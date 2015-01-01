पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:ग्रामीण भारत ओटीपी का अभ्यस्त हो रहा है, शहरी भारत पीछे जाकर ओटीएस को अपना रहा है

39 मिनट पहले
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

लॉकडाउन के दौरान जब पूरा ग्रामीण और अर्ध-शहरी भारत ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग अभ्यस्त हो रहा था, तब उसे अनजाने में पेमेंट के दौरान मोबाइल पर ओटीपी (वन टाइम पासवर्ड) इस्तेमाल करने की आदत भी पड़ गई। पर दूसरी ओर शहरी भारत ने इसी दौरान ओटीएस अपनाया। सोच रहे हैं यह क्या हैं? आगे पढ़िए। चलिए पहले समझते हैं इसका मतलब क्या है? ओटीएस का मतलब है ‘ओपन टू सन’ और ‘ओपन टू स्काय’।

त्योहारों में कुछ नया खरीदने की इच्छा होती है। और कई लोग हमारे उपभोक्तावादी व्यवहार पर इसके असर को समझे बिना ऐसा करते हैं। यही कारण है कि इससे बहुत फर्क पड़ा, जब बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रीतेश देशमुख ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस वीकेंड एक छोटा वीडियो पोस्ट किया, जिसमें इन्होंने बताया कि कैसे उनकी मां की रेशमी साड़ी से उनके और उनके बेटों रियान और राहिल के लिए दीपावली पर कुर्ते बनाए गए।

इस वीडियो पर इंटरनेट यूजर्स के बीच न सिर्फ टिकाऊ फैशन पर बात हुई, बल्कि अलमारी में बंद पड़ी साड़ियों को धूप दिखाने पर भी चर्चा हुई। इसमें आश्चर्य नहीं कि वीडियो को 15 लाख से ज्यादा व्यूज़ मिले और कई लोग अब कुर्ते रिसायकल करने या खिड़की खोलकर साड़ियों को धूप दिखाने की बात कर रहे हैं।

दूसरी तरफ, ओटीएस (ओपन टू स्काय) कंसेप्ट शहरी भारतीयों की जरूरत बन रहा है। मुख्यत: इसलिए क्योंकि लंबे समय से घर में बंद रहने के कारण उनमें विटामिन डी की कमी हो रही है। इस समस्या को समझते हुए अमेरिका में यूनिफॉर्म फेडेरल एक्सेसिबिलिटी स्टैंडर्ड्स (यूएफएएस) ने निर्माण कार्यों में पारंपरिक ओटीएस डिजाइन का इस्तेमाल शुरू किया है, जहां घर का कोई हिस्सा सीधा आसमान की ओर खुला रहता है या कुछ मामलों में फाइबर या धुंधले कांच से ढंका रहता है। वहीं भारत में भी मांग बढ़ने के बाद आर्किटेक्ट ऐसा ही कर रहे हैं।

निर्मला निलयम रिटायरमेंट कैंपस का ही उदाहरण ले लें, जो तमिलनाडु के कोयंबटूर से 15 किमी दूर है। इन्होंने पारंपरिक आर्किटेक्टर डिजाइन अपनाई हैं, जैसे खुले रोशन आंगन, जिनसे धूप अंदर आती है और बिल्डिंग कीटाणुमुक्त होती है। वे मानते हैं कि धूप घर को सैनिटाइज कर सकती है।

वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए यूएफएएस की तर्ज पर बने छोटे घर, रिटायर होने के बाद स्वस्थ जीवन के लिए जरूरी हो रहे हैं। उनमें जहां संभव हो, धूप की व्यवस्था की जाती है। ओटीएस एक पांरपरिक अवधारणा है, जिसे हमने पिछले 60 वर्षों में खो दिया है। जापान, भारत, यूरोप या अफ्रीका, दुनियाभर के पारंपरिक घरों में बीच में ओटीएस आंगन होते हैं। हमने आधुनिक बिल्डिंगों में इन्हें मच्छर या बारिश का पानी आने के डर से बनाना बंद कर दिया है। लेकिन ये वापसी कर रहे हैं। सभी दिशाओं से प्राकृतिक रोशनी देने वाली इस खुली जगह में कोई कला या संगीत सीखने से लेकर योग या ध्यान तक कर सकते हैं। फिर हरे-भरे पेड़ देखने और चिड़ियों का गुंजन सुनने का अतिरिक्त आनंद तो है ही, जो घर को और बेहतर बना देता है, जब यह बाहर से इतना जुड़ जाता है।

ऊपर जिस कैंपस का जिक्र है, उसे चलाने वाले धिनाकर पेरुमल अपनी मां के लिए रिटायरमेंट होम तलाश रहे थे। अमेरिका के बोस्टन में रहते हुए वे ऐसे कई होम गए और देखा कि वहां ऊर्जा से भरी कई मजेदार गतिविधियां होती हैं, जैसा भारत में नहीं होता। चूंकि उनकी मां का उसी वर्ष देहांत हो गया, तो उन्होंने उनकी याद में इस प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत की।

आज बहुत से लोग खुले आंगन पसंद कर रहे हैं, खासतौर पर महामारी के बाद क्योंकि वे समझ गए हैं कि सूर्य की किरणें घर के लिए प्राकृतिक कीटाणुनाशक और खुद के लिए विटामिन डी का स्रोत हैं।

फंडा यह है कि जबकि ग्रामीण भारत ओटीपी का अभ्यस्त हो रहा है, शहरी भारत पीछे जाकर ओटीएस को अपना रहा है।

