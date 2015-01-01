पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनोज मुंतशिर का कॉलम:भारत सिर्फ एक राष्ट्र नहीं है, विचारधारा है

मनोज मुंतशिर, लेखक, गीतकार

भारत, क्या ये सिर्फ शब्दकोश में लिखा हुआ एक शब्द और विश्व के मानचित्र पर बना हुआ सिर्फ एक देश है? अगर ऐसा है तो क्यों इंडिया, भारत या हिंदुस्तान सुनते ही हमारा सीना गर्व से भर जाता है। भारत साधारण नहीं है। बात थोड़ी गहरी है। भारत का असली रहस्य छिपा है भारतीयता में और भारतीयता सिर्फ एक राष्ट्रीयता नहीं, एक भरीपूरी शाश्वत विचारधारा है। राम का शबरी के जूठे बेर खाना और ऊंच-नीच को झुठलाना भारतीयता है।

विवाह से पहले मां बन जाने वाली कुंती को शास्त्रों ने पंचकन्याओं में यानी दुनिया की सबसे पवित्र स्त्रियों में स्थान दिया, औरत का ये सम्मान भारतीयता है। गांधारी ने कृष्ण को अपने वंश के साथ समाप्त हो जाने का शाप दिया और कृष्ण ने भगवान होते हुए भी एक साधारण स्त्री का शाप सिर झुकाकर स्वीकार कर लिया। यही विनम्रता भारतीयता है। रानी कर्णावती की राखी मिलने पर हुमायूं ने अपनी पूरी फौज के साथ उनकी हिफाजत की, उनके लिए लड़े। एक मुसलमान जिसके दीन में राखी का जिक्र तक नहीं है, उसने एक राजपूत बहन के भेजे हुए कच्चे धागे को सिर-आंखों से लगा लिया, ये भारतीयता है।

महाराणा प्रताप का सेनापति कौन था? हकीम खान, एक मुसलमान, जिसने राणा के लिए हल्दी घाटी में अकबर से लोहा लिया। अकबर का सेनापति कौन था, राजा मान सिंह, एक हिंदू। छत्रपति शिवाजी के नेवी एडमिरल का नाम क्या था? दौलत खान। जब शिवाजी अफजल खान से मिलने निहत्थे जा रहे थे तो उन्हें बाघनख पहनकर जाने की सलाह किसने दी थी, रुस्तम जमाल नामक उनके एक मुसलमान मंत्री ने। ऐसे कितने वाकयात हैं जो इतिहास के पन्नों से हमें हिदायत दे रहे हैं कि इस देश को हिंदू-मुसलमान पर बांटने की कोशिश न की जाए।

‘रहीमन मुश्किल आ पड़ी टेढ़े दऊ काम, सीधे से जग न मिले उल्टे मिले न राम’। अकबर के नवरत्नों में एक रहीम, एक मुसलमान कवि पूरी इज्जत के साथ राम का नाम ले रहा है। और क्यों न ले, राम किसी एक धर्म के थोड़े ही थे। लखनऊ के नवाब वाजिद अली शाह जन्माष्टमी पर कृष्ण बनकर रास रचाते थे। उसी अवध में आज भी अगर खान चाचा का इंतकाल हो जाए तो पांडेयजी के दरवाजे पर आई हुई बेटी की बरात को घरवाले बैंड-बाजे की इज्जत नहीं देते, ये कहके कि मुहल्ले के एक बुजुर्ग गुजर गए हैं। ये जश्न का नहीं, मातम का वक्त है। खैर, इतिहास तो अपनी कहानी कहता रहेगा, लेकिन अभी कुछ बरस पहले जो घटना हुई, उस पर नजर डालते हैं।

केदारनाथ में हादसा हुआ, हजारों की तादाद में हिंदू तीर्थ यात्री अपनी जान बचाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे थे। सरकारी मदद से पहले आसपास के गांवों से मदद आनी शुरू हुई। इनमें कई गांव मुस्लिम आबादी वाले थे। अभी दो साल पहले कोलकाता के बगुईआटी में हिंदुओं ने एक चार साल की मुस्लिम बच्ची फातिमा को मां दुर्गा बनाकर उसकी पूजा की। इस भारतीयता की मिसाल मैं कहां तक गिनाऊंगा और आप कहां तक गिनेंगे?

हम नौ मजहबों और 3,000 जातियों में विभक्त हैं तो क्या हुआ, हम सिर्फ एक झंडे के आगे सिर झुकाते हैं, वो है तिरंगा। मेरी प्रार्थना है, हमारी नसों में सिर्फ खून नहीं, गंगा और जमुना का पानी बहे। हमारा भारत जिंदा रहे, हमारी भारतीयता जिंदा रहे।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं।)

