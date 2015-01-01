पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेखर गुप्ता का कॉलम:अमेरिका में ट्रम्पवाद की नई विचारधारा उभर चुकी है

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शेखर गुप्ता, एडिटर-इन-चीफ, ‘द प्रिन्ट’

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की राजनीतिक उपलब्धि यह नहीं है कि कौन जीता। बल्कि यह है कि भविष्य में अमेरिका व भारत समेत दुनिया के दूसरे लोकतंत्रों की राजनीति पर इसका प्रभाव पड़ेगा कि डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने लगभग 50% पॉपुलर वोट हासिल कैसे कर लिए?

साथ ही कई सवाल हैं- करीब 7 करोड़ अमेरिकी लोगों ने उस आदमी को वोट कैसे दे दिया जिसे मसखरा, सनकी, लालची, भ्रष्ट, यौनाचारी, टैक्सचोर और ऐसा शख्स माना जाता है जिसने देश को कमजोर किया और सुपरपॉवर के रूप में अमेरिका का वर्चस्व चीन के हाथों गंवा दिया? क्या किसी ने यह सोचा था कि ट्रम्प इस मुकाबले को इतना कड़ा बना देंगे कि महामारी के बावजूद इतने वोटर वोट देने निकल आएंगे? हम प्रायः यह सवाल सुनते रहते हैं कि आखिर हम अमेरिकियों को हो क्या गया है?

कल्पना कीजिए कि कोरोना ने दुनिया पर हमला नहीं किया और अमेरिका में ट्रम्प ने इसका मुक़ाबला खराब ढंग से नहीं किया। तब क्या वे इस चुनाव को जबरदस्त ‘रेड वेव’ पर सवार होकर नहीं जीत जाते? ट्रम्प ने महामारी की चुनौती को बेहद हल्के में लिया। फिर भी, अमेरिका के महानगरों से दूर शहर-दर-शहर, गांव-दर-गांव, खासकर अमेरिका की ‘रेड’ पट्टी में, महामारी से बुरी तरह प्रभावित राज्यों व काउंटियों में लोग पहले के मुक़ाबले भारी तादाद में निकले और ट्रम्प को वोट दिया, उन ट्रम्प को जिन्हें उनका घोषित उत्पीड़क कहा जाता है?

हम यह इसलिए कह रहे हैं क्योंकि इस चुनाव का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण नतीजा यह है कि यह कई लोकतंत्रों में मजबूत होती इस विशेष प्रवृत्ति को रेखांकित करता कि अगर कोई लफ़्फ़ाज़ नेता बहुसंख्यकों की दबी हुई असुरक्षा भावना को भड़का कर उनमें यह आक्रोश पैदा करने का कौशल रखता है कि उनके साथ अन्याय हुआ है, तो वह अपने लिए एक अभेद्य किला बना सकता है। इसका उदाहरण भारत के हिंदुओं में जड़ जमा चुकी अल्पसंख्यक मनोग्रंथि के रूप में देखा जा सकता है। नरेंद्र मोदी की तरह ट्रम्प ने भी एक दक्षिणपंथी रूढ़िवादी पार्टी को मुट्ठी में किया और इसकी विचारधारा व एजेंडा को अपने व्यक्तित्व के आयामों के अनुरूप ढाल दिया।

ट्रम्प की और उनकी राजनीतिक सफलताओं से मिले सबक की बात करें तो अमेरिका अब एक नई विचारधारा का उभार देख रहा है, वह है ट्रम्पवाद। उनका जो तौर तरीका है, उसके कारण वे हारने के बावजूद अमेरिका के पूर्व पारंपरिक राष्ट्रपतियों की तरह ओझल नहीं होने वाले, क्योंकि उनके साथ कुछ भी पारंपरिक नहीं जुड़ा है। एक राजनीतिक परिघटना के तौर पर उनका कोई जोड़ नहीं है। आपको उनकी विरासत को कबूलना ही पड़ेगी, केवल अमेरिका में ही नहीं। दुनियाभर के लोकतंत्रों के नेता उनसे सीख ले सकते हैं। रिपब्लिकन उनकी छाया से आसानी से बाहर नहीं आने वाले हैं।

अमेरिका और पश्चिमी मीडिया के विद्वान तमाम राजनीतिक अनुभव और विद्वता के बावजूद ट्रम्पवाद के प्रभावों का पूरा आकलन करने में वैसे ही विफल रहे, जैसे भारत में कई लोग मोदीत्व को समझने में विफल रहे हैं। क्या इसकी वजह यह है कि हम अभी भी इस धारणा से मुक्त नहीं हुए कि चुनाव जीतने का एकमात्र उपाय लोगों के हालात में बेहतरी लाना ही है। क्या बिल क्लिंटन ने यह नहीं कहा था कि ‘यह अर्थव्यवस्था का मामला है भाई!’ अगर ऐसा है तो 2019 में जब अर्थव्यवस्था संकट में थी, तब भी मोदी पहले से ज्यादा बहुमत से वापस क्यों आए? या ट्रम्प के देश में जिस दिन कोरोना संक्रमण के दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा मामले सामने आए ठीक उस दिन ट्रम्प को इतने सारे वोट कैसे मिल गए?

इस सवाल को उलट कर देखें। माना कि आप अपनी जनता की हालत नहीं सुधार सकते, लेकिन क्या आप उसे ‘फील गुड’ का एहसास दे सकते हैं? यहां संस्कृति, धर्म व पहचान से जुड़ा संवेदनशील, भावनात्मक पहलू सामने आ जाता है। आज तमाम देशों में लोकतांत्रिक राजनीति में इसी की जीत हो रही है। इसीलिए इमानुएल मैक्रों सरीखे मध्यमार्गी को भी हम ऐसी बोली बोलते सुन रहे हैं। अपने अधिकारों के लिए बढ़ती सजगता इस लोकलुभावन लफ्फाजी को बढ़ावा दे रही है।

जरा गौर कीजिए कि सीएनएन के मशहूर एंकर एंडरसन कूपर ने ट्रम्प के लिए किन शब्दों का प्रयोग किया- एक मोटा-ताज़ा कछुआ समुद्रतट पर धूप में पेट के बल पड़ा है। क्या आप जानते हैं कि ट्रम्प के समर्थक इस टिप्पणी के बारे में क्या सोचते हैं? बेशक वे इसे इस बात का प्रमाण मानते हैं कि ट्रम्प कुलीनों के बारे में जो कहते हैं वह ठीक ही है। यह वैसा ही जैसे यहां भारत में अंग्रेजीभाषी लोग मोदी का मज़ाक उड़ाते हैं कि वे अंग्रेजी में ‘स्ट्रेंथ’ शब्द का हिज्जे सही नहीं लिख सकते। उनका यह मज़ाक मोदी के समर्थकों के आधार को, जो सांस्कृतिक पहचान और कुलीनवाद के प्रति नफरत से निर्मित हुआ है, उनके प्रति और निष्ठावान बनाता है। वैसे, ट्रम्प का तो मोदी के मुक़ाबले लाख गुना ज्यादा मज़ाक उड़ाया ही गया है, वह भी कानाफूसियों में नहीं बल्कि खुलकर। सो, अब तो आप समझ ही गए होंगे कि करीब आधा अमेरिका, जिसमें कामगारों का बड़ा अंश शामिल है, ट्रम्प के लिए वोट देने क्यों निकल गया था। (ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

