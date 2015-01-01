पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:विवाह में कोई एक डोनर नहीं और दूसरे के हाथ में भिक्षा पात्र नहीं

एक घंटा पहले
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

जगरनॉट प्रकाशन ने अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना की पत्नी ताहिरा कश्यप खुराना की चौथी किताब ‘द 12 कमैंडमेंट्स ऑफ बीइंग ए वुमन’ हाल ही में प्रकाशित की है। आयुष्मान और ताहिरा दोनों ही का जन्म चंडीगढ़ में हुआ है और स्कूल के दिनों में ही एक-दूसरे से परिचित हुए। आयुष्मान खुराना अभिनय करना चाहते थे और उन्हें अवसर भी मिल गए। फिल्म ‘विकी डोनर’ में अनुभवी अभिनेता अन्नू कपूर के साथ उन्होंने काम किया है। अन्नू कपूर अपने आप में अभिनय संस्था की तरह हैं। अत: संगत का प्रभाव पड़ा।

सफलता मिलते ही उन्होंने बचपन की साथी और वाद-विवाद में प्रतिद्वंद्वी रहीं ताहिरा कश्यप से विवाह कर लिया मुंबई में दोनों ने प्रारंभिक वर्ष सुख से काटे। शादी के बाद ताहिरा को धीरे यह समझ में आने लगा कि वे जिस व्यक्ति को वर्षों से जानती हैं, उसकी असलियत कुछ और है।

प्रेम के समय दोनों ही व्यक्ति अपना श्रेष्ठतम अभिव्यक्त करते हुए अपने भीतर ‘हाइड’ को छिपाकर ‘जैकल’ को प्रस्तुत करते हैं परंतु विवाह के बाद मुखौटे गिरने लगते हैं। राजनीति एकमात्र क्षेत्र है, जिसमें व्यक्ति ताउम्र मुखौटा धारण किए रखता है। धीरे-धीरे मुखौटा ही मनुष्य बन जाता है।

श्रीमती खुराना यह समझ गईं कि उसने अपने वाद-विवाद के प्रतिद्वंद्वी से ही विवाह किया और वह दुश्मन के साथ ही रह रही हैं। एक अमेरिकन फिल्म का नाम था ‘स्लीपिंग विद एनिमी’ उनके विवाहित जीवन में श्रीमती खुराना को बहुत कुछ समझ आ गया। आयुष्मान को श्रेष्ठ युवा कलाकार का पुरस्कार दिया जाना था। दोनों साथ गए। कार से उतरते समय दोनों हाथ में हाथ थामे लाल कालीन पर मुख्य द्वार तक जा रहे थे। जैसे ही मीडिया की चकाचौंध ने उन्हें घेरा, आयुष्मान ने अपनी पत्नी का हाथ छोड़ दिया और वह तालियों के हवाई कालीन पर अकेले ही उड़ने लगा।

स्पर्श एक भाषा है जिसमें मनुष्य की असलियत अभिव्यक्त हो जाती है। सितारों के इर्द-गिर्द एक आभा मंडल रचा जाता है। प्रकाश के इस घेरे में जादुई परिवर्तन करने की ताकत होती है। यह लोकप्रियता के प्रकाश का घेरा पृथ्वी की तरह ही गुरुत्वाकर्षण शक्ति रखता है। महान चार्ली चैपलिन की ‘लाइम लाइट’ इस विषय पर रचा महाकाव्य है। श्रीमती खुराना उसी क्षण समझ गईं कि अब उनके बीच सदियों का फासला बन चुका है।

ज्ञातव्य है कि कुछ वर्ष पूर्व ओमपुरी की दूसरी पत्नी ने ओमपुरी पर एक किताब लिखी थी। यह किताब ओमपुरी पर चलाए गए शस्त्र की तरह थी। इसमें बड़ी मारक शक्ति थी। किताब में लिखने वाली ने तेजाब उंडेल दिया था। यह हत्या के प्रयास की तरह था। लिखने वाले का इरादा विध्वंस करने का था परंतु श्रीमती ताहिरा खुराना की किताब कातिलाना नहीं है। अगर है भी तो भी इसे अदालत में गैरइरादतन दुर्घटना ही साबित किया जा सकता है। पत्नी और पति दोनों के ही पक्ष पूरी तरह जानने के पहले किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंचा जा सकता। सच तो यह है कि सच जानने की आवश्यकता ही नहीं है। सारे ही मामले आधी हकीकत आधा अफसाना होते हैं।

प्राय: शादियां गुरिल्ला युद्ध की तरह हैं। आक्रमण करने के बाद लोग अपनी कमजोरियों और कुंठाओं की पहाड़ियों की कंदराओं में छुप जाते हैं। दरअसल दो साथ रहने वालों को समान विचारधारा का होना जरूरी नहीं है। अपनी निजता की रक्षा करते हुए भी साथ रहा जा सकता है।

दरअसल यह रिश्ता एक समझौता नहीं है। अगर प्रेम और विश्वास है तो राजनैतिक और सामाजिक समस्याओं पर विचार अलग ही नहीं एक-दूसरे के विरोधी भी हो सकते हैं। रिश्ता अगर बोझ बन जाए तो उसे ढोना आवश्यक नहीं है। एक से विचार नहीं होने पर भी एक-दूसरे के अवचेतन में ऐसे शामिल हो जैसे कोई दूसरा नहीं। शादी और उसके रीति-रिवाज़ों पर बहुत फिल्में बनी हैं परंतु वे सब परीकथाएं हैं। प्रेम से जन्मी आपसी समझदारी पर यह विवाह संस्था टिकी रह सकती है। विवाह में कोई एक डोनर नहीं और दूसरे के हाथ में भिक्षा पात्र नहीं।

