चेतन भगत का कॉलम:देश में खेती के पिछड़ने की वजह है बदलाव का विरोध, यही बात जिंदगी पर भी लागू होती है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चेतन भगत, अंग्रेजी के उपन्यासकार

किसी से भी पूछिए कि क्या भारतीय किसान बेहतर के हकदार हैं और लगभग सभी हां कहेंगे। भारत की 60% से ज्यादा आबादी खेती का काम करती है, लेकिन केवल 18% जीडीपी पैदा करती है, यानी हमारे किसान एक औसत भारतीय से औसतन ज्यादा गरीब हैं। ऐसा तब है, जब भारत खुद कम आय वाला देश है।

उदाहरण के लिए चीन ($10,000) की प्रति व्यक्ति आय भारत ($2,000) से पांच गुना ज्यादा है। ये आंकड़े ही यह बताने के लिए काफी हैं कि भारतीय किसान गरीब हैं। बदलाव और सुधारों की जरूरत है। किसानों की आय बढ़ानी होगी। भारतीय कृषि को और अधिक उत्पादक, प्रतिस्पर्धी और लाभदायक बनना होगा। और ऐसा न कर पाने का कोई कारण नहीं है।

दरअसल, भारतीय कृषि के प्रगति न कर पाने के पीछे वही कारण है, जो किसी की भी जिंदगी में होता है- बदलाव का प्रतिरोध। हम सभी में विरोधाभास है। हम बदलाव चाहते हैं, पर बदलने से डरते हैं। यथास्थिति में हम सहज रहते हैं। कईयों को नौकरी से नफरत है। वे बदलाव चाहते हैं। हालांकि, नौकरी वेतन देती है, जीवन में पूर्वानुमान देती है। कुछ अलग करने में अनिश्चितता और जोखिम है। इसीलिए लोग कुछ नहीं करते।

यह बदलाव और यथास्थिति का विरोधाभास व्यक्ति, संस्थान, कंपनी और देश, सभी पर लागू होता है। इस लेख का मकसद किसानों या कृषि कानून के विरोधियों की भावनाओं का अपमान करना नहीं है। दिल्ली में बेहद ठंड है। यह सराहनीय है कि आप किसी उद्देश्य पर इतना भरोसा करते हैं कि हफ्तों सड़क पर ठंड सहने तैयार हैं।

नई कृषि कानून मकसद मुख्यत: खेती को आजाद करना है। अभी, किसान सरकारी मंडियों में फसल बेचते हैं। किसानों को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) मिलता है, जिससे उन्हें कुछ सुरक्षा मिलती है। बिचौलिए और दलाल अभी भी काफी हैं। यह परफेक्ट सिस्टम नहीं है, लेकिन ठीक-ठाक काम करता है।

नए कानूनों के बदलावों में शामिल हैं- किसान कहीं भी निजी खरीदार को फसल बेच सकते हैं, लंबे समय के अनुबंध कर सकते हैं और कीमतें तय कर सकते हैं। दूसरे शब्दों में किसान मुक्त बाजार में बिक्री कर सकते हैं, जिससे लंबे समय में सर्वश्रेष्ठ रिटर्न मिलते हैं, जैसा कि हर उस सेक्टर में देखा गया है, जिसे स्वतंत्र किया गया।

क्या यह बड़ा बदलाव डरावना है? हां, बेशक है। यह अपरीक्षित है। क्या इसमें बुरी स्थिति की आशंका है? हां। किसान को मुक्त बाजार मिले, लेकिन हो सकता है कि मोलभाव की शक्ति छिन जाए, जिससे निजी खरीदार शोषण करने लगें। इस आशंका से नए कानूनों को लेकर डर है। इसीलिए मांग हो रही है, कानून रद्द कर दो, हमारी यथास्थिति वापस ले आओ (भले ही वो दयनीय हो)।

आंदोलन सिर्फ नए कानूनों की खूबियों-खामियों को लेकर नहीं है। यह बदलाव का डर है, अनजान स्थिति का भयानक डर। गलत न समझें, यह डर वास्तविक है, बुरी स्थिति की आशंका वास्तविक है। हालांकि, यह फैसले लेने का तर्कसंगत तरीका नहीं है। हम कहते हैं कि हम सुधार चाहते हैं और फिर ऐसा करने के किसी भी प्रयास को डर के कारण विफल करने का कोई अर्थ नहीं है।

जब बदलाव की बात आती है तो हम यह गलती करते हैं कि हम मौजूदा स्थिति के सबसे अच्छे परिदृश्य की तुलना नए बदलाव की सबसे बुरी स्थिति से करते हैं। हम कहते हैं कि मौजूदा सिस्टम किसान को एमएसपी देता है और उन्हें सुरक्षित रखता है (श्रेष्ठ स्थिति), लेकिन नया सिस्टम शोषण की ओर ले जा सकता है (सबसे बुरी स्थिति)। देखिए, हमने मौजूदा सिस्टम की सबसे अच्छी स्थिति की तुलना, नए सिस्टम की सबसे बुरी स्थिति से की। ऐसी तुलनाओं से, आप कभी नहीं बदलेंगे।

बदलाव के मूल्यांकन का सही तरीका है सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थिति की तुलना सर्वश्रेष्ठ से करना। नए कानून काम करते हैं तो सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थिति यह होगी: भारतीय कृषि में तेजी से निजी पूंजी आएगी, जिससे बड़े सुधार होंगे। किसान श्रेष्ठ मूल्य पर बिक्री कर अमीर हो सकते हैं। बिचौलिए हट सकते हैं, जिससे कार्यक्षमता बढ़ेगी। आप बुरी स्थितियों की तुलना करना चाहते हैं तो मौजूदा सिस्टम की बुरी स्थिति भी देखें। अभी, एमएसपी बहुत कम हो सकती है, किसान के पास उसी पर बेचने के अलावा विकल्प नहीं है, जिससे लागत तक नहीं निकलती। वह कर्ज में डूब सकता है।

अगर आप बढ़ना चाहते हैं, तो बदलाव अपनाना होगा। इसके लिए हमें डर को जीतना जरूरी है। साथ ही ज्यादा तर्कसंगत तुलना के लिए श्रेष्ठ स्थिति की तुलना श्रेष्ठ और बुरी की बुरी से होनी चाहिए। बदलाव लाने वाले कानून शायद परफेक्ट न हों, शायद उनमें सुधार की जरूरत हो, लेकिन हमें उन्हें प्रोत्साहित करना चाहिए। आइए, हम बदलाव उन्मुख और सुधार की मानसिकता बनाएं और देश को आगे ले जाएं।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

