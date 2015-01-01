पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:कहते हैं कि महिलाओं के पेट में कोई बात नहीं पचती, क्या माइंड रीडर महिलाओं की तरह है

26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

ए क नई चल रही खोज माइंड रीडर के बारे में संकेत आ रहे हैं कि यह परीक्षणों में सफल होगी। इससे मनुष्य के अनअभिव्यक्त विचार भी जाने जा सकेंगे। इसका आधार यह है कि जब मनुष्य विचार कर रहा होता है, तभी उसके मस्तिष्क में तरंगे उठती हैं और सामने बैठा व्यक्ति माइंड रीडर धारण किए हो तो उसके एंटीना में तरंग, विचार पहुंचा देगी। हाल ही में ‘कौन बनेगा करोड़पति’ में एक महिला ने ‘ऊं’ की ध्वनि इसी तरह की थी।

जावेद अख्तर प्राय: मुलाकात के लिए आए व्यक्ति के अनकहे विचार समझ लेते हैं। सलीम खान बकवास करने के लिए आए व्यक्ति के अनदेखे ही अपने कान से ध्वनि सुनने का यंत्र निकाल लेते हैं। माइंड रीडर पर राजकुमार हिरानी फिल्म रच सकते हैं। इसके आविष्कार के बाद लेखक के बिना बोले ही उसकी किताब की पांडुलिपि बन सकेगी। फिल्म ‘1942 ए लव स्टोरी’ में गीत है ‘क्या कहना है-क्या सुनना है...’ इसके दशकों पूर्व प्यासा का गीत है, ‘जाने क्या तूने कही जाने क्या मैंने सुनी’।

निदा फाजली कहते हैं, ‘मैं रोया परदेस में भीगा मां का प्यार दुख ने दुख से बात की बिन चिठ्ठी बिन तार।’ टेलीपैथी अब यथार्थ में सामने आ सकती है। माइंड रीडर के आविष्कार के बाद नेता झूठे वादे नहीं कर पाएंगे। फिल्म ‘प्री स्टेज’ 2 जादूगरों की कथा है। गुरु अपने शिष्य को बहुत कुछ सिखाता है। शिष्य उसी विद्या को बड़े तामझाम से प्रस्तुत कर तमाशे में शोमैनशिप शामिल करता है। शिष्य के मन में एकमात्र प्रतिद्वंद्वी गुरु की हत्या का विचार आता है। गुरु इसे भांप लेते हैं और शिष्य के कत्ल के प्रयास के समय अपनी लाश का भरम जादू से रचते हैं और गुरु स्वयं के कत्ल के प्रकरण में शिष्य को फंसा भी देते हैं।

अदालत में शिष्य पर कत्ल का मुकदमा चलता है। उसे फांसी का दंड दिया जाता है। फांसी के कुछ समय पूर्व एक अजनबी व्यक्ति अनुमति लेकर उससे मिलने आता है। वह कातिल से कहता है कि वह उसका गुरु है जो इस समय छद्म वेश धरकर आया है। गुरु बताता है कि शिष्य के मन में कत्ल का विचार आते ही गुरु ने सारे भरम ऐसे रचे कि उसे दंड हो गया, जबकि शिष्य ने कत्ल किया ही नहीं। बुजुर्गो ने फरमाया है कि गुरु अपने शिष्य से एक विद्या बचा कर रखता है।

इसीलिए उसे गुरु कहते हैं। सच जानकर शिष्य का दुख दोहरा हो जाएगा। मनुष्य को विचारों की अभिव्यक्ति के लिए शरीर का उपयोग भी नहीं करना होगा। कहते हैं कि शरीर के जिस अंग का उपयोग बंद हो जाए अगली पीढ़ी में वह अंग होता ही नहीं। भ्रांति यह भी है कि मनुष्य की पूंछ इसीलिए गायब हुई है। डार्विन के विचार से मनुष्य बंदर का विकसित रूप है। ऐसे तो शरीर भी उपभागी ना होने से अपना वजूद खो देगा। सभी आत्माओं का संचार होगा।

आत्मा के संसार और भूत-प्रेत अवधारणा में सूक्ष्म अंतर रह जाता है। विमल रॉय की जन्म जन्मांतर की प्रेम कथा ‘मधुमति’ जैसी फिल्में नहीं बनेंगी। ‘मधुमति’ में शैलेंद्र रचित गीत है हम हाल-ए-दिल सुनाएंगे, सुनिए कि न सुनिए। कहते हैं कि महिलाओं के पेट में कोई बात नहीं पचती। क्या माइंड रीडर महिलाओं की तरह है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें