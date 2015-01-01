पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौरव वल्लभ का कॉलम:अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रतिस्पर्धा में भारत को कमर कसने की जरूरत

गौरव वल्लभ, अर्थशास्त्र के प्रोफेसर और कांग्रेस पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता

देशों के बीच की प्रतिस्पर्धा कई मायनों में उद्योगों के बीच प्रतिस्पर्धा से मेल खाती है। जैसे उद्योग कोशिश करते हैं कि उनका प्रोडक्ट तथा ब्रांडिंग बाकी सबसे बेहतर हो, ठीक वैसे ही वैश्विक व्यापार में हिस्सेदारी के लिए आज हर देश खुद को बेहतर सिद्ध करने के लिए पूरा ज़ोर लगा रहा है। इन प्रयासों में कई पहल दूरदृष्टि वाली होती हैं, परंतु कई बार ऐसे अवसर अंतरराष्ट्रीय हलचल के कारण पैदा होते हैं। ऐसा ही अवसर पिछले कुछ महीनों से पूरे विश्व के लिए खुला है।

अमेरिका और चीन के बीच गत कुछ वर्षों से चल रहे व्यापारिक मतभेदों ने एशिया के कम लागत पर मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग (विनिर्माण) करने वाले कई देशों के लिए अवसर खोल दिए हैं। मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर में सबसे ज़्यादा रोज़गार सृजन के अवसर होते हैं। स्वाभाविक है कि कोई भी देश विदेशी निर्माताओं को लुभाने में कसर नहीं छोड़ता। 80 और 90 के दशक में चीन ने अपनी मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग पॉलिसी को दुरुस्त कर खुद को कम लागत पर विनिर्माण करने वाला देश साबित किया और अमेरिका और यूरोप के सैकड़ों निर्माताओं को एक ठिकाना दिया।

इसकी वजह भी थी। 2016 के डेलॉयट की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जहां अमेरिका में विनिर्माण में प्रति घंटे लेबर का मूल्य करीब 38 डॉलर था, वहीं चीन में करीब 3.3 डॉलर और भारत में 1.7 डॉलर था। एक अनुमान के अनुसार विश्व के कुल खिलौनों का 70% विनिर्माण चीन में होता है। इसी तरह अमेरिकी मोबाइल कंपनी एपल एशिया की 6 देशों में किसी ना किसी प्रोडक्ट की असेंबली करती है।

चीन में विनिर्माण करके अमेरिका व यूरोप में निर्यात की नीति हमेशा से विनिर्माण उद्योगों के हित में रही है। अमेरिका द्वारा चीन पर लगाए गए टैरिफ के कारण मोबाइल मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग से लेकर खिलौनों और ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर भी पिछले एक साल से नए ठिकाने तलाश रहे हैं। कुछ देश सरल उद्योग नीति, युक्तिसंगत कर व्यवस्था तथा कम लागत पर विनिर्माण के कारण चर्चा में रहे हैं। स्टैंडर्ड चार्टर्ड द्वारा किए गए एक सर्वे के अनुसार कम लागत पर विनिर्माण वाले देशों में उद्योगों का पसंदीदा ठिकाना वियतनाम है। कम्बोडिया, म्यांमार, बांग्लादेश और थाइलैंड अगले चार देश हैं।

भारत इन सभी देशों से बड़ा है तथा स्किल्ड युवा का संख्याबल भी हमारे हक में जाता है। फिर भी उद्योग भारत आने की बजाय एशिया के दूसरे देश क्यों जा रहे हैं? जहां पिछले कुछ वर्षों से उद्योग को सरल बनाने को लेकर काफ़ी हेडलाइन मैनेजमेंट हुआ है, परंतु सच यह है कि उद्योग कोई भी निर्णय मुनाफे को ध्यान में रख करते हैं। धरातल पर बदलाव के लिए मजबूत कदम उठाने पड़ते हैं। प्रतिभागियों का आकलन जरूरी है। हम आकलन करें कि वियतनाम, बांग्लादेश जैसे देश ऐसा क्या कर रहे हैं जो उन्हें आकर्षक बना रहा है, तो हम पाएंगे कि सिर्फ़ कम लागत पर विनिर्माण या स्किल्ड संख्याबल की उपलब्धता ही मुद्दे नहीं हैं।

व्यापार स्थापित करने से लेकर चलाने में सरकार द्वारा बनाया गया इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, अनुबंध लागू करने में, कर व निर्यात में सरलता तथा स्थिर आर्थिक नीतियां भी अहम भूमिका निभाती हैं। इन पैमानों पर भारत की तुलना करें तो जहां वियतनाम में उत्पाद को बंदरगाह पहुंचने में 0.3 दिन लगता है, वहीं भारत में औसतन 8 दिन लगते हैं। कोई अमेरिकी विनिर्माता विदेश में विनिर्माण करता है तो चाहेगा कि सामान जल्द बंदरगाह तक और वहां से वापस अमेरिका तक पहुंचे। एपल के निवेदन पर वियतनाम सरकार ने अलग बंदरगाह तक बनाने का फैसला लिया है।

वियतनाम के जिस प्रांत में एपल की फैक्टरी आई, वहां प्रति व्यक्ति आय 2010 की तुलना में पांच गुनी हो गई है। सरकार के इन्हीं सक्रिय फैसलों के कारण आज वियतनाम का अमेरिका से करीब 2.5 लाख करोड़ रु. का ट्रेड सरप्लस है। वहीं अमेरिका से भारत का ट्रेड डेफिसिट करीब 1.6 लाख करोड़ रु. का है।

भारत गत 3-4 वर्षों में रोजगार के अवसर पैदा कर पाने में असक्षम रहा है, ऐसे में जरूरत है कि हेडलाइन मैनेजमेंट से बाहर निकलकर ज़मीनी सक्रियता दिखाएं। हाल ही में वित्त मंत्री द्वारा आत्मनिर्भर पैकेज 3.0 की घोषणाओं में एक विनिर्माण को लेकर भी थी। दस से ज्यादा क्षेत्रों में विनिर्माण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए परफॉर्मेंस लिंक्ड इनसेंटिव्स स्कीम की घोषणा की गई। इसका फ़ायदा निर्माताओं के उत्पादन से जुड़ा होगा। सरकार को समझना चाहिए कि उत्पादन से पहले उन्हें भारत में विनिर्माण का निश्चय करने के लिए आकर्षित करने के लिए जो इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर चाहिए उसमें सरकार को निवेश करे। करों के युक्तिकरण से लेकर सरकार की असंगत व स्थिर आर्थिक व राजनीतिक नीतियों (जैसे आत्मनिर्भर भारत) को लेकर जो भ्रम विदेशों में है, उसे दूर करने के कदम उठाने होंगे। ऐसे मौके दशकों में आते हैं।

आज हर राष्ट्र व्यापार में हिस्सेदारी बढ़ाने व देशवासियों को रोज़गार दिलाने के लिए तत्पर है। प्रतिस्पर्धा कठिन है पर नीति व नीयत दिखाने की आवश्यकता है। अगर सरकार ने ये मौका जाने दिया तो यह देश के युवाओं के साथ बड़ा धोखा होगा।(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

