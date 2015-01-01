पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रश्मि बंसल का कॉलम:प्रार्थना करें कि प्रेमचंद की ये कहानी बीते कल का किस्सा ही रहे

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रश्मि बंसल, लेखिका और स्पीकर

प्रेमचंद की कहानियां सबने बचपन में स्कूल सिलेबस में ज़रूर पढ़ी होंगी। तब तो वो चैप्टर बड़े बोर लगते थे। एक तो हिंदी इतनी शुद्ध, ऊपर से गांवों का माहौल। कहां हम शहरी बच्चों को वो रास आती। और अब सबसे बड़ी बात, इतनी दुख भरी। परीक्षा दी, पास हुए और भूल गए।

हाल में मैंने प्रेमचंद की एक कहानी फिर से पढ़ी। कहानी का नाम है ‘कफ़न’। शायद आप लोगों को याद ना हो, इसलिए संक्षेप में बता देती हूं। शुरुआत में माधव और उसके पिता घीसू सर्दी की रात में घर के बाहर अलाव के सामने बैठकर आलू सेंक रहे हैं। कुटिया में से माधव की बीवी बुधिया की चीखने की आवाज़ आ रही है। वो प्रसव में तड़प रही है।

घीसू अपने बेटे से कहता है कि लगता है बचेगी नहीं, जा बहू को देख आ। उस पर माधव कहता है कि मरना है तो वो जल्दी से मर क्यूं नहीं जाती। वो अपनी बीवी को इस हालत में देखने कतराता है। और ये भी डर है कि अंदर गया तो बापू दो-चार आलू दबा लेंगे। वो आलू जो ये नालायक खुद किसी और के खेत से चोरी करके लाए थे।

फिर, लेखक हमें हल्के से बताते हैं कि बाप-बेेटा बेहद आलसी हैं। गांवों में काम की कमी नहीं पर ये काम करना नहीं चाहते। उनकी रेपुटेशन ऐसी है कि उन्हें कोई काम देता भी नहीं। मगर आलस के पीछे उनकी सोच ये थी कि जो आदमी मेहनत करता है, उसके हालात कोई हमसे ज्यादा बेहतर नहीं। समाज इस तरह से है, तो हम भी समाज के कायदे नहीं निभाएंगे।

खैर, अगली सुबह बुधिया मर चुकी है, अब बाप-बेटे को उसके क्रिया कर्म का इंतजार करना होगा। इधर-उधर से पैसा मांगना होगा। जमींदार उनसे चिढ़ते हुए भी दो रुपया उनकी तरफ फेंक देता है। और लोग कुछ पैसा, लकड़ियां वगैरह दे देते हैं। पांच रुपए के साथ दोनों पहुंचते हैं बाज़ार, एक कफ़न खरीदना है। मगर दिमाग़ में एक सवाल है कि जो मर गया है, उसे कपड़े की जरूरत क्या? कफ़न तो जल जाएगा। इसलिए क्यों ना हम इस पैसे का सही इस्तेमाल करें। वो पहुंचते हैं मधुशाला में और साथ ही बढ़िया पूरी और कलेजियों का भी आनंद लेते हैं। भरपेट और मनपसंद खाना सालों बाद मिल रहा था..जैसे बीस साल पहले, ठाकुर की शादी के भोज में।

एक भिखारी बाप-बेटे को खाना खाते हुए देख रहा है। घीसू उसे भी कुछ बची हुई पूरी दे देता है, कहता है जिसकी मेहनत की कमाई है वो तो मर गई। पर उसको आशीर्वाद दे। जाते-जाते भी हमारी ज़िंदगी की सबसे बड़ी लालसा पूरी कर गई। उसको जरूर वैकुंठ मिलेगा। वो वैकुंठ की रानी बनेगी। मैं ये लाइन पढ़ रही हूं और एक तरफ इनकी हरकतों पर आश्चर्य होता है। लेकिन दूसरी तरफ ये अहसास कि हालात आदमी को मजबूर करता है। जिसको रोज खाने का ठिकाना नहीं और आगे कोई परिवर्तन की उम्मीद नहीं, वो इंसान से हैवान बन सकता है। इस कहानी को पढ़ते हुए हमारे समाज के खोखलेपन का तीव्र अहसास होता है।

ये कहानी प्रेमंचद ने लिखी थी 1936 में। आज 2020 में भी हमारे बीच हजारों, सैकड़ों माधव और घीसू मौजूद हैं। शायद आज माधव मैट्रिक पास हो, लेकिन गांवों में उसके लायक कोई नौकरी नहीं। बुधिया को आज भी डॉक्टर का इलाज नसीब नहीं। और जमींदार के खेत में आज भी किसान चंद रुपयों के लिए अपना पसीना बहा रहा है।

मैं निराशावादी नहीं, मैं ये नहीं कहती कि अस्सी साल में कोई बदलाव नहीं। लेकिन उसकी रफ्तार बहुत ही धीमी है। अगर माधव और बुधिया का बच्चा आज पैदा होता है, तो उसे स्कूल के मिड-डे मील का लालच है। क्योंकि उसे घर में भरपेट खाना नहीं मिलता। ये सोचने की बात है कि अनाज की कमी नहीं, लेकिन लोगों तक पहुंचाने में हम सफल नहीं।

दिवाली के पहले इस मुद्दे पर सोचकर आपको शायद असहज महसूस हो रहा हो। जो ये लेख पढ़ रहे हैं वो काफी सक्षम होंगे। आप इस पावन पर्व पर एक जरूरतमंद परिवार को मनपसंद, भरपेट खाना जरूर खिलाएं और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करें कि एक दिन प्रेमचंद की ये कहानी पुराने जमाने का गया-बीता किस्सा लगे।

(ये लेखिका के अपने विचार हैं।)

