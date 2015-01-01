पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:अगर आप अलग हैं और दूसरों को प्रेरित करते हैं, तो कोई इसकी परवाह नहीं करता कि आपकी पृष्ठभूमि क्या है

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

हा ल ही में उद्योगपति रतन टाटा की ऑनलाइन पोस्ट की तस्वीर वायरल हुई जिसमें वे गोद लिए गए ‘गोवा’ नाम के आवारा कुत्ते के साथ ऑफिस कैम्पस में खेलते दिख रहे थे। उन्हें सीमेंट की सीढ़ियों पर कुत्तों के साथ देखा जा सकता है, जहां उनके गार्ड खड़े होते हैं। रतन टाटा द्वारा जानवरों के हित की ऐसी पहल देखना सुखद है, जिसके कारण बॉम्बे हाउस में ही गोद लिए गए कुत्तों के लिए कुत्ता-घर बनाया गया है। कई पशु कल्याण संगठनों ने टाटा के जानवरों के प्रति प्रेम की सराहना की है। टाटा समूह इलाके के अन्य कुत्तों की भी देखभाल करता है।

रतन टाटा ने अपनी दीपावली स्थानीय कुत्तों के साथ मनाई, जिनकी देखभाल टाटा समूह का कॉर्पोरेट हेड ऑफिस करता है, जिसे बॉम्बे हाउस कहते हैं। तस्वीर ने पशु कल्याण कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रेरित किया है जो अब लोगों से टाटा की ही तरह जानवरों के प्रति सहानुभूति रखने कह रहे हैं। एक और फोटो 48 घंटे में वायरल हो गई, जिसे बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी कैलाश खेर ने पोस्ट किया। यह एक 81 वर्षीय महिला के बारे में है, जिन्होंने इस रविवार 10 किमी की मैराथन आसानी से पूरी की, जिसके बारे में कई पेशेवर एथलीट्स ने रास्ता ‘कठिन’ होने की शिकायत की थी।

दार्जलिंग पुलिस द्वारा 6 श्रेणियों में आयोजित मैराथन के 2000 प्रतिभागियों में वे सबसे बुजुर्ग थीं। इसमें बॉलीवुड से मिलिंद सोमण भी दौड़े। कैलाश खेर और उनके बैंड कैलासा ने भीड़ को खींचा। लेकिन रविवार की वार्षिक दार्जलिंग हिल मैराथन में आकर्षण का केंद्र मिलिंद की मां ऊषा सोमन थीं। ऊषा सोशल मीडिया पर तब से चर्चित हैं, जबसे उनका फ्लैंक करते हुए वीडियो सामने आया, जो ऐसी एक्सरसाइज है जिसमें पुश-अप जैसी पोजीशन देर तक होल्ड करनी होती है।

अगर आप सोच रहे हैं कि अमीर और मशहूर ही कुछ अलग कर पाते हैं और हम सभी आम लोग रोज की जिंदगी का संघर्ष करते हैं, तो यह रहा एक उदाहरण। इन चर्चित महिलाओं के बीच, मैं एक ऐसी 36 वर्षीय अनजान महिला को जानता हूं जो मुझे पूरी तरह अलग लगती है और अपने इलाके में कई महिलाओं की प्रेरणा है। उसने हाई स्कूल की पढ़ाई पूरी नहीं की, लेकिन उसमें असाधारण बुद्धिमत्ता और योग्यता है। दो बच्चों की यह मां न सिर्फ सोलर इंजीनियर बनी बल्कि लद्दाख और मेघालय के दूर-दराज के 50 गावों को सौर-ऊर्जा से रोशन करने में मदद की।

जी हां, मिलिए लद्दाख के गांव की गुरमेट एंग्मो से, जिसका उसके भाई ने ग्लोबल हिमालयन एक्सपीडिशन (जीएचई) से परिचय कराया था। यह उद्यम दूरदराज के हिमालयी समुदायों में टिकाऊ पर्यटन और तकनीक के माध्यम से विकास के लिए समर्पित है। जीएचई राजस्थान ने छह महीने का सोलर इंजीनियरिंग ट्रेनिंग कोर्स आयोजित किया था।

गुरमेट को वहां बिना बिजली सप्लाई वाले गांवों में सौर विद्युतीकरण सिस्टम बनाने, लगाने, मेंटेन करने और सुधारने का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया था।छह महीने का कोर्स करने के बाद लद्दाख लौटकर उसे सबसे पहले स्थानीय मठ के विद्युतीकरण का काम मिला। इसके बाद लिंगशेड गांव में 10 दिन में 97 घरों के विद्युतीकरण का काम मिला, जिनतक पहुंचने के लिए 6 घंटे चढ़ाई करनी पड़ती थी। गुरमेट ने 9 दिन में ही काम पूरा कर लिया। फिर उसने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। आज युवा लड़कियां उसे हैरानी से देखती हैं और स्व-रोजगार के लिए उसके नक्शेकदम पर चलना चाहती हैं।

फंडा यह है कि अगर आप अलग हैं और दूसरों को प्रेरित करते हैं, तो कोई इसकी परवाह नहीं करता कि आपकी पृष्ठभूमि क्या है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें