पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:कार्तिक मास में तीन बातें ध्यान में रखने लायक हैं, आचार, व्यवहार और आचरण

एक घंटा पहले
संसार में कुछ चीजें अच्छी होती हैं और उनमें से भी जो बहुत अच्छी हो, उसे श्रेष्ठ कहते हैं। हिंदू संस्कृति के बारह मास की शृंखला में कार्तिक को श्रेष्ठ माना गया है। आज उसका चौथा दिन है। इस माह के साथ जिस ऋतु का संबंध है, उसे शरद ऋतु कहा गया है। कार्तिक मास क्यों श्रेष्ठ है व इसमें क्या अच्छा किया जा सकता है, इस पर शास्त्रों में वर्णन है।

कई मायने में कार्तिक उत्तम है इस माह में दान का बहुत महत्व है। दान का अर्थ है सेवा। शरद ऋतु का संबंध पतझड़ से है। तो इस महीने आप भी बहुत कुछ ऐसा छोड़ दें जो अब आपके किसी काम का नहीं। प्रकृति बहुत कुछ नया देने को तैयार है, जिसे स्वीकार कर लेना है। इस माह तीन बातें ध्यान में रखने लायक हैं, आचार, व्यवहार और आचरण। धर्मशस्त्रों में नैतिक जीवन जीने के लिए जो संकेत दिए गए हैं, उनको आचार कहा गया है।

इनके प्रति जागरूक रहिए। समाज व परिवार में रहते हुए हमारी जो कार्यशैली होती है या होना चाहिए, उसे व्यवहार कहा है। इसमें सावधानी रखें। आचरण का अर्थ है हमारी दैनिक गतिविधियां या दिनचर्या। इसमें नियमित हो जाएं। कार्तिक मास में अपनाई जाने वाली ये तीन बातें आने वाले बाकी ग्यारह महीने बड़े काम आएंगी।

