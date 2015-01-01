पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:बच्चों पर कभी किन्हीं शब्दों के टैग न लगाएं, ये उनका आत्मविश्वास और संघर्ष की शक्ति बर्बाद कर देते हैं

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

पिछले दो महीनों में मेरे पास काउंसलिंग के लिए ढेरों स्कूली बच्चे आए। और ज्यादातर की शिकायत थी कि उनके पिता उन्हें बेवकूफ, नाकारा और नालायक जैसे नामों से पुकारते हैं। मैंने उन्हें समझाया कि उनके पैरेंट्स पर कोरोना की वजह से काफी वित्तीय और भौतिक दबाव है और वे यह दिल से नहीं कहते। जब बच्चों ने उनकी उदासी के लिए घर के बिगड़ते माहौल को दोषी ठहराया तो मुझे यह कहानी याद आई।

हम सभी स्कूल के दौर में इस शरारत के साथ बड़े हुए हैं। एक शरारती छात्र दूसरे सहपाठी के पीछे जाता है, जो पढ़ने में अच्छा है और कई शिक्षक जिसकी सराहना करते रहते हैं। शरारती छात्र दोस्ती दिखाने के लिए सहपाठी के कंधे पर हाथ रखता है और धीरे से उसकी पीठ पर एक कागज चिपका देता है, जिसपर लिखा होता है, ‘मैं बेवकूफ हूं।’ पीठ पर लगे इस टैग (लेबल) से अनजान यह लड़का अपनी आगे वाली सीट पर बैठ जाता है, जबकि शरारती लड़का बाकी कक्षा से इशारों में चुप रहने कहता है।

कुछ देर बाद गणित की कक्षा शुरू होती है। शिक्षक छात्रों की शरारतभरी मुस्कानें देखकर समझ जाते हैं कि कुछ गड़बड़ है। वे बोर्ड पर एक मुश्किल सवाल लिखते हैं। केवल टैग वाले छात्र को छोड़कर कोई हाथ नहीं उठाता। शिक्षक उसे बोर्ड पर सवाल हल करने के लिए बुलाते हैं। सारे बच्चों की हंसी के बीच लड़का बोर्ड पर जाता है और सवाल हल कर देता है। वह नहीं जानता कि सब क्यों हंस रहे थे। शिक्षक कक्षा से ताली बजाने कहते हैं और धीरे से उस लड़के के कंधे पर हाथ रखकर टैग निकालते हैं और मोड़कर अपने कोट की जेब में रख लेते हैं।

फिर वे बाकी के छात्रों को संबोधित करते हैं। वे होशियार लड़के की तरफ देखकर उसे बताते हैं, ‘तुम नहीं जानते कि तुम्हारे एक सहपाठी ने तुम्हारी पीठ पर एक कागज चिपका दिया था और बाकी छात्रों ने इसे राज रखा। अगर तुम्हें ये पता होता तो तुम में जवाब देने के लिए उठने का आत्मविश्वास नहीं बचता, फिर भले ही तुम हल जानते थे। इससे पता चलता है कि तुम्हारे कोई करीबी या वफादार दोस्त नहीं हैं, जो तुम्हें कागज हटाने को कह सकते।

इससे फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि तुम्हारे कितने दोस्त हैं, बल्कि तुम्हारे और दोस्तों के बीच यह वफादारी मायने रखती है कि कौन तुम्हारे लिए न सिर्फ आज, बल्कि हमेशा खड़ा रहेगा। अगर तुम्हारे ऐसे दोस्त नहीं हैं जो पीठ पीछे तुम्हारा बचाव कर सकें, जो तुम्हारी रक्षा कर सकें, जिन्हें वास्तव में तुम्हारी परवाह है, तो तुम अकेले ही ठीक हो।’

फिर उन्होंने बाकी कक्षा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, ‘जीवनभर लोग तुम्हारी पीठ पर लेबल लगाते रहेंगे जिनपर तुम्हें प्रगति से रोकने वाली बातें लिखी होंगी। तुम्हें बस लोगों द्वारा दिए गए इन लेबल को नजरअंदाज करना है और आगे बढ़ने, सीखने और खुद को सुधारने के हर अवसर का इस्तेमाल करना है।’

फिर शिक्षक ने उस तरफ देखा जहां वे जानते थे कि वह छात्र बैठा था, जिसने लेबल लगाया था। वे बोले, ‘मैं पता नहीं करना चाहता कि लेबल किसने लगाया। लेकिन उस व्यक्ति से इतना जरूर कहूंगा कि अगर मैं उसपर लेबल लगाता तो उसे जिंदगीभर का नुकसान होता। इसलिए कृपया कर दूसरे लोगों पर लेबल लगाना बंद करो, जो उन्हें तो बर्बाद करेगा ही, लेकिन तुम्हें भी बनाएगा नहीं।’

फंडा यह है कि बच्चों पर कभी किन्हीं शब्दों के टैग न लगाएं। ये उनका आत्मविश्वास और संघर्ष की शक्ति बर्बाद कर देते हैं। साथ ही अच्छे दोस्त बनाने में भी उनकी मदद करें।

