हरिवंश का कॉलम:युवाओं का सब्र घट रहा है, अब जीवन को सरल बनाना जरूरी है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरिवंश, राज्यसभा के उपसभापति

जीने की कोई नई राह है क्या? या जिस रास्ते दुनिया चल रही है, वही एकमात्र लीक है? यह सवाल, मनुष्य के उद्भव से अब तक यक्ष प्रश्न के रूप में है। दुनिया इतनी समृद्ध कभी नहीं रही, जो पिछले 50 सालों में है। पर समाजशास्त्री, चिंतक, विश्लेषक या राजनेता समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि बदलाव के बड़े आंदोलन क्यों नहीं उभर रहे हैं?

60 के दशक में पेरिस के सोर्बोन शिक्षा केंद्र से निकला छात्र आंदोलन, दुनिया में पसर गया। 60-70 के दशक में ही पश्चिम का हिप्पी आंदोलन यथास्थिति के खिलाफ युवा विद्रोह माना गया। ‘द बीटल्स’ रॉक बैंड, संसार में बीटल मेनिया बना। दुनिया ने इसे ‘काउंटर कल्चरल मूवमेंट’ माना। पश्चिम की भौतिक समृद्धि से ऊब का विस्फोट।

हाल के दशकों में ऐसा कोई नया विचार या आंदोलन नहीं दिखता। सोशल मीडिया समेत नई टेक्नोलॉजी मानव सृजन की प्रेरक है या नाशक? बाजार, पूंजी, भौतिक सुविधाएं, इंद्रिय सुख या आधुनिक दौर, इंसान की चाहत की नई दुनिया गढ़ रहे हैं या खत्म कर रहे हैं? कुछ पुराने दार्शनिक ऐसा मानते हैं।

महज तीन वर्ष पहले, ऐसे ही एक अनोखे चिंतक, हेनरी डेविड थोरो की 200वीं वर्षगांठ हुई। ‘द यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ शिकागो’ प्रेस की एक विद्वान अध्येता प्रो. लौरा दासोव वॉल्स ने नए सिरे से उनकी जीवनी लिखी (हेनरी डेविड थोरो: ए लाइफ: लौरा दासोव वॉल्स)। लौरा कहती हैं, ‘हमारी बेचैन आदर्शवादी टीनएजर्स पीढ़ी के मस्तिष्क को थोरो की इस पंक्ति ने बांध लिया।’

थोरो का कथन है ‘मैं इस धरती पर 30 वर्ष जी चुका हूं, पर मुझे अब भी अपने वरिष्ठों से महत्वपूर्ण या ईमानदार सुझाव या आंशिक सच्चे सुझाव का पहला शब्दांश सुनना है’। आशय है थोरो के जीवन के 30 वर्ष हो जाने के बाद भी उन्हें कोई जीने की सही राह या तरकीब नहीं बता पाया। लौरा को जिस पंक्ति ने आकर्षित किया, उस पुस्तक का नाम था ‘वालडेन एंड सिविल डिसोबीडीअन्स’, लेखक- थोरो।

इस रचना की 150वीं वर्षगांठ पर, नया संस्करण छपा। मशहूर अमेरीकी लेखक जॉन उपदीके ने इसकी प्रस्तावना लिखी। कहा, सूचना आक्रमण, अतिशय टीवी मनोरंजन व टेक्नोलॉजी के दौर में इस पुस्तक की प्रासंगिकता बढ़ी है। कारण, थोरो जिस जीवन की चर्चा करते हैं, उसमें सिर्फ निहायत जरूरी चीजें ही बच जाती हैं। अब जीवन को अतिशय सरल बनाने की आवश्यकता महसूस हो रही है। इसलिए मौजूदा मानस थोरो की ‘वालडेन’ पढ़ने के लिए प्रेरित हो रहा है।

कम लोगों को पता है, युवा गांधी को जिन चार दार्शनिकों ने (इमर्सन, थोरो, टॉलस्टाय, जॉन रस्किन) प्रभावित किया, उनमें 32 वर्षीय थोरो का यह लेख है ‘ऑन द ड्यूटी ऑफ सिविल डिसोबीडीअन्स’। युवा गांधी को थोरो के लेखन ने जीवन की न्यूनतम जरूरी चीजों के साथ जीने का सूत्र भी दिया। ‘वालडेन’ में एक अंश है, ‘इंसान ज्यों-ज्यों जीवन को अधिकाधिक सादा बनाता जाएगा, त्यों-त्यों संसार के नियम व विधानों की उलझनें, उसके लिए सुलझती जाएंगी। तब उसके लिए एकांत, एकांत न रहेगा। गरीबी, गरीबी न रहेगी।’ उनका सूत्र था, खुद को पहचानो। वे कहते थे कि आज छह दिन काम होता है, एक दिन रविवार की छुट्टी। यह क्रम बदलना चाहिए। छह दिन छुट्टी होनी चाहिए, एक दिन का काम।

थोरो फक्कड़ थे। पर इसके पीछे जीवन दर्शन था। वे मानव जीवन का सत्व पाना चाहते थे। थोरो ने अपने लिए अध्यापन चुना। पर रास नहीं आया। पेंसिल बनाना सीखा। प्रयोग करके नई पेंसिल ईजाद की। बोस्टन की प्रदर्शनी में वह ब्रिटेन की सर्वोत्तम पेंसिलों में पाई गई। लोगों को लगा थोरो पेंसिल के व्यापार से धनाढ्य हो जाएंगे। थोरो का जवाब था, ‘अब मैं पेंसिल क्यों बनाऊं? जो काम एक बार दिखलाया, उसे बार-बार क्यों करूं?’ सबकुछ छोड़कर वे प्रकृति के साथ रहने में रम गए, अकेले। एक जगह कहते हैं ‘यदि तुम किसी आदमी को विश्वास दिलाना चाहते हो कि वह गलत रास्ते पर है, तो उसका उपाय यही है कि तुम ठीक मार्ग का अनुसरण करो, पर उसे विश्वास दिलाने की चिंता मत करो’।

भारतीय ग्रंथों का उन पर गहरा असर था। एक जगह वे कहते हैं, ‘गीता की तुलना में हमारा मौजूदा संसार तथा उसका साहित्य तुच्छ लगता है। कभी-कभी मुझे शक होता है कि गीता की फिलॉसफी, मानव जीवन के वर्तमान अस्तित्व से पहले की है। कारण, हमारे विचारों की धरातल से यह काफी ऊंची नजर आती है’। वे मांस खाने के विरोधी थे। सिगरेट नहीं पीते थे। वे कहते हैं, ‘बुद्धिमानों के लिए एक ही पेय पदार्थ सर्वश्रेष्ठ है, शुद्ध जल’। एक महिला ने उन्हें चटाई भेंट की। उन्होंने कहा, ‘मैडम मेरे घर में इतनी जगह नहीं कि इस चटाई को रख सकूं और न मेरे पास इतना वक्त ही है कि इसको झाड़ कर साफ कर सकूं’। चटाई वापस कर दी। इस तरह वह मानते थे कि बुराई की जड़ प्रारंभ में ही काट देनी चाहिए। भेंट या उपहार वह स्वीकारते ही नहीं थे।

आज स्पर्धा का दौर है। युवक, ‘एवरीथिंग नाऊ’ (सब कुछ तत्काल) जीवन दर्शन से आकर्षित हैं। सब्र घट रहा, धैर्य चुक रहा। ‘दुनिया मुट्‌ठी में’ की भावना प्रेरक बन रही है। तब थोरो पर बीच-बीच में नई बहस होना, यह संकेत है कि दुनिया अब भी बेचैन है। (ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

