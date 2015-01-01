पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल का कॉलम:हिंदू सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान संग्रहालय बनाने की योजना, जुटाया जा रहा इतिहास

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल

केन्द्र सरकार हिंदू सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान संग्रहालय बनाने की योजना बना रही है। इसके तहत सम्राट पृथ्वीराज राज चौहान से संबंधित विस्तृत इतिहास एकत्र किया जाएगा। किला राय पिथौरा (पृथ्वीराज) को भी विकसित किया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई, छत्रपति शिवाजी और अन्य बड़े सेनानियों की प्रतिमाएं और इतिहास भी जुटाया जा रहा है।

कोरोना लील गया सत्र!

आमतौर पर संसद सत्र का शीतकालीन सत्र नवम्बर के तीसरे सप्ताह में शुरू होता है और दिसम्बर के तीसरे सप्ताह में समाप्त होता है। लेकिन इस बार अभी तक कोई तैयारी, कोई सुगबुगाहट नजर नहीं आ रही है। कानाफूसी में सुना गया है कि इस बार का शीतकालीन सत्र रद्द किया जा सकता है और इसे जनवरी में होने वाले बजट सत्र के साथ आयोजित किया जा सकता है। कारण वही- कोरोना। संसद के अधिकांश वरिष्ठ सदस्य आ नहीं रहे हैं। सारी पार्टियां पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव में व्यस्त हैं। पिछले सत्र में भी बड़ी संख्या में सदस्य अनुपस्थित रहे थे। यह सत्र भी बहुत अल्पजीवी रहा था।

भगवान पैसे दे दो, ब्याज मत लो

आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगन मोहन रेड्डी के सामने कड़की का संकट है। आमदनी अठन्नी, वादे रुपैया वाले। ऐसे में रेड्डी की नजर भगवान तिरुपति बालाजी की हुंडी पर है। लेकिन तिरुमला तिरुपति देवस्थानम ट्रस्ट के कई ट्रस्टी मंदिर के पैसों को आंध्र की सरकारी प्रतिभूतियों मंे जमा करने के इच्छुक नहीं हैं। उधर जगन सरकार का दबाव है। मंदिर के ट्रस्टियों ने दिल्ली से मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने की गुहार की है। सुना गया है कि पीएमओ को इस मामले में शामिल होने में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है। अब तक मंदिर का धन राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंकों में जमा किया जाता रहा है। लेकिन उसमें ब्याज दर केवल 5.5 प्रतिशत है। तिरुपति फाइनेंस विंग ने प्रस्ताव दिया है कि यह पैसा केंद्रीय सरकार के किसी भी फंड में डाल दें, तो 7 प्रतिशत ब्याज मिलेगा। मंदिर का पैसा यदि केंद्र या राज्य सरकार में जमा हो, तो सरकार उसका सुरक्षा जमा के रूप का उपयोग कर सकती है, लेकिन मंदिर ट्रस्ट इस पर जगन सरकार से ब्याज चाहता है।

ओ माछेर रे...

पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व ने पांच विशेष प्रभारी या पर्यवेक्षक चुने हैं। इन पांच पांडवों में से एक सुनील देवधर हैं। सुनील पिछले त्रिपुरा विधानसभा चुनाव के प्रभारी थे। प्रचारक रहे हैं और नागपुर के बहुत करीबी थे। त्रिपुरा में संघ के कार्यक्रमों में सुनील देवधर ने मेनू में चावल और माछ (मछली) करी पेश की। संघ में मनाही नहीं है, लेकिन मांसाहार चला भी नहीं है। देवधर का कहना है कि पूर्वोत्तर में फिश करी तो अनिवार्य ही है। अब पश्चिम बंगाल में वह क्या करेंगे? चावल और माछेर झोल?

कैमियो ही नहीं, हीरो भी

किरीट सोमैया की खोजपरक काफी गहरी रहती है। वह बीजेपी के अपने शौरी-स्वामी-मूर्ति सब कुछ हैं। यूपी की राजनीति में आज भी उनके नाम का आतंक है। अब महाराष्ट्र की राजनीतिक फिल्म में वह कैमियो अंदाज में धर्मेंद्र बने हैं। लेकिन इस बार अंतर यह है मुंबई भूमि सौदे मामले पर किरीट सोमैया की शिकायत पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय कार्यवाही करने जा रहा है।

चलते-चलते - इतना लंबा ड्रग कनेक्शन! प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने सुशांत सिंह मामले में हंगरी सरकार को एक पत्र लिखकर जवाब मांगा है। पता चला है कि ड्रग कनेक्शन हंगरी तक गया हुआ है।

