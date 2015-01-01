पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉ. वेदप्रताप वैदिक का कॉलम:लव जिहाद पर कानून असंवैधानिक हो सकता है

एक घंटा पहले
डॉ. वेदप्रताप वैदिक, भारतीय विदेश नीति परिषद

जहां ‘लव’ है, वहां ‘जिहाद’ कैसा? जिहाद तो दो तरह का होता है। जिहादे-अकबर और जिहादे-अशगर! पहला, बड़ा जिहाद, जो अपने काम, क्रोध, मद, लोभ मोह के खिलाफ इंसान खुद लड़ता है और दूसरा छोटा जिहाद, जो लोग हमलावरों के खिलाफ लड़ते हैं। प्रेम के पैदा होते ही सारे जिहादों का यानी युद्ध का अंत हो जाता है। लेकिन फिर भी भारत में यह शब्द चल पड़ा है- लव जिहाद यानी प्रेमयुद्ध।

इस लव जिहाद के खिलाफ भाजपा की लगभग सभी प्रांतीय सरकारों ने जिहाद छेड़ने की घोषणा कर दी है। वे ऐसा कानून बनाना चाहते हैं, जिसके तहत उन लोगों को कम से कम पांच साल की सजा और जुर्माना भुगतना पड़ेगा, जो किसी हिंदू लड़की को मुसलमान बनाने के लिए उससे शादी का नाटक रचाते हैं। ऐसी शादियां दुष्कर्म, लालच, भय और बहकावे के जरिए होती हैं। यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि इन शादियों का आयोजन विदेशी पैसे के बल पर योजनाबद्ध षडयंत्र के तहत होता है।

यदि सचमुच ऐसा हो रहा है तो यह अनैतिक और राष्ट्रविरोधी है। इसके विरुद्ध जितनी सख्ती की जाए, उतनी कम है लेकिन इधर कानपुर से आई एक सरकारी जांच रपट के मुताबिक ऐसा एक भी मामला सामने नहीं आया है, जहां धर्म-परिवर्तन के लिए विदेशी पैसा इस्तेमाल हुआ या कोई योजनाबद्ध षड़यंत्र किया गया। सरकार के विशेष जांच दल ने ऐसे 14 मामलों की जांच-पड़ताल के बाद यह निष्कर्ष निकाला है। 11 मामलों में उसे शादी के पहले दुष्कर्म के मामले जरूर मिले हैं।

लव जिहाद के मामले प्रायः मुसलमान लड़कों और हिंदू लड़कियों के बीच हो रहे हैं। लेकिन ‘लव जिहाद’ शब्द चला है, केरल से। पिछले 10-11 वर्षों में केरल और कर्नाटक के पादरी शिकायत करते रहे कि लगभग 4000 ईसाई लड़कियों को जबरन मुसलमान बनाया गया है। उनका आरोप है कि धमकाकर, लालच देकर या झूठ बोलकर उनका धर्म-परिवर्तन करा दिया गया है।

इस आरोप की जांच-पड़ताल सरकारी एजेंसियों ने की लेकिन उन्हें ऐसे प्रमाण नहीं मिले कि उन अंतर्धार्मिक शादियों में लालच, डर या बहकावे का इस्तेमाल हुआ। हां, कुछ इस्लामी संगठनों के ऐसे प्रमाण जरूर मिले, जो धर्म-परिवर्तन (तगय्युर) की मुहीम चलाए हुए हैं। लेकिन यदि यहूदी और पारसियों को छोड़ दें तो ऐसा कौन-सा मजहब है, जिसके लोग अपना संख्या-बल बढ़ाने की कोशिश नहीं करते? इसका बड़ा कारण स्पष्ट है। वे यह मानते हैं कि ईश्वर, अल्लाह, गाॅड या यहोवा को प्राप्त करने का उनका मार्ग ही सर्वश्रेष्ठ और एकमात्र मार्ग है। और फिर संख्या-बल राजनीतिक वजन भी बढ़ाता है।

हिंदू धर्म ही एकमात्र ऐसा है, जो मानता है कि ‘एकं सदविप्रा बहुधा वदन्ति’ यानी सत्य तो एक ही है लेकिन विद्वान उसे कई रूप में जानते हैं। इसीलिए भारत के हिंदू, जैन, बौद्ध या सिख लोगों ने धर्म-परिवर्तन के लिए कभी युद्ध या तिजोरी का सहारा नहीं लिया। ईसा मसीह व पैगंबर मुहम्मद का ज़माना कुछ और था लेकिन उसके बाद का ईसाइयत व इस्लाम का धर्मांतरण का इतिहास शोचनीय रहा है।

यूरोप में करीब एक हजार साल के इतिहास को अंधकार-युग कहते हैं और यदि भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और मध्य एशिया का मध्युगीन इतिहास पढ़ें तो पता चलेगा कि यदि सूफियों को छोड़ दें तो इस्लाम जिन कारणों से भारत में फैला है, उनका इस्लाम के सिद्धांतों से लेना-देना नहीं है। भारत में ईसाइयत और अंग्रेजों की गुलामी एक ही सिक्के के दो पहलू रहे हैं। इसका तोड़ आर्य समाज ने निकाला था। ‘शुद्ध आंदोलन’ लेकिन वह अधर में लटक गया, क्योंकि मजहब पर जात भारी पड़ गई। ‘घर वापसी’ का भी वही हाल है।

मजहब और जाति, आज की राजनीति के मजबूत हथियार बन गए हैं। लेकिन दुनिया में प्रेम से बड़ा कोई मज़हब नहीं। कोई भी कानून किसी भी मज़हब के लड़के-लड़की को एक-दूसरे से शादी करने से नहीं रोक सकता। मैं मानता हूं कि यदि कोई कानून सच्चे प्रेम में अंड़गा लगाता है तो वह अनैतिक है। ऐसा कोई भी कानून असंवैधानिक घोषित हो जाएगा, जो हिंदू और मुसलमानों पर एक-जैसा लागू नहीं होगा। कोई कानून ऐसा बने कि हिंदू लड़की मुसलमान लड़के से शादी न कर सके और इसके विपरीत मुसलमान लड़की हिंदू लड़के से शादी कर सके तो वह कानून अपने आप रद्द हो जाएगा। अमेरिका में 1960 तक श्वेत और अश्वेतों के बीच शादी पर ऐसा कानून लागू होता था लेकिन वह रद्द हो गया।

हमें ऐसे सबल भारत का निर्माण करना है, जिसमें अंतर्जातीय और अंतर्धार्मिक परिवार पूर्ण समन्वय में रहते हों। मुझे पिछले 50-55 वर्षों में अमेरिका, रूस, चीन, फ्रांस, ब्रिटेन, मोरिशस, अफगानिस्तान आदि देशों में ऐसे परिवारों के साथ रहने का मौका मिला है कि जिनमें हिंदू पति, अपनी मुसलमान पत्नी के साथ रोज़ा रखता है और मुस्लिम पत्नी, मगन होकर कृष्ण-भजन गाती है, हिंदू पति गिरजाघर जाता है और उसकी अमेरिकी पत्नी मंदिर में आरती उतारती है। यदि दिल में सच्चा प्रेम है तो सारे भेदभाव हवा हो जाते हैं। मंदिर, मस्जिद, गिरजे की दीवारें गिर जाती हैं और आप उस सर्वशक्तिमान को स्वतः उपलब्ध हो जाते हैं।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

