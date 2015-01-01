पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:यदि दूसरों का मज़ाक बनाने की आपकी आदत है तो इस दौर में इस आदत को बदल लीजिए

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

दूसरों का मज़ाक बनाना मनोरंजन तो हो सकता है, पर जरा सी असावधानी हुई तो वह आपकी मूर्खता भी सिद्ध हो सकती है। इसीलिए बड़े-बूढ़े कह गए हैं कि किसी का मज़ाक मत उड़ाओ। जब किसी की खिल्ली उड़ा रहे होते हैं तो हमें याद नहीं रहता कि उस पूरे माहौल का एक नुकसान कब हमारे भीतर उतर गया। ध्यान रखिए, किसी का मज़ाक उड़ाने में तीन घटनाएं घटती हैं, दूसरों को मजा आता है, सामने वाला आहत हो चुका होता है और तीसरी महत्वपूर्ण बात कि हमें क्या मिला?

होगा यह कि जिसका मज़ाक बनाया उसकी पीड़ा आपके भीतर तक उतरेगी और कहीं न कहीं विचार बनकर परेशान करेगी। किसी के व्यक्तित्व का कमजोर पहलू उजागर करना हास्य बोध हो सकता है, लेकिन इसे विकृत होने से बचाएं। इस समय अधिकांश लोग परेशान हैं और यदि दूसरों का मज़ाक बनाने की आपकी आदत है तो इस दौर में इस आदत को बदल लीजिए।

जब आप किसी का मज़ाक उड़ाते हैं और यदि वह मज़ाक अपमान में बदल गया तो उस अपमान का बदला लेने के लिए सिर्फ वह व्यक्ति ही नहीं, ऊपर वाला भी सक्रिय हो जाता है। उस परम शक्ति का दावा है कि सब मैंने ही बनाए हैं और जब तुम किसी का मज़ाक बनाते हो तो समझो मेरा ही मज़ाक बना रहे हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें