अभय कुमार दुबे का कॉलम:कम सीटों के बावजूद कमज़ोर नहीं हुए हैं नीतीश कुमार

एक घंटा पहले
अभय कुमार दुबे, सीएसडीएस, दिल्ली में प्रोफेसर और भारतीय भाषा कार्यक्रम के निदेशक

आम तौर पर कहा जा रहा है कि बिहार चुनाव में सीटें कम मिलने के कारण नीतीश कुमार की स्थिति कमज़ोर हो गई है। वे मुख्यमंत्री तो बन गए हैं, लेकिन उनकी बागडोर भाजपा के हाथों में रहेगी। यह भी हो सकता है कि साल-डेढ़ साल के बाद भाजपा उन्हें हटाकर मुख्यमंत्री की गद्दी अपने कब्जे में कर ले। राजनीति में होने के लिए तो कुछ भी हो सकता है, लेकिन क्या केेवल सीटें कम होने से नीतीश कुमार को कमज़ोर माना जा सकता है?

कम सीटें होने के बावजूद मुख्यमंत्री बनने की घटना नीतीश कुमार के साथ पहली बार नहीं होने जा रही है। खुद भाजपा उन्हें पहले भी कम सीटों के बावजूद मुख्यमंत्री बना चुकी है। 2015 के चुनाव में ही लालू यादव की पार्टी के पास ज्यादा सीटें थीं, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश ही बने थे। दरअसल, बिहार के राजनीतिक विन्यास में नीतीश कुुमार की शख्सियत और सामाजिक आधार की स्थिति कुछ इस तरह की है कि उन्हें मुख्यमंत्री बनाना उनके सहयोगी दलों की मजबूरी होती है। इस चुनाव के परिणामों को भी केवल सीटों की संख्या के रूप में पढ़ना नीतीश की इस क्षमता के साथ अन्याय और बिहार में भाजपा की राजनीतिक स्थिति को बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर आंकना होगा।

सीएसडीएस - लोकनीति के चुनाव-पश्चात सर्वेक्षण के आंकड़े पुष्टि करते हैं कि नीतीश कुमार की सीटें कम ज़रूर आई हैं, लेकिन उनके सामाजिक आधार ने उनका साथ नहीं छोड़ा है। कुर्मी बिरादरी ने 83% मतदान नीतीश के पक्ष में करके पूरे उत्साह के साथ एक बार फिर उनके नेतृत्व में अपना विश्वास जमाया है। राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठजोड़ (राजग) को कुइरी वोट और पचपनिया वोट (अति पिछड़ी जातियां जो तकरीबन 25% हैं) नीतीश की वजह से ही मिले हैं। सत्तारूढ़ गठजोड़ के प्रति स्त्रियों केे रुझान के पीछे भी नीतीश कुमार की ही शख्सियत है।

यह सर्वेक्षण स्पष्ट करता है कि वोटों के हस्तांतरण के मामले में नीतिश कुमार तो अपने जनाधार के वोट भाजपा को पूरी तरह से दिला पाए, लेकिन भाजपा ऊंची जातियों के अपने जनाधार के वोट नीतीश की पार्टी को पूरी तरह से दिलाने में नाकाम रही। यानी, नीतीश के वोटर उनके प्रति ज्यादा वफादार साबित हुए। जहां-जहां जनता दल (एकी) के उम्मीदवार खड़े थे, वहां-वहां ऊंची जातियों के वोटरों ने उन्हें भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के मुकाबले बीस से तीस प्रतिशत कम वोट दिया।

क्या ऊंची जातियां नीतीश से नाराज़ थीं, और अगर थीं तो क्या उनकी नाराज़गी जायज़ मानी जा सकती है? पिछले पंंद्रह साल में डेढ़ साल को छोड़कर नीतीश और भाजपा की सरकार ही रही है। इस दौर में सरकार के भीतर ऊंची जातियों की नुमाइंदगी लगातार बढ़ती रही है। त्रिवेदी सेंटर फॉर पॉलिटिकल डेटा के अनुसार 2020 में ऊंची जातियों का प्रतिनिधित्व पहले से भी अधिक है।

भाजपा के भीतर एक ख्याल इस तरह का है िक अगर पार्टी अकेले लड़ती तो बेहतर नतीजे ला सकती थी। लेकिन, भाजपा के रणनीतिकार इस हकीकत को अच्छी तरह से पहचानते हैं कि पार्टी को आज भी नीतीश के समर्थन-आधार की ज़रूरत है। मुख्यमंत्री पद हथियाने केे चक्कर में अगर नीतीश और भाजपा केे बीच आगे चलकर बदमज़गी भरा संबंध-भंग होता है तो नीतिश का जनाधार स्वाभाविक रूप से भाजपा के पाले में नहीं जाएगा। इसलिए उन्हेें आश्वस्त रखना भाजपा की मजबूरी है।

भले ही यह उनका आखिरी मुख्यमंत्रित्व हो, लेकिन वे आज भी इस हैसियत में हैं कि इस पद को अपनी शर्तों पर छोड़ सकें। वे कब हटेंगे, और बदले में भाजपा को उन्हें क्या देना होगा (उपराष्ट्रपति पद से लेकर किसी बड़े राज्य के गवर्नर तक)- इसे तय करने में नीतीश की पसंद की उपेक्षा करना फिलहाल भाजपा के बस की बात नहीं है।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं।)

