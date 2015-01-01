पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:सम्राट अशोक की पुत्री महात्मा बुद्ध का प्रसार करने कई देशों में गईं। उन्हें कहीं भी घुसपैठिया नहीं कहा गया

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

उ त्तर प्रदेश के मुखिया का बयान है कि बिहार में नितीश के जीतने के बाद बाहर वालों को खदेड़ दिया जाएगा। उन्हें यह ज्ञात नहीं है कि उत्तर पूर्व के प्रांतों में यह खदेड़ना कुछ समय से जारी है। ऐसे लोगों को भी खदेड़े जाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं जो 4 पीढ़ियों से वहां रहे हैं और उनकी स्थाई संपत्ति भी है। फिल्म ‘मुल्क’ में एक संवाद है कि ‘परिवार का मकान 1928 में बना है। परिवार 1947 के विभाजन के समय भी नहीं गया।’ उसी शहर के कब्रिस्तान में उनकी पीढ़ियां दफन की गईं हैं।

गोयाकि ‘जीना यहां मरना यहां, इसके सिवा जाना कहां।’ उनका जीवन गीत है। बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री ने तत्काल ही इस खदेड़े जाने का विरोध किया है। हुक्मरान खामोश हैं, उसी के मन की बात वह दूसरों द्वारा अभिव्यक्त करता है।

मणीरत्नम की शाहरुख खान, मनीषा कोईराला अभिनीत फिल्म ‘दिल से’ में भी नायिका उत्तर पूर्व प्रांत की है और उसने अपने प्रांत की रक्षा करने आए सरकारी लोगों को दुष्कर्म करते देखा है। इस फिल्म की नायिका अपनी कमर में बम बांधकर 26 जनवरी की परेड में धमाका करने का निश्चय करके आई है। नायक परेड स्थल से दूर ही उसे अपनी बाहों में जकड़ लेता है और दोनों ही विस्फोट में मारे जाते हैं।

घर वाले कौन हैं और बाहर वाले कौन हैं, यह बवाल राजनीति ने खड़ा किया। एन्थ्रोपोलॉजी के विद्वान कहते हैं कि भारत की मूल निवासी, जनजातियां रही हैं और आर्य समूह ने यहां घुसपैठ की है। एक विचार है कि हमारी हड्डियों की मज्जा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लोगों की है। खेदजनक है कि विश्व को एक कुटुम्ब मानने वाली संस्कृति के पैरोकार मौजूदा हुक्मरान ऐसा बवाल खड़ा करते हैं।

वर्तमान राजनीति में घुसपैठिया का बवाल मात्र मूल बीमारी से ध्यान हटाने का है। मूल समस्याएं कोरोना की नई लहर, बेरोज़गारी और भ्रष्टाचार है। विदेशों में लगभग 40 लाख भारतीय बसे हैं। क्या वे देश इन लोगों को ‘घुसपैठिया’ कहकर खदेड़ रहे हैं? अमेरिका के चुनाव को भारत से आकर बसे ‘ब्राउन अमेरिकन’ प्रभावित कर सकते हैं। मतगणना के जारी रहते हमारे हुक्मरान का ट्रम्प की जीत की कामना सोशल साइट पर अभिव्यक्त करने को उचित नहीं माना जा सकता।

दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के पश्चात अमेरिका में रूस का हव्वा खड़ा किया गया था जिससे प्रेरित फिल्म का नाम था ‘रशियंस आर कमिंग’। इसी तर्ज पर वर्तमान में चीन का हव्वा अमेरिकन लोगों का नाइटमेयर बना हुआ है।

आगामी वैश्विक आर्थिक मंदी के दौर में चीन का सस्ता माल बहुत बिक सकता है। किसी भी प्रोडक्ट के बाजार में लाने के पहले ही, उसकी एक्सपायरी डेट तय की जाती है जिसका अर्थ है कि उसकी दुरुस्ती के लिए कलपुर्जे बाजार में उपलब्ध नहीं होंगे। मशीन को दुरुस्त करने पर खर्च करने के बदले नई मशीन खरीदी जानी होगी।

एक्सपायरी डेट की तर्ज पर कुछ नेता चुनाव जीतने का अंतिम प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर वे गुनगुना सकते हैं कि ‘आज फिर जीने की तमन्ना है, आज फिर मरने का इरादा है।’ सर्वविदित है कि बिहार के युवा, अफसर बनने की परीक्षा पास करते हैं। ऋतिक रोशन अभिनीत बायोपिक ‘सुपर 30’ इसी तथ्य से प्रेरित फिल्म थी। बाबा नागार्जुन, फणीश्वरनाथ रेणु और शैलेंद्र जैसी प्रतिभाएं बिहार से ही आईं।

दो नदियों के डेल्टा में बसा बिहार पूरे देश को दिशा दिखा सकता है। अगर बिहार किसी अन्य देश का हिस्सा होता तो इतना अनाज उपजता कि दुनिया में कोई व्यक्ति भूखा नहीं रहता। ज्ञातव्य है महात्मा बुद्ध ने बोध गया में पहली बार अपने आदर्श प्रस्तुत किए। उनके प्रचार के लिए विहार (यात्राओं) का आरंभ वहां होने से उस भूखंड का नाम बिहार पड़ा है। सम्राट अशोक की पुत्री महात्मा बुद्ध का प्रसार करने कई देशों में गईं। उन्हें कहीं भी घुसपैठिया नहीं कहा गया। अफगानिस्तान में महात्मा बुद्ध की मूर्ति तालिबान ने तोड़ी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें