पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रश्मि बंसल का कॉलम:कोरोना के बाद भी ‘मिशन मोड’ खत्म नहीं होना चाहिए

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रश्मि बंसल, लेखिका और स्पीकर

इस हफ्ते वो न्यूज आने लगी है, जिसका हमें महीनों से इंतजार था। कोरोना वायरस की एक नहीं, दो नहीं, तीन वैक्सीन लगभग तैयार हो गई हैं। सबसे अद्भुत बात कि यह काम एक साल के अंदर-अंदर पूरा हो जाएगा। तो ये चमत्कार कैसे हुआ? बस, इसी को मुहिम या ‘मिशन मोड’ कहते हैं।

वैज्ञानिकों के दिमाग में गूंज रहा है कि करना ही करना है, चाहे जो हो जाए। दिन-रात वो जुटे हुए हैं और ऐसी स्थिति में किस्मत भी साथ देती है। अब ऑक्सफोर्ड वैक्सीन को देख लीजिए। उसके ट्रायल में पाया गया कि जिनको पहला डोज कम मिला, उनके शरीर में वैक्सीन का प्रभाव 90% है। मगर लो डोज उनको गलती से दिया गया। इसे कहते हैं एक ‘हैप्पी एक्सीडेंट’ या सुघटना।

लंदन में 1928 में सैंट मैरी अस्पताल में भी एक ऐसी ही अजीबोगरीब बात हुई। एलेक्जेंडर फ्लेमिंग नाम के एक शोधकर्ता बैक्टीरिया की स्टडी कर रहे थे। एक पेट्री डिश में बैक्टीरिया छोड़कर वे दो हफ्ते छुट्‌टी मनाने चले गए। जब वापस आए तो देखा कि बैक्टीरिया के इर्दगिर्द एक ‘मोल्ड’ (फंगस) बन गया है। और मोल्ड के आस-पास के जीवाणु मरने लगे थे। इस सब्सटेंस को फ्लेमिंग ने नाम दिया ‘पेनिसिलिन’। जिससे हम सब वाकिफ हैं, क्योंकि यहां से मिला चिकित्सकों को एक ब्रह्मास्त्र- एंटीबायोटिक्स। आज हम कल्पना भी नहीं कर सकते कि ऐसी दवा उपलब्ध न हो। मगर महज़ सौ साल पहले लोग न्यूमोनिया और डिपथेरिया जैसी बीमारी से आमतौर पर मरते थे।

तो पेनिसिलिन की खोज को क्या हम ‘लक बाय चांस’ कह सकते हैं? नहीं? किस्मत उसका साथ देती है, जिसके दिल और दिमाग में जुनून है। जो सवालों के जवाब की तलाश में है। अगर उस डिश के ऊपर के हरे रंग की फंगस को महज गंदगी समझकर फ्लेमिंग धो डालते, तो बात वहीं खत्म हो जाती।

वैज्ञानिक हर प्रयोग को बारीकी से समझता है, परखता है। उसके आंख, कान, नाक, हमेशा सतर्क रहते हैं। ये विज्ञान ही नहीं, जीवन के हर मोड़ पर, हर व्यक्ति के लिए एक सीख है। आप बिजनेस कर रहे हैं, पर मुनाफा कम हो रहा है। ऐसे वक्त पर ज्यादातर लोग निराशावादी हो जाते हैं। लक अगर उनके आगे भांगड़ा डांस करे, तो भी उन्हें दिखाई नहीं देगा।

एक शख्स सड़क पर डोसा बना-बनाकर बेच रहे थे। मेनू में चाइनीज भी एड कर दिया। एक दिन बचे हुए चाइनीज का मसाला उन्होंने डोसे में भर दिया। और ‘शेज़वान डोसा’ के नाम से कुछ लोगों को खिला दिया। अगले दिन उसी डोसे को खाने के लिए लोग उनके स्टॉल पर पहुंच गए। और उनका स्टॉल इस आइटम के लिए फेमस हो गया।

आज ‘डोसा प्लाजा’ नाम की एक चेन के मालिक हैं वही शख्स- प्रेम गणपति। उस बचे हुए मसाले को वो कचरे में भी फेंक सकते थे, मगर उन्होंने कुछ नया ट्राय किया। और उससे एक नया रास्ता खुला। तो आप भी अपने काम में, अपने व्यवसाय में, ऐसे छोटे-छोटे प्रयोग करते रहिए। सौ में से एक जरूर सफल होगा।

मगर क्या हममें करने की दृढ़ता है? अब वैक्सीन को ही देख लीजिए। अगर एक साल के अंदर हम इतनी रहस्यमय बीमारी का इलाज निकाल सकते हैं तो अनेक बीमारियों के लिए वही कमाल दिखा सकते हैं। टीबी से हर साल लगभग एक करोड़ लोग ग्रस्त होते हैं और 14 लाख मरते हैं। मगर आज भी हम सौ साल पुरानी बीसीजी वैक्सीन पर अटके हुए हैं।

चूंकि यह कम आयवर्ग में ज्यादा होती है, टीबी के मरीज यूएसएस और यूके में नहीं, भारत और नाइजीरिया में हैं। तो बड़ी कंपनियों को उसमें कोई खास प्रॉफिट नहीं दिखाई देता। लेकिन, अगर हम चाहें, और इसे भी एक मिशन के तौर पर अपनाएं, तो इसमें भी कमाल हो सकता है। कुछ भी हो सकता है। क्योंकि विज्ञान के कंधों पर प्रगति करना हमारा जन्म सिद्ध अधिकार है।

मगर समाज का साथ भी जरूरी है। डब्ल्यूएचओ ने 1980 में स्मॉल पॉक्स बीमारी खत्म होने का ऐलान किया। वो भी एक मुहिम थी कि दुनिया के हर कोने, हर गली कूचे में, हर आदमी, औरत और बच्चे को वैक्सीन मिले। इसी तरह 2014 में भारत पोलियो से मुक्त हुआ। कोरोना आज छाया हुआ है, वो एक-दो साल में इतिहास हो जाएगा। लेकिन मुहिम चलती रहे, चलती रहे। क्योंकि स्वास्थ्य जीवन का सबसे बड़ा सुख है।

(ये लेखिका के अपने विचार हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें