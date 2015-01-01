पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:हमारी सावधानी, सजगता व अपने ही लोगों की सुरक्षा का भाव दीपावली का वास्तविक प्रकाश होगा

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

जीवन कभी रुकता नहीं है। बीमारी गई नहीं और दीपावली आ गई। यही जीवन का सच है। इस बार ऐसी दीपावली मनाई जाए, ऐसे दीये जलाए जाएं कि उनकी रोशनी में और कुछ दिखे न दिखे, वह वायरस जरूर दिख जाए जिसके कारण पूरी दुनिया आहत हो गई। ऋषि-मुनियों ने दीपोत्सव को प्रकाश उत्सव इसीलिए कहा है कि हमारे भीतर ऐसा प्रकाश हो जो दुर्गुण देख सके।

यह व्यवस्था भारतीय संस्कृति में ही है। इसीलिए हमने शिक्षा से ऊपर विद्या को रखा। शिक्षा में प्रगति है, विद्या में प्रकाश है। आज एक ऐसी रोशनी की आवश्यकता है जिसमें हम देख सकें कोविड-19 वायरस कैसे आ रहा है? हमारी सावधानी, सजगता व अपने ही लोगों की सुरक्षा का भाव दीपावली का वास्तविक प्रकाश होगा। यदि असावधान हैं तो दीया जलाने के बाद भी अंधेरा रहेगा।

दीपावली पूजन में लक्ष्मीजी के आसपास गणेश जी, कुबेर व अन्य देवता भी दिखेंगे। लक्ष्मीजी परमात्मा हैं, बाकी देवता हैं और हम मनुष्य हैं। मनुष्य में सद्गुण हो तो देवत्व प्राप्त होता है। लेकिन, देवता पर रुकना नहीं है, परमात्मा तक पहुंचना है। जब उनतक पहुंचते हैं तब ही आप जीवन को सही अर्थ में जानते हैं, जीते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें