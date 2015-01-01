पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:2021 में लोग जो भी अनुभव करेंगे, जो भी पाएंगे, उसमें ‘गुणवत्ता’ तलाशेंगे, यहां तक कि परोपकार करने में भी

एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

इस सोमवार मैं भोपाल-इंदौर हाइवे पर सफर कर रहा था और रास्ते में वॉशरूम इस्तेमाल करने के लिए एक रिट्रीट (होटल) पर रुका। साथ में सफर कर रही एक युवा छात्रा शिवानी रास्ते में रिट्रीट के सार्वजनिक शौचालय में भूलवश अपना मोबाइल छोड़ आई थी।

सफर के लगभग 50 किमी बाद उसे इसका अहसास हुआ और हमने होटल रिसेप्शन पर पता किया, जहां हाउसकीपिंग स्टाफ ने मोबाइल खोज लिया था और रिसेप्शन पर दे दिया था। जब शिवानी ने बताया कि उसे लौटने में दो दिन लगेंगे, तो रिसेप्शन स्टाफ ने वादा किया कि वे उसके लौटने तक मोबाइल संभालकर रखेंगे।

शिवानी ने मेरे फोन से अपने माता-पिता को इस ‘छोटी गड़बड़ी’ के बारे में बताया और कहा कि वे उसे फोन नहीं कर पाएंगे लेकिन उन्हें दिलासा दिया कि वह सुबह-शाम किसी और के फोन से हाल-चाल बताती रहेगी।

मुझे दो चीजों ने हैरान किया। पहली, रिट्रीट की सर्विस की गुणवत्ता और जिस तरह से उन्होंने अनजान यात्री को एक अच्छा अनुभव देने का प्रयास किया। दूसरी, सबसे जरूरी चीज यह थी कि 20-25 साल की उम्र होने के बावजूद शिवानी अगले दो दिन तक मोबाइल पास न होने को लेकर बेवजह परेशान नहीं थी। न ही मैंने उसके माता-पिता को रिट्रीट के सार्वजनिक शौचालय में ऐसी गलती करने के लिए उसे फोन पर डांटते हुए सुना। उसने मुस्कुराते हुए कहा, ‘बिना फोन मैं खुदपर ज्यादा ध्यान दे पाऊंगी।’

सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति में ‘जीवन की गुणवत्ता’ या एक रिट्रीट में ‘सर्विस की गुणवत्ता’ के मामले में ही बहार नहीं आई है, बल्कि इस हफ्ते आरबीआई की निगरानी वाले 48 में से 30 उच्च-आवृत्ति आर्थिक संकेतकों में भी बहार दिखी। जिसका मतलब है कि इन उद्योगों पर खर्च कोविड से पहले वाले स्तर पर पहुंच गया है लेकिन उनमें से ज्यादातर खर्च ‘गुणवत्ता’ पर किया गया।

उदाहरण के लिए मासिक मॉल ट्रिप कोविड के बाद कम हो गईं लेकिन प्रति ट्रिप औसत बिल मूल्य पिछले साल की तुलना में 15-20% ज्यादा है। खासतौर पर उन फूड स्टोर में जो उच्च मूल्य वाले फूड आइटम बेचते हैं।

यह केवल व्यक्तिगत खपत नहीं है बल्कि ‘गुणवत्ता’ का विचार अब होम डेकोर जैसे उद्योगों तक पहुंच गया है, जिनमें 44% सुधार देखा गया है। पार्टी-वियर में 41%, सेमी-फॉर्मल और फॉर्मल में 16% की बढ़त देखी गई है।

इनके अलावा अब तो परोपकार में भी गुणवत्ता का स्तर बहुत बढ़ गया है। राजकोट के व्यापारी, 38 वर्षीय विजय डोबारिया का उदाहरण देखें, जिन्होंने समाज को कुछ लौटाने के लिए हरियाली का रास्ता चुना। उन्होंने 280 लोगों को नियुक्त किया है, जो इस धरती को और हरा बनाने के उनके सपने को सच करने का काम कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने मिशन के लिए राजकोट से 32 किमी दूर अपना गांव चुना। उन्होंने गांव के आस-पास 1000 पौधे लगाकर शुरुआत की और फिर पौधों की देखभाल में एक पानी टैंकर लगा दिया। नतीजों से संतुष्ट होने पर उन्होंने इस गतिविधि को पहले पास के पांच गावों में और फिर पूरे तालुका में विस्तार दिया।

कृषि औषधि का व्यापार करने वाले विजय ने अब तक 42 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए हैं। उनका और उनकी टीम का दावा है कि उन्होंने राजकोट-जामनगर के 40 हजार घरों में पेड़ लगाए हैं। ट्री-मैन डोबारिया द्वारा चलाए जा रहे सद्भावना ट्रस्ट की खुद की जेसीबी मशीन, मिनी ट्रक, 55 ट्रैक्टर और 55 पानी के टैंकर हैं।

फंडा यह है कि 2021 में लोग जो भी अनुभव करेंगे, जो भी पाएंगे, उसमें ‘गुणवत्ता’ तलाशेंगे, यहां तक कि परोपकार करने में भी। अगर यह गणना सही है कि मुझे लगता है कि यह भारत को बिल्कुल नए स्तर पर ले जाएगा।

