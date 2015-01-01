पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शमिका रवि का कॉलम:दुनिया में टीके बना रही संस्थाओं के साथ सरकार साथ-साथ चल रही, क्योंकि यह ऐसा संकट नहीं जिसमें सिर्फ कंपनी पर निर्भर रहा जाए

36 मिनट पहले
शमिका रवि, प्रधानमंत्री की इकोनॉमिक एडवाइजरी काउंसिल की पूर्व सदस्य।

एक तरफ देश में कोरोना के एक्टिव मामलों में कमी आई है। दूसरी तरफ रोजाना वैक्सीन से जुड़ीं खबरें आ रही हैं। इनके बीच हमें याद रखना चाहिए कि अभी भी हमें बेहद सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। यह एक संक्रामक रोग है और इसके नंबर बेहद तेजी से बढ़ते हैं।

हम कोरोना के मामले में शुरू से ‘सेवेन डे मूविंग एवरेज’ देखते हैं। यह लंबी अवधि का ट्रेंड बताता है। इसके अनुसार अभी औसतन 30 हजार केस प्रतिदिन आ रहे हैं। यह गर्मियों के महीनों की तुलना में काफी कम है। दूसरी तरफ इन सबके बीच वैक्सीन की खबरें सुकून देती हैं। हालांकि यह सबके लिए समय पर उपलब्ध हो इसमें कई तरह की चुनौतियां हैं।

मुझे ऐसा लगता है कि देश में वैक्सीन पॉलिसी में कोई एक वैक्सीन ही नहीं होगी। भारत बायोटेक और आईसीएमआर मिलकर एक टीका विकसित कर रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ भारतीय कंपनी सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑक्सफोर्ड के साथ मिलकर टीका बना रही है, इसका उत्पादन भी लोकल है। ऐसे में इन दो कंपनियों के टीके संभवतः देश में ज्यादा इस्तेमाल किए जाएंगे।

भारत बायोटेक का सैंपल साइज 30 हजार के करीब है। वे कई शहरों में ट्रायल कर रहे हैं। उसके ट्रायल का तीसरा चरण शुरू हो चुका है। यानी जब इसके परिणाम आएंगे, इसको रिव्यू किया जाएगा तब तक इसमें करीब एक माह से ज्यादा समय लग जाएगा। लेकिन भारत बायोटेक स्वदेशी है और उसके पास टीके के निर्माण की बड़ी क्षमता है।

ऐसे में यदि इसकी एफिकेसी (प्रभाव) अच्छी रहती है और दाम कम रहते हैं तो यह वैक्सीन अधिकांश भारतीयों को संक्रमण से बचा सकती है। इसी तरह सीरम भी कम समय में बहुत बड़ी संख्या में टीके का निर्माण करने की क्षमता रखती है।

इन सबके बीच सरकार वैक्सीन के वितरण को लेकर क्या नीति अपनाती है यह बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। क्योंकि भारत जैसे विशाल देश में अंतिम व्यक्ति तक टीका पहुंचाना इतना आसान नहीं है। मेरे हिसाब से सरकार को इसमें प्राइवेट प्लेयर्स को टीके लगाने की इजाजत देनी चाहिए। सभी लोगों को फ्री टीका देने का कोई लॉजिक नहीं है।

सरकार को गरीबों को यह टीका मुफ्त में मुहैया करवाना चाहिए लेकिन बाजार में यह आम आदमी के खरीदने के लिए भी उपलब्ध होना चाहिए। ऐसे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग कम समय में टीका लगवा सकते हैं। अभी देश में बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे लोग मौजूद हैं, जो टीके के लिए पैसा खर्च करने के लिए तैयार हैं।

क्योंकि ये टीके ज्यादा महंगे नहीं हैं इसलिए इसे मध्यमवर्गीय लोग भी खरीदने की क्षमता रखते हैं। उन्हें लगता है कि यदि थोड़ा पैसा खर्च करके जल्द से जल्द सुरक्षा मिले तो वे इसके लिए तैयार हैं। आज देश में 75 फीसदी ओपीडी प्राइवेट है। वैक्सीन भी इसी श्रेणी में आती है। आप डॉक्टर के पास जाएंगे और वो आपकी सेहत के बारे में कुछ जानकारियां लेकर आपको टीका लगा देंगे। ऐसे में सरकारी चैनल से हर आदमी तक वैक्सीन पहुंचने में समय लग सकता है।

दूसरी बात हमें ध्यान रखनी चाहिए कि कोरोना एक संक्रामक बीमारी है। इसलिए दुनियाभर में वैक्सीन का सही वितरण बेहद जरूरी है। कई अमीर देश वैक्सीन रिसर्च में अरबों डॉलर झोंक कर बैठे हैं। वहीं भारत जैसे देशों की उत्पादन क्षमता अच्छी है। लेकिन दुनिया के कई देश ऐसे हैं जहां सभी को कोरोना का टीका उपलब्ध करवाना बड़ी चुनौती है।

इन्होंने रिसर्च में ज्यादा पैसे भी नहीं लगाए हैं और न ही इनकी कोई उत्पादन क्षमता है। इसलिए डब्ल्यूएचओ और गावी (ग्लोबल अलायंस फॉर वैक्सीन एंड इम्यूनाइजेशन) जैसे संगठनों की जिम्मेदारी यहां बढ़ जाती है। कोरोना दुनियाभर में बराबर से नहीं फैला है। सभी देशों की टेस्टिंग क्षमता भी बराबर नहीं है। इसलिए अफ्रीका के कई देशों में केस कम हैं, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है कि वहां टीके की जरूरत नहीं है।

अफ्रीका और लैटिन अमेरिका जैसी जगहों पर कई देश ऐसे हैं जिनको प्राथमिकता पर वैक्सीन मिलना जरूरी है। अन्यथा संक्रमण रुकना मुश्किल है। क्योंकि ऐसा नहीं हो सकता है कि आप अपने देश में टीकाकरण करके सीमाओं को बंद कर लें। कोरोना वैक्सीन ग्लोबल पब्लिक गुड्स में शामिल है। जैसे जलवायु परिवर्तन है। इसमें सभी देशों का शामिल होना जरूरी है।

इसलिए इसके लिए ग्लोबल रेग्यूलेटरी प्रोटोकॉल बनना चाहिए। अलग-अलग देशों में अलग-अलग शर्तों के साथ टीकों को अनुमति दी जा रही है। ऐसे में एक कॉमन प्रोटोकॉल बेहद जरूरी है। आप देखेंगे कि दुनियाभर में टीके बना रही संस्थाओं के साथ सरकार साथ-साथ चल रही है। उसे पता है कि यह ऐसा संकट नहीं है जिसमें टीके के रिसर्च या उत्पादन के लिए सिर्फ कंपनी पर निर्भर रहा जाए।

सरकारें इन कंपनियों के रिसर्च में भारी पैसा निवेश कर रही हैं। इन्हें हर तरह की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवा रही हैं। ट्रायल में मदद कर रही हैं और आपातकालीन स्थिति में उपयोग की इजाजत भी दे रही हैं। इससे पता चलता है कि पूरी दुनिया में सभी के लिए टीका उपलब्ध होना कितना जरूरी है। और यह बड़ी चुनौती भी है।
(यह लेखिका के अपने विचार हैं)

