब्ल्यूएचओ, यूनेस्को, पैरिस जलवायु समझौता और ग्लोबल कॉम्पैक्ट फॉर माइग्रेशन से फिर जुड़ना प्राथमिकता की सूची में शामिल हो सकते हैं। कुछ अन्य समझौते भी हैं जिनकी दोबारा समीक्षा होगी। इसमें जुलाई 2015 का ईरान परमाणु समझौता भी है। इसपर बातचीत का असर चाहबहार पोर्ट के प्रतिबंधों और ईरान से तेल व गैस की खरीद से जुड़े भारत के हितों पर भी पड़ेगा।

सामाजिक पहलू देखें तो अमेरिका की इमीग्रेशन नीतियों पर बेहतर दिन आने की उम्मीद है। भारतीय प्रवासियों का बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस को समर्थन कुछ अंतर जरूर लाएगा। यह जरूरी है कि भारतीय मूल के सांसदों के तथाकथित समोसा कॉकस को सावधानी से संभाला जाए ताकि उनकी जीत का भारत को सकारात्मक लाभांश ही मिले।

एच1बी वीज़ा का कोटा और ग्रीन कार्ड देने का प्रतिशत बढ़ाने का मतलब होगा कि कम भारतीय देश लौटेंगे, जहां महामारी के बाद नौकरियों के लिए संघर्ष हो रहा है। मौजूदा समय में सहयोग के अन्य क्षेत्रों में कोविड वैक्सीन का विकास और प्रसार भी है। यह दोनों देशों के लिए बड़ा अवसर है कि वे दुनिया के लिए वैक्सीन देने में आपसी सहयोग करें। बाइडेन ‘अमेरिका पहले’ नीति के प्रति बिना किसी अनावश्यक पूर्वाग्रह के इस क्षेत्र को संभालें तो इससे भारत-अमेरिका के संबंध और अधिक परिवर्तनकारी होने की दिशा में बढ़ सकते हैं।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

