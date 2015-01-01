पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुकेश माथुर का कॉलम:ईमानदारी से पत्रकारिता कर रहे मीडिया और पत्रकार के साथ खड़े होने की जरूरत

24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुकेश माथुर, एडिटर, दैनिक भास्कर इंदौर

मंगलवार को बिहार चुनाव के रुझान आंकड़े देख कर कम, एंकरों के चेहरे देख कर ज्यादा समझे जा रहे थे। इस बीच चर्चा में या नेपथ्य में नजर आ रहे कुछ अन्य चेहरों की चर्चा। जेक पॉल टैपर। सीएनएन के प्राइम टाइम शाे द लीड विद जेक टैपर के प्रस्तोता। व्हाइट हाउस कवर करते हुए तीन बार प्रतिष्ठित मेरिमैन स्मिथ मेमोरियल पुरस्कार जीत चुके वरिष्ठ संवाददाता। ट्रम्प का संबोधन खत्म होते ही बोले-जी नहीं ट्रम्प जीते नहीं हैं।

उन्होंने अपरिपक्व और अलोकतांत्रिक तरीके से खुद को विजेता घोषित किया है। मतगणना जारी है और वे जो कह रहे हैं वह झूठ है। जेक का यह साहस बानगी भर है। अमेरिका को फिर से महान बनाने का नारा देते-देते गर्त में पहुंचा देने वाले राष्ट्रपति के हर बयान और हल्केपन का जवाब वहां के मीडिया ने इसी तरह दिया। शुरुआत बॉस्टन ग्लोब अखबार ने 2018 में की। उसकी पहल पर 50 राज्यों को कवर करने वाले 343 अखबारों ने एक साथ ट्रम्प के खिलाफ संपादकीय लिखकर उनकी साेच व नीतियों को अमेरिका के खिलाफ बताया।

चुनाव बाद ट्रम्प के दूसरे संबोधन का सीधा प्रसारण बीच में रोक एमएसएनबीसी एंकर ब्रेन विलियम्स ने कहा-हम अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के लाइव टेलिकास्ट को न सिर्फ बाधित कर रहे हैं, बल्कि उनकी बात दुरुस्त भी कर रहे हैं। अमेरिकी मीडिया ने जो बाइडेन को बख्शा हो, ऐसा भी नहीं है। बाइडेन के बेटे हंटर बाइडेन के चीन के साथ व्यापारिक सौदों के खुलासे वाली सीनेट कमेटी की 87 पन्नों की रिपोर्ट को वहां के अखबार फ्रंट पेज पर लाए।

सुचेता दलाल। हर्षद मेहता पर बनी सीरीज स्कैम 1992 से टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की इन जुनूनी पत्रकार को जानने का मौका मिल रहा है। मोबाइल, इंटरनेट रहित दौर में कैसे सुचेता ने एक-एक दस्तावेज जुटाया, सब उगलवाया और देश के सबसे बड़े वित्तीय घोटाले की परतें खोल दीं। यह भी तब जब बैंकों के कामकाज की कमजोर कड़ियां जितनी हर्षद को पता थीं, उतनी तो शायद इन बैंकों के प्रबंधकों को भी नहीं रही होंगी। पद्मश्री सुचेता दलाल ने केतन पारेख स्कैम, डीएचएफएल स्कैम सहित कई बड़े मामलों का पर्दाफाश किया।

अपने जर्नलिज्म करिअर में इतना कुछ करने के बाद आज वे आपको यूट्यूब के वीडियोज में चमक-दमक से दूर सहज, सरल तरीके से यह बताती दिख जाएंगी कि म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश का सही तरीका क्या है? सुचेता की तरह ही बड़ा काम करके भी जमीन से जुड़ै रहने वाले पत्रकार हैं रेमन मैगसेसे अवॉर्ड विजेता पी साईनाथ। किसानों की आत्महत्या पर उनके जैसी ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट किसी ने नहीं की। वे कहते हैं मुझे ग्रामीण रिपोर्टर ही बोला करें। एक और नाम, रचना खैरा । जब सरकारें आधार के सुरक्षित होने के दावे कर रही थीं तो रचना ने 500 रुपए और 10 मिनट में व्यक्ति का नाम, पता, फोन सहित सब जानकारियां हासिल हो जाने का खुलासा किया।

ईमानदारी से पत्रकारिता कर रहे मीडिया और पत्रकार के साथ खड़ा होना चाहिए। तथ्यों पर आधारित जर्नलिज्म करने वाले, पुलिस-जज की भूमिका नहीं निभाने वाले विशुद्ध पत्रकार का साथ देना जरूरी है। ‘निष्पक्ष, एजेंडा मुक्त, तथ्य आधारित, मीडिया ट्रायल न करने वाले’...यह सब पत्रकारिता के उच्चतम मापदंड नहीं हैं। मूल आधार हैं।

हमारी ‘टीआरपी न्यूज’ उच्चतम से दूर है और मूल से भटकी हुई। उसका कोई किरदार किसी निजी केस में फंस जाए तो साथ देना है या नहीं, इसका फैसला आप उसकी और अपनी विचारधारा की सहूलियत देख कर कर सकते हैं। केस की तरह आपका भी यह निजी मामला कहलाया जाएगा। ऐसा करते हुए ऊपर बताए मापदंडों पर खरे उदाहरणों का स्वागत कीजिए। इन्हें सिर आंखों पर बैठाइए। बच्चों को बताइए। अच्छी पत्रकारिता को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

