जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:करवाचौथ का उपवास और रोजों पर फ़ाक़ाकशी ज़िंदगी की हकीक़त है

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

करवाचौथ पंजाब और उत्तर भारत के अनेक क्षेत्रों में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन महिलाएं अपने पति की लंबी आयु के लिए निर्जल उपवास रखती हैं और चांद दिखने पर ही पानी पीती हैं। चांद के दर्शन छलनी के माध्यम से किए जाते हैं। कुछ फ़िल्मकारों ने अपनी फिल्मों में करवाचौथ के सीन रखे और इसे अखिल भारतीय स्वरूप दे दिया गया। संजय लीला भंसाली की सलमान खान ऐश्वर्या रॉय और अजय देवगन अभिनीत फिल्म ‘हम दिल दे चुके सनम’ में करवाचौथ का सीन प्रभावोत्पादक बन पड़ा है।

सूरज बड़जात्या की राह पर चलते हुए आदित्य चोपड़ा और करण जौहर की फिल्मों में करवाचौथ को और अधिक लोकप्रियता दिला दी भारतीय पत्नियां अपने पतियों के दीर्घ जीवन के लिए यह उपवास करती हैं। विधवा का जीवन अत्यंत दुश्वार बना दिया गया है। कुछ लोग विधवाओं को आश्रम भेज देते हैं। कुछ विधवा आश्रम में उन अभागी स्त्रियों का शोषण किया जाता है। फ़िल्मकार दीपा मेहता की फिल्म ‘वॉटर’ में इस घिनौने यथार्थ को प्रस्तुत किया गया था। ग़ौरतलब है कि पति, पत्नी की दीर्घ आयु के लिए उपवास नहीं करता। वह तो दूसरे विवाह के लिए तत्पर रहता है।

भारत उत्सव प्रेमी देश है। भारत में सिनेमा के प्रारंभिक दौर में मायथोलॉजी प्रेरित फिल्में बनीं। वर्तमान में महामारी ने उत्सव का स्वरूप बदल दिया है। दीवाली पर पटाखों का इस्तेमाल कुछ प्रांतों में प्रतिबंधित हो चुका है। फुस्सी बम नुमा प्रांतीय सरकारें ऐसा नहीं कर पा रही हैं। उन्हें अपने बहुसंख्यक वोट बैंक को सुरक्षित रखना है जबकि सभी क्षेत्रों में सुरक्षा को भ्रम माना जा रहा है।

इस समय कुछ उप चुनाव भी हो रहे हैं। चुनाव खर्च से करेन्सी बाजार में जान आ जाती है। शून्य से 23 अंक नीचे गिरी जीडीपी को सच्चे झूठे आंकड़ों द्वारा बदलने के प्रयास हो रहे हैं। प्रदूषण के कारण दिल्ली में नए उद्योग खोलने पर प्रतिबंध लग गया है। अब लगता है कि गांधीजी द्वारा लोकप्रिय किया गया चरखा वापसी कर सकता है।

राज कपूर अपनी पत्नी के साथ न्यूयॉर्क में थे। उनके मित्र अभिनेता डैनी ने उन्हें रात्रि भोजन पर आमंत्रित किया। डैनी स्वयं स्वादिष्ट भोजन पकाते थे। डिनर का समय रात 8 बजे का तय था। करवा चौथ होने के कारण श्रीमती कृष्णा कपूर का उपवास था। गगन चुंबी इमारतों के न्यूयॉर्क में चांद देखने के लिए राज कपूर ने श्रीमती कृष्णा कपूर के साथ कार द्वारा कुछ मील की यात्रा की। इस कारण वे डैनी घर देर से पहुंचे। जब देरी के कारण डैनी को बताया गया तब उनकी नाराज़गी दूर हुई। उन्होंने पहले पकाया हुआ भोजन हटा दिया और नए सिरे से भोजन बनाया। उस दिन मित्रता की रक्षा बड़ी कठिनाई से हो पाई।

विज्ञान ने सिद्ध कर दिया है कि चांद पर केवल धूल है और कोई भी हरी सब्जी नहीं उगती। पानी नहीं है, इसलिए जीवन भी संभव नहीं है। विज्ञान की इस खोज के बाद भी करवा चौथ पर चांद देखने का रिवाज जारी है। हम विज्ञान द्वारा बनाए गए साधनों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं परंतु तर्क प्रधान विचारधारा से हम परहेज ही करते रहे हैं।

इस्लाम मानने वाले भी चांद दिखने पर आख़िरी रोजा खोलते हैं और ईद मनाई जाती है। किसी भी देश में चांद दिखाई देने पर रोजा खोला जा सकता है। अधिकांश धर्म के अनुयाईयों के लिए सूरज से अधिक उत्सव चांद पर निर्भर करते हैं। गुलजार रचित एक गीत इस तरह है। ‘रोज अकेली आए, रोज अकेली जाए, चांद कटोरा लिए रात भिखारन’। शैलेंद्र लिखते हैं, ‘दम भर जो चांद मुंह फेरे मैं उनसे प्यार कर लूंगी, बातें हजार कर लूंगी’।

गुरुदत्त ने ‘कागज के फूल’ में बहुत घाटा सहा और उससे उबरने के लिए ‘चौदहवीं का चांद’ नामक सफल फिल्म बनाई। कमाल अमरोही की ‘पाकीजा’ में गीत है, ‘चलो दिलदार चलो चांद के पार चलो।’ गजानन माधव मुक्तिबोध लिखते हैं ‘चांद का मुंह टेड़ा है।’ करवाचौथ का उपवास और रोजों पर फ़ाक़ाकशी ज़िंदगी की हकीक़त है।

