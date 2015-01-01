पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनुपमा चोपड़ा का कॉलम:अब हुनर के सामने कथित आम चेहरा मायने नहीं रखता

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनुपमा चोपड़ा, संपादक, FilmCompanion.in

आज मैं ऐसे कलाकारों की बात करना चाहूंगी, जो लगातार अपने काम से लोगों को इंप्रेस करते रहे हैं। जिन्होंने टैलेंट के चलते अपने कथित आम लुक को जीत के आड़े नहीं आने दिया। जैसे राजकुमार राव। वो इस दीवाली की शान रहे। उनकी दो फिल्में ‘छलांग’ और ‘लूडो’ रिलीज हुईं। ‘छलांग’ सामान्य थी, मगर जिस शिद्दत से उन्होंने अदायगी की, उससे फिल्म को अलग ऊंचाई मिली।

ठीक ऐसे ही लूडो में भी उनका काम जानदार है। मिथुन के फैन वाले किरदार को उन्होंने बखूबी निभाया। वो किरदार पूरी तरह सीरियस सुर में रहता है, मगर उसे देख हंसी छूटती है। दोनों बिल्कुल विपरीत मिजाज के किरदार हैं, मगर राजकुमार की एक्टिंग की रेंज ने उन्हें दिलचस्प बनाया। यह रातोंरात नहीं हुआ है। शुरुआती रिजेक्शंस उन्हें भी झेलने पड़े। जैसा नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी के साथ होता था। लोग उन्हें यह कहकर काम नहीं देते थे कि उनका चेहरा जरा अपरंपरागत है। नवाज उन मेकर्स को जवाब देते कि उनका चेहरा तो 80% उन इंसानों के चेहरे जैसा है, जो भारतीय हैं।

राजकुमार राव को भी यह सब झेलना पड़ा। उन्होंने एक बार कहा था कि वे कॅरिअर की शुरुआत में पूरे दिन ऑडिशन देते रहते थे। ज्यादातर रिजेक्ट हो जाते थे। मगर वे हताश नहीं होते थे। रात सोने से पहले कोई स्क्रिप्ट पढ़ते, कोई फिल्म देखते। फिर सोते। ताकि उनका एक्टर बनने का सपना जागृत रहे। आज वे वह सपना जी रहे हैं। उनमें आर्टिस्ट वाली भूख बड़ी तेज है कि उन्हें ग्रेट सिनेमा या परफॉर्मेंस बनाना है। हालांकि बहुत दफे ग्रेट सिनेमा नहीं बन पाता। पर राजकुमार की खासियत है कि वे एवरेज फिल्म को भी दिलचस्प बना देते हैं। जैसी छलांग थी। लूडो को मिलाकर उन्होंने फिर इस बात को रेखांकित कर दिया कि वे यह सब करने में माहिर हैं।

अब तथाकथित आम से चेहरे को ऑडिएंस स्वीकार कर रही है। वह भी बतौर हीरो। दर्शक भी उन सबसे जुड़ाव महसूस कर रहे हैं। उन्हें समझ आ गया है कि हीरो सिर्फ लार्जर दैन लाइफ वाला ही नहीं होता। खूबसूरती के पैमाने बदल गए हैं। उन्हें देखने का नजरिया अलग हो चुका है। वह इसलिए कि एक हीरो अगर बहुत अच्छा एक्टर हो तो कथित आम चेहरा भी लोगों को खास लगने लगता है।

इस चीज को बच्चन साहब ने पचास साल पहले किया था। शुरुआत में तो उन्हें भी लंबूजी जैसे तंज झेलने पड़े थे। अमिताभ बच्चन ने मगर टैलेंट से खूबसूरती के मायने बदल दिए। जो मेकर्स उस वक्त इन ट्रैडिशनल चीजों से खूबसूरती परिभाषित करते थे, उन्हें खुद को बदलना पड़ा। जो टिपिकल खूबसूरती का पैमाना था, उसके तहत धर्मेंद्र, ऋषि कपूर आदि आते थे।

अब ऋतिक रोशन, जॉन अब्राहम आदि हैं। अजय देवगन भी कथित तौर पर शुरुआत में उस आम चेहरे से ताल्लुक रखते थे। पर फिर जब उन्होंने बाइक पर अपने अंदाज में फ्लिक कर जो एंट्री मारी तो लोग उनके दीवाने हो गए। तथाकथित आम या खास लुक मायने नहीं रखने लगा। आज तक लोग उस सीन को नहीं भूलते।

अब ऑडिएंस और हमारे स्टार्स भी बदल गए हैं। मुझसे मनोज बाजपेयी ने कहा था, ‘आयुष्मान, राजकुमार, नवाज, पंकज त्रिपाठी सब कहते हैं कि उन्हें मनोज बाजपेयी के कारण जगह मिली है।’ मनोज बाजपेयी अक्सर कहा करते हैं कि वो जरा जल्दी आ गए इंडस्‍ट्री में। वो इस दौर में आए होते तो जो कुछ राजकुमार राव, आयुष्मान आदि कर रहे हैं, वह सब वो भी कर रहे होते। इन सबका लुक भी ‘बॉय नेक्स्ट डोर’ का था, पर सफलता ‘लार्जर दैन लाइफ।’

कई बार हालांकि हार्डकोर कमर्शियल फिल्म बन रही है तो वहां बिल्कुल हैंडसम सितारों की दरकार रहती है। जो अपने डोले शोले, डील-डौल से लार्जर दैन लाइफ लगते रहते हैं। जैसे ‘वॉर’ के लिए ऋतिक रोशन या‍ फिर टाइगर श्रॉफ की जरूरत होती है। ताकि वैसे दर्शक भी एंटरटेन हो सकें, जिन्हें काले चश्मों में हेलीकॉप्टर से हीरो उतरे तो रोमांच की अनुभूति हो। ऑडिएंस बिल्कुल मदहोश हो जाए। वैसे सेटअप का मकसद ही एस्केपिस‍ट एंटरटेनमेंट है। वहां तो लार्जर दैन लाइफ हीरो चाहिए ही।

राजकुमार राव आदि की तरह ही अविनाश तिवारी बहुत अच्छे एक्टर हैं। ‘मुक्काबाज’ वाले विनीत कुमार सिंह बहुत अच्छे एक्टर हैं। विजय वर्मा ब्रिलिएंट एक्टर हैं। ऐसे और भी नाम हैं, जो डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म के चलते नाम और दाम दोनों कमा रहे हैं।
(ये लेखिका के अपने विचार हैं)

