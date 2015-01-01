पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:महामारी और पंगु अर्थव्यवस्था के दौर में आम आदमी दोस्तों का अनुसरण करे तो बात बन सकती है

एक घंटा पहले
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

उत्सव प्रेमी भारत में दीपावली, ईद, क्रिसमस, होली इत्यादि त्यौहार उत्साह से मनाए जाते हैं। बाजार की ताक़तों ने नए-नए त्यौहार दिए हैं जैसे वैलेंटाइन डे। इसके साथ ही मातृ दिवस, बाल दिवस और दादा-दादी, नाना-नानी दिवस भी मनाए जाते हैं। श्री राम, रावण को दंड देने के बाद जिस दिन अयोध्या पहुंचे, नागरिकों ने दीप जलाए परंतु पटाखे चलाने का कोई विवरण नहीं है। यह संभव है कि सभी नागरिकों ने साथ मिलकर बजाई तालियों की ध्वनी को पटाखे की ध्वनी मान लिया गया है। दरअसल असमानता पीड़ित देश के निवासी प्रसन्न होने का अवसर खोजते हैं।

फिल्म उद्योग के प्रारंभिक दौर में सिनेमा मालिक फ़िल्मकार को धन देकर अपनी पसंद के विषय पर निर्माता से फिल्म बनाने का निवेदन कर सकता था। एक सिनेमा मालिक ने स्टूडियो के मालिक चंदू लाल शाह को ईद के अवसर के अनुरूप फिल्म बनाने के लिए रकम दी। चंदू लाल शाह ने गुजरात की लोक कथा से प्रेरित ‘स्वर्ण सुंदरी’ बनाई। सिनेमा मालिक नाराज़ हुआ परंतु समय कम होने के कारण उसने ईद के अवसर पर ‘स्वर्ण सुंदरी’ का प्रदर्शन कर दिया। फिल्म सफल रही। उस दौर में देश इतना बंटा हुआ नहीं था जितना आज है।

मुंशी प्रेमचंद की एक कथा में एक गरीब दादी, ईद के अवसर के लिए अपने पोते को नए वस्त्र देने के लिए दर्जी के पास अपना एक पुराना वस्त्र दे गई। ग़रीबों के क्षेत्र में काम करने वाला दर्जी इस तरह की बातों का आदी था। ईद पर दादी ने अपने पोते के पजामे में नया नाड़ा डाल दिया, बच्चा अपने साथियों से मिलकर लौटा तो उसने शिकायत की कि उसने पुराने वस्त्र का इस्तेमाल किया। दादी ने कहा कि नाड़ा तो नया डाला है । साधनहीन व्यक्ति नए नाड़े के सहारे ही उत्सव मनाता है।

कुछ प्रांतों ने पटाखे प्रतिबंधित किए हैं, परंतु कहीं-कहीं ऐसा नहीं किया गया है। बहुसंख्यक की खुशी के लिए चुनाव केंद्रित हुक्मरान ऐसा ही करते हैं। वर्तमान में पर्यावरण को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने का प्रयास पृथ्वी की रक्षा के लिए आवश्यक है। दीपावली से प्रेरित सीन अनेक फिल्मों में बनाए गए हैं। फिल्म ‘जंजीर’ में दीपावली के दिन ही डाका डाला गया और परिवार का एक बच्चा अलमारी में छुप गया। बड़ा होकर वही बच्चा लुटेरों को दंडित करता है।

‘ग्रैंड स्लैम’ नामक फिल्म में दीपावली की तरह ही यूरोप में मनाए गए उत्सव पर पटाखों की आवाज़ में तिजोरी तोड़ने की आवाज़ दब गई थी। दीए की रोशनी आंखों को ठंडक प्रदान करती है। इलेक्ट्रिक संचालित रोशनी से आंखें चौंधिया जाती हैं। दीपावली पर जुआ खेलने की परंपरा भी जुड़ी है। महाभारत में गांधारी के भाई शकुनि के पास अभिमंत्रित पांसे हैं।

इसी छल द्वारा पांडवों से सब कुछ जीत लिया जाता है। इस बात को रेखांकित किया गया कि युधिष्ठिर को द्रौपदी को दांव पर लगाने का अधिकार नहीं था। स्त्री को संपत्ति मान लिया जाना ही एक गलती है। इस वर्ष दीपावली पर सिनेमाघर बंद रहेंगे परंतु सिनेमाघर में एक दीया अवश्य जलाया जाएगा। एकल सिनेमाघरों के अच्छे दिन संभवत: अब लौट कर ना आएं। महामारी के कारण बंद हुए सिनेमाघरों के मालिकों को बिजली का उपयोग नहीं कर पाने के बावजूद मिनिमम बिजली बिल का भुगतान करना पड़ रहा है।

दीपावली पर बही खाते की पूजा करते हैं, बही खाते पर शुभ-लाभ, लाभ-शुभ लिखा होता है। सरकार को ईमानदारी से आयकर देने के बाद मुनाफ़े का एक अंश सामाजिक कार्य में लगाने के बाद ही लाभ-शुभ बनता है।

विजय आनंद की एक फिल्म में शैलेंद्र का गीत है, ‘मन मोहे लोभ ललचाए, कैसे-कैसे यह नाग लहराए मेरे दिल ने ही जाल फैलाए...।’ राजश्री की फिल्म ‘दोस्ती’ का एक पात्र लंगड़ा है दूसरा अंधा है। लंगड़ा, अंधे को अपने कंधे पर बैठाता था और उसके द्वारा बताए गए मार्ग पर चलता है, महामारी और पंगु अर्थव्यवस्था के दौर में आम आदमी भी उन दोस्तों का अनुसरण करे तो बात बन सकती है।

