शशि थरूर का कॉलम:क्या कोरोना के कारण संयुक्त राष्ट्र अपना महत्व खो रहा है?

एक घंटा पहले
शशि थरूर, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और सांसद

बीते हफ्ते 24 अक्टूबर को संयुक्त राष्ट्र (यूएन) ने 75वीं वर्षगांठ मनाई। दु:खद यह है कि संगठन ने ऐसा तब किया जब बहुपक्षवाद सबसे अधिक संकट में लग रहा है। कोविड-19 ने विवैश्वीकरण के नए युग की शुरुआत कर दी है। एकांतवाद और संरक्षणवाद लगातार देखा जा रहा है, जहां कई सरकारें प्रधानता, राष्ट्रवाद और आत्मनिर्भरता पर जोर दे रही हैं और संधियों तथा व्यापार समझौतों पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं।

इसलिए यूएन का अपना महत्व बनाए रखने के लिए चिंतित होना स्वाभाविक है। कोरोना, इसके असर और डर के फैलने के साथ वैश्विक व्यापार में नाटकीय संकुचन और 1930 के दशक की महामंदी के बाद से अब तक की सबसे भयंकर मंदी हो रही है। आर्थिक गिरावट और सामाजिक दुष्क्रिया से पीड़ित दुनिया में टिकाऊ विकास के लक्ष्यों को पाना अब मुश्किल है।

यूएन अस्तित्व के संकट से जूझ रहा है, जिसमें उसके पूर्व समर्थक बहु पक्षवाद के उन आधारों को ही चुनौती दे रहे हैं, जिन पर संगठन की स्थापना हुई थी। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प बहुपक्षवाद से पीछे हट रहे हैं। ट्रम्प ने हाल ही में घोषणा की कि उनकी अमेरिका को विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन से बाहर निकालने की मंशा है। यह शायद उस बहुपक्षीय तंत्र के बिखरने की शुरुआत हो सकती है, जिसे बड़े जतन से दूसरे विश्वयुद्ध के बाद बनाया गया था। लेकिन यूरोप भी महामारी संबंधी तनाव से जूझ रहा है। इस महाद्वीप को कभी धार्मिक अखंडता के आदर्श के रूप में देखा जाता था, लेकिन यूरोपीय एकजुटता महामारी आते ही खत्म हो गई।

शेनजेन इलाके की सीमामुक्त यात्रा की गारंटी इसकी शुरुआती शिकार बनी। वास्तव में, यूरोपीय संघ (ईयू) के सदस्यों ने वायरस का संकेत मिलते ही बैरियर लगाने शुरू कर दिए। चीन के बाद कोविड-19 का सबसे बड़ा केंद्र इटली बना था। तब उसके ईयू पड़ोसियों ने स्वास्थ्य उपकरण देने से इंकार कर दिया। ईयू के बहुपक्षवाद को फिर से विश्वसनीयता हासिल करने में वक्त लगेगा।

अमेरिका-चीन तनाव के कारण भी बहुपक्षीय दुनिया को खतरा बढ़ा है। जबकि उदारवादी चेतावनी दे चुके हैं कि पश्चिम द्वारा यूएन के परित्याग का चीन लाभ उठाएगा और बहुपक्षीय तंत्र का नेतृत्व हासिल कर लेगा। लेकिन चीन का बहुपक्षवाद मुख्यत: आडंबरपूर्ण है। उसकी कार्यप्रणाली यही है कि यूएन जैसी किसी संस्था की बहुपक्षीय देखरेख के बिना, द्विपक्षीय व्यवस्थाओं को असंतुलित किया जाए, जिससे सहयोगी देश उसपर निर्भर और उसके देनदार हो जाएं।

जब डब्ल्यूएचओ ने महामारी की शुरुआत में वुहान में निगरानी की अपनी भूमिका निभानी चाही तो चीन ने उसे रोक दिया। वैश्विक स्वास्थ्य आपदा से मिलकर लड़ने की बहुपक्षीय तंत्र की क्षमता दिखाना तो दूर, कोविड-19 ने तो अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्थानों की घटती वैधता को ही सामने ला दिया। महामारी पर डब्ल्यूएचओ की प्रतिक्रिया दिखाती है कि कई वैश्विक संस्थानों का महाशक्तियों द्वारा राजनीतिकरण किया जा रहा है और इनमें स्वतंत्र नेतृत्व व उद्देश्य की कमी है।

डब्ल्यूएचओ के अग्रणी सदस्य चीन ने वैश्विक जनस्वास्थ्य को सुरक्षित करने की जगह अपने राष्ट्रीय हित को प्राथमिकता थी। शायद सबसे गंभीर वैश्विक असफलता जलवायु परिवर्तन को गंभीरता से न लेने से जुड़ी है। आज जलवायु प्रवासियों की संख्या संघर्ष की वजह से भागे या आर्थिक अवसर तलाश रहे शरणार्थियों की संख्या से ज्यादा है। हालिया महासभा में वैश्विक नेताओं में इसका सामना करने के लिए किसी साझा प्रयास की नई प्रतिबद्धता नजर नहीं आई, जबकि 2020 का दशक इसके लिए करो या मरो वाली स्थिति का दशक है।

यूएन अब भी दुनिया में महत्वपूर्ण काम कर रहा है। करीब 95 हजार सैनिक, पुलिस और नागरिक कर्मचारी, 40 से ज्यादा यूएन पीसकीपिंग ऑपरेशन व राजनीतिक अभियान चला रहे हैं। लेकिन यूएन के 8 अरब डॉलर के पीसकीपिंग बजट में करीब 1.7 अरब डॉलर का भुगतान पिछले वित्त वर्ष में नहीं हुआ। वहीं 71 करोड़ डॉलर के योगदान यूएन के आम बजट के लिए बकाया हैं।

विकासशील देश यूएन के प्रमुख कार्यक्षेत्र रहे हैं। जब भारत जैसा देश यूएन में सुधार की जोर-शोर से मांग करता है, तो इस बात को मान्यता मिलती है कि संस्थान ने कई मुद्दों पर अच्छा काम किया है और यह सुधार के लायक है। कोविड-19 ने यूएन को झटका दिया है। अगर तंत्र प्रभावशाली ढंग से कार्य करता, तो कोरोना के उभरते ही उसकी चेतावनी मिल जाती, इसे रोकने के तरीकों को पहचानकर उनका प्रचार होता और सभी देशों को इन्हें अपनाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाता।

इसकी जगह, महामारी ऐसी दुनिया लेकर आई, जहां देश विनाशकारी ‘शून्य-संचय प्रतिस्पर्धा’ में फंस गए। जब यह संकट खत्म होगा, तब यूएन को जो हुआ उससे सबक सीखने में दुनिया का नेतृत्व करना चाहिए और मूल्यांकन करना चाहिए कि कैसे अंतरराष्ट्रीय तंत्र और संस्थानों को इसकी पुनरावृत्ति रोकने के लिए मजबूत बनाएं। वरना, यूएन की 75वीं वर्षगांठ को ऐसे समय के लिए याद रखा जाएगा जब घातक वायरस ने हमारी साझा मानवता के विचार को ही नष्ट कर दिया था। (ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

