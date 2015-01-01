पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल का कॉलम:नीतीश कुमार पर दबाव बनाने के लिए ठेकेदार के खिलाफ छापेमारी!

30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल

आयकर विभाग बिहार में बहुत सक्रिय है। धड़ाधड़ छापेमारी चल रही है। वित्त विभाग का कहना है कि इस छापेमारी का चुनावों से कोई संबंध नहीं है। लेकिन सुना यह गया है कि नीतीश कुमार और उनके निकट सहयोगी बिहार के एक ठेकेदार और व्यवसायी के खिलाफ पड़े छापों से नाराज हैं। राज्य सरकार की नल-जल परियोजना का सारा काम उसी ठेकेदार ने किया है। जेडीयू का शिकवा यह है कि केन्द्र सरकार ने यह वाली छापेमारी जानबूझकर नीतीश कुमार पर दबाव बनाने के लिए की है।

मरणासन्न को कोरोना!

उत्तरप्रदेश में कोरोना कांग्रेस के लिए समस्या नहीं है, लेकिन जो समस्याएं हैं, वह किसी कोरोना से कम नहीं हैं। एक के बाद दूसरी समस्या और पार्टी की इम्यूनिटी लगभग शून्य। ऐसे ताजा समस्या कांग्रेस की बागी विधायक अदिति सिंह की है। उन्होंने डीजी आर्थिक अपराध शाखा को एक पत्र लिखा है जिसमें कहा गया है कि कमला नेहरू मेमोरियल ट्रस्ट में भ्रष्टाचार का एक बड़ा मामला है। इस ट्रस्ट का नियंत्रण राज्य कांग्रेस के नेताओं के हाथों में है। अदिति सिंह चाहती हैं कि सरकार इस पर कार्रवाई करे। इसलिए योगी आदित्यनाथ भी सक्रिय हैं और भारत सरकार भी। इससे पहले कांग्रेस की सांसद अनु टंडन ने कांग्रेस पार्टी छोड़ दी थी। इस घटना के बाद फिर दो महिलाओं ने हाल ही में अपने जिला पार्टी प्रमुख के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न की शिकायत की है। लोग कहते हैं कि यूपी में कांग्रेस को तब कोरोना हो गया है, जब वह पहले ही मरणासन्न थी। अब बताइये।

नजर लागी ट्रम्पवा, तेरे इलेक्शन पे…

भारत के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त वैसे तो बिहार चुनाव में बहुत व्यस्त हैं, लेकिन उनकी एक आंख हमेशा अमेरिकी चुनाव पर लगी रहती है। पता चला है कि इन दिनों ऐसे बहुत सारे लेख और किताबें पढ़ रहे हैं, जिनमें अमेरिका में चुनाव सुधारों की मांग की गई है। अमेरिकी चुनाव में एक परम्परा यह है कि परिणाम आने पर हार के बाद राष्ट्रपति को सार्वजनिक रूप से हार की घोषणा करनी होती है। लेकिन ट्रम्प ने कहा है कि हो सकता है कि वह हार स्वीकार करने की घोषणा न करें। दूसरे, हमारे देश में चुनाव आयोग एक स्वतंत्र संवैधानिक निकाय है, जो मतगणना कराता है। लेकिन अमेरिका में चुनाव आयोग सरकार का हिस्सा होता है, और वह मतगणना नहीं कराता है। वह सिर्फ चुनाव के वित्तीय मुद्दे देखता है, जैसे व्यय और लेखा परीक्षा के मामले, और वह भी अमेरिकी गृह विभाग के चुनाव विंग की हैसियत से। इसके लिए उनके पास कई संघीय कार्यालय हैं। हाल ही में अमेरिका में हिंसा और पुलिस कार्रवाई की चुनावी संभावनाओं में एक नया अमेरिकी व्यवहार उभर कर सामने आया है।

परपीड़ा का सुख!

हाल ही में चुनाव आयोग में एक नई किताब देखी गई है। उसका विषय है- हमारे यहां (माने अमेरिका में) अभी भी निर्वाचक मंडल क्यों है? लेखक हैं- अलेक्जेंडर कीसर, जो हार्वर्ड विश्वविद्यालय में जॉन एफ कैनेडी स्कूल ऑफ गवर्नमेंट- में इतिहास और सामाजिक नीति के प्रोफेसर हैं। पिछले 20 वर्षों में अमेरिका में निर्वाचक मंडलों की चुनाव प्रक्रिया में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। सीईसी इस पुस्तक का आनंद ले रहे हैं, क्योंकि चुनाव संचालन के मामले में भारत शायद बेहतर स्थिति में है।

चलते-चलते: डार्विन की संघ थ्योरी! एक भाईसाहब के श्रीमुख से डार्विन की थ्योरी माने कि डार्विन की कथा सुनी। कथा इस प्रकार है- ‘जब मैं विद्यार्थी परिषद में था, तब मुझे देर से सोने की आदत पड़ी। जब संघ में आया तो दोपहर में सोने की आदत पड़ी। और अब मैं भाजपा में हूं, तो देर तक सोने की आदत पड़ गई है। बाकी समय तो भोजन, बैठक और प्रवास में बीत ही जाता है।’

