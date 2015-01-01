पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बायजू रवींद्रन का कॉलम:शोध बताते हैं कि लर्निंग के नतीजों को मापने के लिए लगातार मूल्यांकन, समय-समय पर होने वाली परीक्षाओं से बेहतर तरीका है

28 मिनट पहले
  
बायजू रवींद्रन, लर्निंग एप Byju’s के संस्थापक और सीईओ

बच्चों के सीखने का तरीका शायद 100 साल में पहली बार बदल रहा है। स्मार्टफोन और डिवाइस फिजिकल क्लास की अस्थायी गैर-मौजूदगी में लर्निंग का प्राथमिक साधन बनकर उभरे हैं। इस प्रकिया में अपने सीखने का रास्ता बनाने के लिए छात्र नई विधियां खोज रहे हैं। अब लर्निंग छात्र-केंद्रित हो रही है और बच्चे खुद सीखने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर रहे हैं।

द हार्वर्ड स्कूल ऑफ ग्रैजुएट एजुकेशन का शोध बताता है कि छात्र-केंद्रित लर्निंग ऐसे लर्नर बनाती है, जो जीवनभर सीखते हैं। साथ ही यह कक्षा में हर छात्र की जरूरत को शामिल करती है। यह बताता है कि जब छात्रों का लर्निंग पर ज्यादा नियंत्रण होता है, तो वे सीखने में ज्यादा रुचि लेते हैं और ज्ञान की प्यास बनाए रखने के नए तरीके तलाशते हैं।

जब बच्चे दुनिया को समझने के लिए अपनी जिज्ञासा का इस्तेमाल करते हैं जो उनकी लर्निंग बनी रही है और उसका ज्यादा असर होता है। इससे बाद में उन्हें अपने पेशेवर जीवन को आकार देने में भी मदद मिलती है। दुनिया में सबसे बड़ा के12 एजुकेशन सिस्टम भारत में है, इसिलए भारतीय युवाओं को रोजगार के लिए तैयार करना बतौर देश हमारा मुख्य कार्य होना चाहिए।

करीब 26 करोड़ स्कूल एनरोलमेंट के साथ हम दुनिया की सबसे युवा वर्कफोर्स बनने की क्षमता रखते हैं। फिर भी इस जानसांख्यकीय लाभ को पाने के लिए हमें कुछ जमीनी तैयारी करने की जरूरत है। यह बहुत जरूरी होगा कि आने वाले एक दशक में हम अपने शिक्षा तंत्र को कैसे आकार देते हैं और युवाओं को सशक्त करते हैं। इससे ही देश की आर्थिक समृद्धि सुनिश्चित हो पाएगी।

हाल ही में आई इंडिया स्किल रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक देश में अभी 47% से भी कम छात्र रोजगार-योग्य हैं। इसका एक मुख्य कारण है हमारे पाठ्यक्रम परीक्षाओं के दृष्टिकोण से तैयार किए गए हैं। छात्रों को सवालों के जवाब देने का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।

जब बच्चे अंक पाने के उद्देश्य से परीक्षा में बैठते हैं तो वे रटने पर निर्भर हो जाते हैं और आखिरकार अपनी लर्निंग भूल जाते हैं। दूसरी तरफ अगर बच्चे जो सीखते हैं, उसका अनुभव भी करते हैं तो वे कंसेप्ट को बेहतर ढंग से समझते हैं और उनके अंक अपने आप आते हैं। बच्चों को लर्निंग से प्यार हो, इसके लिए एडटेक इंडस्ट्री कुछ काम कर सकती है।

1. आजीवन सीखते रहने की इच्छा लाना: जब छात्र खुद से सीखते हैं, तो वे कंसेप्ट्स को समझने के लिए ज्यादा उत्सुक रहते हैं। ऑनलाइन लर्निंग प्लेटफॉर्म इसके लिए ऐसा इकोसिस्टम बना रहे हैं, जहां बच्चों को सीखना पसंद हो। इसका मुख्य तरीका है रोचक (इंगेजिंग) कंटेंट बनाना, जो छात्रों को लर्निंग के प्रति आकर्षित करे। शिक्षक भी एनीमेशन, गेमीफाइड एलीमेंट्स और वीडियो व चित्र के माध्यम से स्टोरीटेलिंग जैसे तकनीकी साधन इस्तेमाल कर छात्रों को पढ़ा सकते हैं। इसका नतीजा यह होगा कि यह ये युवा लर्नर स्कूल से निकलकर वर्कफोर्स में आएंगे तो उनमें सीखते रहने की, लगातार नया कौशल पाने की ललक बनी रहेगी, जिससे वे नौकरी में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर पाएंगे। इससे देश की वर्कफोर्स बेहतर बनेगी।

2. शिक्षकों की उभरती भूमिका: छात्रों को लर्निंग का आधार देने से शिक्षक भी छात्रों की लर्निंग की प्रक्रिया में सक्रिय रूप से शामिल होते हैं। एक मिले-जुले लर्निंग एंवायरमेंट में शिक्षक छात्र के साथ मिलकर प्रोजेक्ट्स और अन्य टास्क पर काम कर उन्हें बेहतर ढंग से गाइड कर सकते हैं। इससे शिक्षक अपने छात्रों को ज्यादा प्रभावशाली तरीकों से पढ़ा पाएंगे। इस तरह क्लासरूम लर्निंग भी ज्यादा इंटरएक्टिव हो सकती है और छात्र वहां भी सीखने में सक्रियता से भाग ले सकते हैं। समय के साथ शिक्षक की भूमिका सिर्फ लेक्चर और अंक देने से बदलकर छात्रों के मार्गदर्शन और प्रोत्साहन में बदल जाएगी। इससे वर्कफोर्स पर सकारात्मक असर होगा।

3. लर्निंग का छात्र आधारित मार्ग बनाना: डिजिटल माध्यम के बड़े फायदों में से एक है पर्सनलाइजेशन। यानी जरूरत के मुताबिक बदलाव कर कोई चीज तैयार करना। पर्सनलाइजेशन से छात्र अपनी सीखने की यात्रा में ज्यादा शामिल होते हैं क्योंकि उन्हें अपनी शैली के अनुसार सीखने का अवसर मिलता है। इस तरह तकनीक हर छात्र का ध्यान खींच सकती है। ऑनलाइन लर्निंग के साथ हर छात्र के पास आगे की सीट पर बैठने वाला छात्र बनने का मौका होता है। मौजूदा स्कूल शिक्षा तंत्र में पर्सनलाइजेशन का लाभार्थी बनने की काफी संभावना है। लर्निंग को अब ‘एक ही तरीका सभी के लिए’ वाली प्रणाली से बाहर आना होगा क्योंकि इससे एक ही लर्निंग के अलग-अलग नतीजे निकलते हैं।

अब छात्रों के प्रदर्शन का समग्र मूल्यांकन भी ज्यादा बारीकी से किया जा सकता है। छात्र की ताकत और कमजोरी पर लगातार नजर रखी जा सकती है। इससे छात्रों को लगातार विकास करने में मदद मिलती है। साथ ही उनमें कम अंकों के भय की जगह, सीखने की ललक और बढ़ती है। शोध बताते हैं कि लर्निंग के नतीजों को मापने के लिए लगातार मूल्यांकन, समय-समय पर होने वाली परीक्षाओं से बेहतर तरीका है। क्योंकि परीक्षाओं में सभी छात्रों के लिए समान प्रश्न होते हैं, फिर भले ही उनकी सीखने की क्षमता अलग-अलग हो।
(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

