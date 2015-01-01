पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साधना शंकर का कॉलम:सदियों से मानव इतिहास और संस्कृति का हिस्सा रहे हैं मुखौटे

44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साधना शंकर, लेखिका, भारतीय राजस्व सेवा अधिकारी

2020 खत्म होते-होते पूरी दुनिया में सबके व्यवहार में एक बदलाव आ गया है कि हम मास्क के आदी हो गए हैं। ये जुर्माने के डर से हो या अपना बचाव के उद्देश्य से, सार्वजनिक जगहों पर मास्क पहनना जीवन का हिस्सा बन चुका है। कोविड के प्रकोप के कारण दुनिया के अधिकांश लोग अब मास्क पहन रहे हैं। वैक्सीन आने पर क्या बदलाव होगा, कहा नहीं जा सकता। पर अभी कुछ समय तक तो मास्क पहनना ही पड़ेगा।

मुखौटे सदियों से मानव इतिहास व संस्कृति का हिस्सा रहे हैं। दुनियाभर में धार्मिक अनुष्ठानों, समारोहों में इनका प्रयोग होता रहा है। प्राचीनतम मुखौटा 9 हजार साल पुुराना है, यह पेरिस के बाइबल और होली लैंड म्यूजियम में प्रदर्शित है। मुखौटे मानव सभ्यता की गहराइयों में हैं। इसे पहनने वाले की अलग-अलग भूमिका व पहचान रही है। आज भी रंगमंच, कार्निवल व नृत्यों में इनका प्रयोग होता है।

लोक स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में मास्क के प्रयोग का इतिहास पुराना नहीं है। 17वीं सदी में यूरोप में प्लेग से फैली सड़ांध को कम करने के लिए मुंह-नाक ढंका जाता था और डॉक्टर्स चोंचुनमा सुगंधित मास्क पहनते थे। जैसे-जैसे संक्रमण की समझ विकसित होती गई, चिकित्सकों ने मास्क पहनना शुरू कर दिए। 1897 में ब्रेसलॉ यूनिवर्सिटी, पौलेंड में सर्जन जोहान मिकुलिक्ज और पेरिस में सर्जन पॉल बर्गर ने फेस मास्क पहनना शुरू किया। 1910-11 के मंचुरियन प्लेग, 1918-19 के स्पेनिश इंफ्लुएंजा ने स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं व मरीज़ों के बीच मास्क को ऑपरेशन कक्ष के बाहर संक्रामक बीमारियों से बचाने के लिए जरूरी बना दिया। 2003 में चीन में सार्स का प्रकोप और दक्षिण एशियाई देशों में इसके प्रसार के साथ ही मास्क सड़कों पर दिखना आम हो गए थे।

हाल के समय में विकासशील देशों में बढ़ते प्रदूषण ने शहरी क्षेत्रों में मास्क को चलन में ला दिया। जैसे-जैसे मास्क का इस्तेमाल तेजी से बढ़ रहा है, रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार इनका दुनियाभर में बाज़ार भी 2020-25 के बीच 12.6% सीएजीआर से बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। मास्क के कई विकल्प हैं। ऑनलाइन वीडियो देखकर घर पर बना सकते हैं। या डिस्पोज़ेबल, सुंदर डिज़ाइंस के साथ वॉशेबल, कई सतह वाले या हवा फिल्टर करने वाले मास्क खरीद सकते हैं। कुछ ही महीनों में साधारण-सा मास्क फैशन स्टेटमेंट बन गया है। ये कपड़ों, मटेरियल या अवसर से मैच किए जा सकते हैं।

किसी भी नए उत्पाद के साथ कई मुद्दे भी उठते ही हैं। मास्क के साथ मुख्य समस्या इस्तेमाल के बाद इनके निष्पादन की है। पर्यावरणीय खतरे के रूप में ये ज़मीन और पानी में हानिकारक माइक्रो प्लास्टिक फाइबर्स के रूप मे लंबे समय तक बने रह सकते हैं। हमारे लिए सबसे बेहतर विकल्प वॉशेबल मास्क हैं और अगर सिंगल यूज मास्क पहन रहे हैं, तो उन्हें सावधानी से नष्ट करें।

इन दिनों अधिकांश जगहों पर मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। तो क्या हमें जुर्माने से बचने के लिए मास्क पहनना चाहिए या खुद को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए? जवाब इसके कहीं बीच में है। हमें खुद को और दूसरों को बचाने के लिए मास्क पहनना चाहिए और कोविड का संक्रमण कम करने की सामाजिक जिम्मेदारी में सहभागी बनना चाहिए। आज मास्क पहनना स्वहित और जिम्मेदारी की निशानी है। यह वास्तव में विनिंग कॉम्बिनेशन है- आइए हम सभी इसे पहनते हैं।
(ये लेखिका के अपने विचार हैं।)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें