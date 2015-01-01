पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रीतिका खेड़ा का कॉलम:सामाजिक और आर्थिक बदलाव, वास्तव में सुधार के लिए राजनीति आम जनता के हाथों में सबसे कारगर उपाय है

16 मिनट पहले
रीतिका खेड़ा, अर्थशास्त्री दिल्ली आईआईटी में पढ़ाती हैं

एक वर्ग में राजनीति को एक अपशब्द के रूप में देखा जाता है। किसी मुद्दे पर राजनीति करना बुरा काम करने के बराबर है। हालांकि सामाजिक और आर्थिक बदलाव, वास्तव में सुधार के लिए राजनीति आम जनता के हाथों में सबसे कारगर उपाय है। इसकी एक झलक पिछले कुछ हफ्तों में हमें बिहार से मिली है। चुनाव के चलते सभी राजनैतिक दल लोगों के बीच जा रहे हैं।

एक राजनैतिक पार्टी, राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) ने नौकरियों और बेरोज़गारी को अपना मुख्य चुनावी मुद्दा बनाया। घोषणापत्र में वादे न सिर्फ़ दिलचस्प, बल्कि आकर्षक भी थे। उदाहरण के लिए, 10 लाख सरकारी नौकरियों का वादा था। राजद के नेताओं के अनुसार, इनमें से लगभग 4 लाख सरकारी नौकरियां पहले से स्वीकृत हैं लेकिन किसी कारणवश रिक्त पड़ी हैं। बाकी नए पद सृजित करने का वादा था।

इनमें से कई नौकरियां सरकारी मूल सेवाओं में होने की संभावना है। जैसे कि आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, शिक्षक, नर्स, डॉक्टर, अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस, इत्यादि। इन सब सेवाओं की देश में और खासकर बिहार में सख्त कमी है। वर्ल्ड हेल्थ ऑर्गनाइजेशन के मापदंड के अनुसार, प्रति हजार व्यक्ति एक डॉक्टर होना चाहिए। इसके विपरीत, बिहार में एक डॉक्टर पर 3000 से ज्यादा लोग निर्भर हैं।

इसमें निजी डॉक्टर भी शामिल हैं। जहां दुनियाभर में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में सरकारी भूमिका श्रेष्ठ होती है, भारत में स्वास्थ्य में निजी सेक्टर की भूमिका हद से ज्यादा बड़ी है। दुनिया में स्वास्थ्य पर कुल खर्च में, निजी खर्च का हिस्सा 20% से कम है। भारत में निजी खर्च 60% से ज्यादा है। बाकी मूल सेवाओं की भी सख्त कमी है।

घोषणा पत्र का मुख्य वादा, सरकारी नौकरियों में बहाली और नई नौकरियों का सृजन इसलिए आकर्षक है क्योंकि इससे दो काम एक साथ किए जा सकते हैं। मूल सेवाओं की कमी को पूरा करना और बेरोज़गारी की समस्या का आंशिक समाधान।

मैनिफेस्टो का दूसरा वादा था कि ‘कॉन्ट्रैक्ट’ प्रथा खत्म की जाएगी और ‘समान काम, समान वेतन’ के सिद्धांत को लागू किया जाएगा। हालांकि ‘इक्वल रिम्यूनरेशन एक्ट 1976’ ने इस सिद्धांत को महिला-पुरुष को एक समान काम के लिए सामान वेतन की कानूनी स्वीकृति दी हुई है।

लेकिन सरकारी स्कूलों में दशकों से दो तरह के शिक्षक हैं, स्थायी और कॉन्टैक्ट। इनमें दो तरह का फर्क है, स्थायी शिक्षकों के वेतन भी ज्यादा हैं और उनकी नौकरी भी पक्की है (उन्हें आसानी से निरस्त नहीं किया जा सकता)। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट टीचर की लंबी समय से मांग रही है कि उनकी नौकरी पक्की की जाए।

पक्की नौकरी के लाभ गिनाने की ज़रूरत नहीं। यदि आपकी नौकरी सुरक्षित है, तो मन लगाकर काम पर ध्यान दे सकते हैं, न कि हर समय दूसरी नौकरी की तलाश में जिएंगे। वास्तव में पक्की नौकरी वाले बहुत से (सब नहीं) लोग इसका दुरुपयोग करते हैं। उनके लिए स्थायी होने का मतलब है मनमर्जी से काम पर जाना, मनमर्जी से काम करना। गौरतलब है कि पक्की नौकरी वाले ऐसे भी बहुत हैं जो लगन से काम करते हैं। यानी इसके दुरुपयोग के पीछे कुछ और कारण भी/ ही हैं।

घोषणा पत्र ने एक और अहम मांग को आवाज़ दी। आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं और सहायिकाओं एवं आशा दीदी की मांगें। अांगनवाड़ी सेवाओं की अहमियत कुछ शब्दों में गिनाना आसान नहीं। छः साल से कम उम्र के बच्चे को अच्छा पोषण, प्री-स्कूल शिक्षा, मूल स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं (टीकाकरण इत्यादि) प्राप्त होना जरूरी इसलिए है क्योंकि रिसर्च के अनुसार, उनका भविष्य इस उम्र में निर्धारित होता है।

इन सेवाओं को बच्चों तक पहुंचने के लिए सरकारी तंत्र इन तीन कार्यकर्ताओं (स्वास्थ्य विभाग की नर्स के साथ) पर पूरी तरह से निर्भर है। पाठकों को जानकार शायद आश्चर्य हो कि आशा दीदी को कई राज्यों में वेतन नहीं, केवल दो-तीन हजार रुपए मानदेय मिलता है; इन तीनों को समय पर भुगतान नहीं होता।

यह लोगों के जरूरी मुद्दों और उनसे जुड़ी पेचीदगी की एक झलक है। इन सब पर चर्चा करने का मौका इसलिए मिल रहा है, क्योंकि एक पार्टी ने चुनाव के चलते इनपर राजनीति करने का फैसला किया था। दु:ख की बात यह नहीं कि इन मुद्दों पर राजनीति हो रही है। दु:ख की बात यह है कि इन पर केवल चुनाव में राजनीति हो रही है।

(ये लेखिका के अपने विचार हैं)

