पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

योगेन्द्र यादव का कॉलम:अमेरिका के ‘महान लोकतंत्र’ की ‘जन्नत’ की हकीकत

25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
योगेन्द्र यादव, सेफोलॉजिस्ट और अध्यक्ष, स्वराज इंडिया

जब आप इन पंक्तियों को पढ़ रहे होंगे, तब तक अमेरिका के चुनाव परिणाम आने शुरू हो गए होंगे। ‘दुनिया के सबसे महान लोकतंत्र’ की सेहत की चिंता में दुबली हो रही लोकतांत्रिक दुनिया टकटकी लगाए देख रही होगी। विश्व के नए सत्ता केंद्र से रिश्ता जोड़ने की कवायद शुरू हो गई होगी।

कुछ क्षण के लिए आप अमेरिकी चुनाव से ध्यान हटाकर एक दूसरे देश के बारे में सोचिए। कल्पना कीजिए ऐसे देश की जहां राष्ट्रपति और संसद में लगातार झगड़ा चल रहा है, जहां एक बदजुबान और बदतमीज धन्नासेठ राष्ट्रपति बनकर बैठा है, जहां सांसद पैसे लेकर संसद में सवाल पूछते हैं, जहां हथियारों के सौदागर चुनाव में पैसा झोंकते हैं, जहां अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ खुलेआम हिंसा होती है, जहां सार्वजनिक जीवन में आने वाली हर महिला पर छींटाकशी होती है, जहां सुप्रीम कोर्ट का हर जज पार्टी से बंधा है, जहां चुनाव में गरीबों के हिस्सा लेने पर बंदिशें हो और वोट और गिनती की एक स्पष्ट प्रक्रिया ही ना हो। उस देश को आप लोकतंत्र कहेंगे?

आप सोच रहे होंगे कि यह तस्वीर पूर्व सोवियत संघ से निकले अजरबैजान या युद्ध से उबरे अफगानिस्तान या किसी अफ्रीकी गणतंत्र की है। जी नहीं, यह ‘दुनिया के सबसे महान लोकतंत्र’ अमेरिका की तस्वीर है। हम पश्चिम के लोकतंत्र को मुंह में उंगली डालकर देखने के इतने अभ्यस्त हो गए हैं कि काबुल में गधे देखना भूल जाते हैं। तो पेश हैं अमेरिका के लोकतंत्र के वे दस तथ्य जो हमें भूलने नहीं चाहिए। तो, क्या आप जानते हैं कि:

1. अमेरिका में चुनाव आयोग जैसी कोई संस्था नहीं है। कौन वोट दे सकता है, कौन नहीं, वोट कैसे डाला जाएगा, गिनती कब होगी, इसके बारे में सभी 50 राज्यों के अलग-अलग नियम हैं। टीवी चैनल भले ही अनौपचारिक परिणाम आज घोषित कर दें लेकिन औपचारिक वोटों की गिनती पूरा होने में एक महीना लग सकता है। कोर्ट कचहरी हो सो अलग।

2. अमेरिका के लगभग एक चौथाई नागरिकों का नाम ही वोटर लिस्ट में नहीं होता। वहां नागरिकों का नाम वोटर लिस्ट में जुड़वाना सरकार की नहीं, खुद नागरिकों की जिम्मेदारी है। इस कारण करीब 5 करोड़ नागरिक, चुनाव में भाग नहीं ले पाते। जाहिर है इस वंचित समाज में गरीब और अश्वेत लोगों की बहुतायत होती है।

3. चुनाव में खर्च की कोई कानूनी सीमा नहीं है। इस चुनाव में केवल राष्ट्रपति पद के दोनों उम्मीदवार मिलकर 11,000 करोड रुपए से अधिक खर्च करेंगे। चुनाव में चंदा मुख्यतः हथियार बनाने वाली, औषधि बनाने वाली व तेल कंपनियों से मिलता है। चुनाव के बाद ये कंपनियां जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों से खुलकर दाम वसूलती हैं।

4. चुने हुए सांसद खुलकर कंपनियों, उनके दलालों, दबाव समूह व विदेशी सरकारों के एजेंटों तक से पैसा लेते हैं और बदले में संसद में सवाल पूछते हैं, वोट डालते हैं। वहां इसे भ्रष्टाचार नहीं ‘लॉबिंग’ कहते हैं।

5. राष्ट्रपति और संसद में स्थाई खींचतान चलती रहती है। बजट पास करवाने के लिए राष्ट्रपति को संसद से और कानून पर दस्तखत करवाने के लिए संसद को राष्ट्रपति से लेन-देन करना पड़ता है। यह किसी राष्ट्रपति के व्यक्तिगत चरित्र का मामला नहीं है बल्कि अमेरिका की संस्थागत बनावट का परिणाम है।

6. सुप्रीम कोर्ट जजों की नियुक्ति खुल्लम-खुल्ला पार्टी की पक्षधरता के आधार पर होती है। जजों की ‘रिपब्लिकन जज’ या ‘डेमोक्रेट जज’ के रूप में गिनती होती है। चुनाव से दो महीने पहले राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक ‘रिपब्लिकन’ जज की नियुक्ति कर कोर्ट के संतुलन को बहुत साल तक अपने पक्ष में झुका लिया।

7. पार्टियां खाली लिफाफे जैसी हैं, जिसमें जब चाहे जो मजमून डाल दिया जाए। पार्टियों की न कोई विचारधारा है, न जमीन पर मजबूत संगठन। रिपब्लिकन और डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी, दोनों मिलकर सुनिश्चित करती हैं कि कोई तीसरी पार्टी न घुस पाए। दोनों मिलकर अपनी संस्थाओं में सरकारी फंड बंदरबांट करते हैं।

8. अश्वेत लोग आज भी गुलामी का दंश झेलते हैं, सड़कों पर पिटते हैं, बिना वजह पुलिस के डंडे और गोली खाते हैं, और शिक्षा, रोजगार, मकान और स्वास्थ्य बीमा जैसी न्यूनतम सुविधाओं से वंचित रहते हैं।

9. संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका बने 250 वर्ष हो गए। लेकिन आज एक भी महिला राष्ट्रपति या उपराष्ट्रपति नहीं बनी। जब औरत चुनाव मैदान में उतरती है तो उसे चरित्र हनन से लेकर मर्दसत्ता की बाधाएं झेलनी पड़ती हैं।

10. अगर बराक ओबामा जैसे असाधारण व्यक्तित्व को छोड़ दें तो आमतौर पर औसत बुद्धि व संदिग्ध चरित्र वाले ही राष्ट्रपति पद तक पहुंच पाते हैं। वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट के मुताबिक राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प अपने कार्यकाल में 20,000 झूठ बोल चुके हैं। वे खुलकर नस्ली नफरत व हिंसा की भाषा बोलते हैं। उनके खिलाफ टैक्स चोरी और यौनाचार के गंभीर आरोप है। सवाल यह है कि ऐसा व्यक्ति दुनिया के इस ‘महान लोकतंत्र’ में राष्ट्रपति कैसे बना?
इसे आप दुनिया का सबसे महान लोकतंत्र कहेंगे? शायद ऐसे ही मौके पर कभी मिर्जा गालिब ने कहा था: ‘हमको मालूम है जन्नत की हकीकत लेकिन, दिल के खुश रखने को गालिब ये ख्याल अच्छा है’।
(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें